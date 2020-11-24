Wiz Khalifa and Michael Strahan Hit Lawsuit Over Khalifa Kush Cannabis Brand

*Rapper Wiz Khalifa and Michael Strahan have been hit with a lawsuit by one of the business partners of their cannabis brand Khalifa Kush.

According to court documents provided by The Blast, the director and managing agent for Cuzzi Consulting, Inc., Carlos Arias, claims that Wiz and Strahan “pilfered more than $100,000,000 in assets from Nominal Defendants.”

Arias’ lawsuit also claims a “breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting fiduciary breaches, conversion, corporate waste, tortious breach of an express or implied agreement, unjust enrichment, money had and received, professional negligence, civil conspiracy, and declaratory judgment arising out of Defendants’ wrongful conduct concerning the usurpation and misappropriation of assets from Nominal Defendants KKE USA and the Khalifa Kush Joint Venture.”

Arias’ lawsuit accuses Wiz of concocting the scheme with help from “his entourage who conspired with the illicit assistance of outside counsel Pryor Cashman” in order to “funnel the proceeds from to themselves and certain third party beneficiaries.”

The suit also alleges that Wiz and Strahan engaged in “wrongful conduct concerning the usurpation and misappropriation of assets” regarding Khalifa Kush.

The lawsuit comes after Wiz launched his delivery-only restaurant, HotBox By Wiz, a partnership with Nextbite. The company serves comfort food to customers in Los Angeles, San Diego, and other cities, through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

