Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Has Announced Her Engagement / WATCH

*Well, if you haven’t heard, Tiffany “New York” Pollard is no longer available … as a single lady. She’s now engaged.

We learned the news from the self-proclaimed ‘HBIC’ during the “I Love New York Reunited” reunion special, which aired on VH1 Monday night.

After connecting with some of the memorable contenders from her dating show, “I Love New York” — including season one winner, Patrick “Tango” Hunter, and season two winner, George “Tailor-Made” Weisgerber — and taking a stroll down memory lane, Pollard shared that being on the show taught her a lot about herself and her love language.

“Doing this experience has taught me my love language,” said Pollard. “It has brought me full circle as a woman. To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it and it literally found me. I’m engaged. It’s just 21 days old.”

Only problem is we still don’t know who Pollard’s husband-to-be is, but she did say this to say about the mystery man:

“He’s an amazing man. He’s a big part of my life,” she said. “I did [keep it a secret],” Pollard said in response to host Vivica Fox joking that she kept the big news “under wraps” for the entire reunion show. “It feels so right,” she went on before flashing her ring. “It’s big. It’s bold. I picked it out.”

