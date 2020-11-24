Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jeannie is Back on ‘The Real’ with Details of Her Life-Threatening Medical Crisis! / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Nov. 24, as co-host Adrienne Houghton says, “today’s the day!” The Real welcomes back co-host Jeannie Mai!
She has a lot to say about what she’s been doing while recuperating from throat surgery and how she realized she’d been prioritizing work over her health.
Jeannie Mai: Man, we already know how precious health is, but I am a workaholic and I do prioritize my work more than my health. And in this situation, I absolutely kind of just thought taking a steroid shot or just taking Theraflu or Dayquil would help cover it, because – I was in a competition, yo, and I was not going to let down. I really took that too seriously, more than my health, and then I – God taught me a lesson. So, um – it was a… the part that… Getting sick wasn’t the upsetting part, it was actually just being depressed because I let myself get to this, and for the last few weeks, I gotta be honest, I was pretty upset at myself, because everything ended. I stopped shooting my favorite talk show every day, and I had to step out of a competition, which I feel like I was doing good, and I could have staying in the running…
Adrienne Houghton: You were gonna win!
Jeannie: So, I’ve, I’ve just… thank you, Adrienne. I believe I could have too. But I didn’t give up!
Adrienne: I believe you were gonna win!
Jeannie: I really – I really appreciate that. I, I really learned a lesson. Being in a dark place where you actually just feel like you have no… you’re helpless – it’s the worst feeling ever. Like, you did it to yourself. And so, I take full responsibility.
Erykah Badu Calls Ex André 3000 ‘One of My Best Friends’
*Erykah Badu has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend, hip-hop star André 3000.
In a new Musicians on Musicians segment for Rolling Stone, Badu chops it up with singer Summer Walker, and recalled her relationship with the father of her 23-year-old son, Seven.
“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” she said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”
She went on to say.. “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” she shared. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close.”
READ MORE: Erykah Badu Tests COVID-positive in Her Left Nostril and ‘Negative’ in Right [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Badu said she and Andre almost have a brother/sister dynamic.
“We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for,” she explained.
Walker called their relationship “beautiful.”
Hear Badu tell it via the Instagram video embed above.
In related news, Walker has confirmed fan speculation that she’s pregnant.
She shared the big news Friday night in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. Her baby daddy is said to be her longtime boyfriend, producer London on da Track.
Check out her baby bump post below.
View this post on Instagram
Wiz Khalifa and Michael Strahan Hit with Lawsuit Over Khalifa Kush Cannabis Brand
*Rapper Wiz Khalifa and Michael Strahan have been hit with a lawsuit by one of the business partners of their cannabis brand Khalifa Kush.
According to court documents provided by The Blast, the director and managing agent for Cuzzi Consulting, Inc., Carlos Arias, claims that Wiz and Strahan “pilfered more than $100,000,000 in assets from Nominal Defendants.”
Arias’ lawsuit also claims a “breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting fiduciary breaches, conversion, corporate waste, tortious breach of an express or implied agreement, unjust enrichment, money had and received, professional negligence, civil conspiracy, and declaratory judgment arising out of Defendants’ wrongful conduct concerning the usurpation and misappropriation of assets from Nominal Defendants KKE USA and the Khalifa Kush Joint Venture.”
READ MORE: NYC Man Goes Off On Woman Who Cursed Out Black Child for Riding Bike On Sidewalk (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
Arias’ lawsuit accuses Wiz of concocting the scheme with help from “his entourage who conspired with the illicit assistance of outside counsel Pryor Cashman” in order to “funnel the proceeds from to themselves and certain third party beneficiaries.”
The suit also alleges that Wiz and Strahan engaged in “wrongful conduct concerning the usurpation and misappropriation of assets” regarding Khalifa Kush.
The lawsuit comes after Wiz launched his delivery-only restaurant, HotBox By Wiz, a partnership with Nextbite. The company serves comfort food to customers in Los Angeles, San Diego, and other cities, through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.
WATCH:
Alfonso Ribiero Explains Why He Missed ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion with Janet Hubert
*Alfonso Ribeiro has opened up about why he wasn’t on set with original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, during the recent “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.
The HBO Max special aired on Thursday, Nov 19 in celebration of the beloved comedy’s 30-year anniversary.
We previously reported… Hubert and Will Smith reunited for the first time in 27 years for the reunion taping.
“After 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said during her conversation with Smith, Today.com reports.
Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized both the series and Smith, blaming him for her allegedly being blacklisted in Hollywood. Reports of a feud between the two stars have since circulated over the 27 years since.
READ MORE: Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Says Reuniting with Will Smith After 27 Years Was ‘Healing’
View this post on Instagram
“We never really together publicly talk about Janet, and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith tells co-stars Reid, Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) in the reunion taping.
Ribeiro, who played Carlton on the show, didn’t stick around for the emotional moment between Smith and Hubert. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, het claims he couldn’t be on set that day due to filming commitments with “America’s Funniest Home Videos”.
“Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me,” he said. “I literally did my own photo shoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”
Meanwhile, Hubert also addressed speculation about why Ribeiro didn’t show up, telling fans to “let it go.”
