Jeannie is Back on ‘The Real’ with Details of Her Life-Threatening Medical Crisis! / WATCH

*On Tuesday, Nov. 24, as co-host Adrienne Houghton says, “today’s the day!” The Real welcomes back co-host Jeannie Mai!

She has a lot to say about what she’s been doing while recuperating from throat surgery and how she realized she’d been prioritizing work over her health.

Jeannie Mai: Man, we already know how precious health is, but I am a workaholic and I do prioritize my work more than my health. And in this situation, I absolutely kind of just thought taking a steroid shot or just taking Theraflu or Dayquil would help cover it, because – I was in a competition, yo, and I was not going to let down. I really took that too seriously, more than my health, and then I – God taught me a lesson. So, um – it was a… the part that… Getting sick wasn’t the upsetting part, it was actually just being depressed because I let myself get to this, and for the last few weeks, I gotta be honest, I was pretty upset at myself, because everything ended. I stopped shooting my favorite talk show every day, and I had to step out of a competition, which I feel like I was doing good, and I could have staying in the running…

Adrienne Houghton: You were gonna win!

Jeannie: So, I’ve, I’ve just… thank you, Adrienne. I believe I could have too. But I didn’t give up!

Adrienne: I believe you were gonna win!

Jeannie: I really – I really appreciate that. I, I really learned a lesson. Being in a dark place where you actually just feel like you have no… you’re helpless – it’s the worst feeling ever. Like, you did it to yourself. And so, I take full responsibility.