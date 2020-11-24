Television
Gabrielle Union Teams with Jemele Hill to Produce Comedy ‘New Money’ at Showtime
*Gabrielle Union is executive producing a comedy series for Showtime called “New Money,” TheWrap reports.
The project is in collaboration with Unions I’ll Have Another production company, Lodge Freeway Media’s Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter, who will also executive produce the potential series. “New Money” centers on “Black women who have solidified their careers, achieved financial independence and moved past the awkwardness and money struggles of their twenties,” per the synopsis, via TheWrap.
Now in their 30s, the women “must deal with the repercussions their ‘new money’ brings – including hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention, and greedy relatives – while also navigating the treacherous world of dating.”
READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Reaches ‘Amicable Resolution’ with NBC Following ‘AGT’ Investigation
Patrik-Ian Polk (“P-Valley,” “Being Mary Jane”) will write the script, alongside Union, Hill, Carter and Holly Shakoor Fleischer will co-executive produce.
In related news, on the Nov. 23 episode of Daily Pop, Union dished about the holiday traditions she and husband Dwyane Wade look forward to every year.
“The only thing that has been consistent about how me and my husband have celebrated is our lack of consistency,” Union joked. “Because both of our lives are so transient.”
She added, “My husband was never in one place. He always played on Christmas. A lot of times he played on Thanksgiving,” explained the L.A.’s Finest actress. “So celebrating in different cities—it might be in a hotel room in Philly having a turkey sandwich— as long as we’ve been together, that’s only our real tradition.”
Union and Wade are parents to a baby girl named Kaavia James, and Gabby is also a stepmother to Wade’s other children Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, Xavier, 6 and his nephew Dahveon, 19.
“We’re gonna keep some of the things we’ve always done, like a candied ham,” she shared. “Since I was a kid, there has been a candied ham. Even when there wasn’t a turkey, there was a ham.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Anthony Mackie: Actor to Star In and Produce Action Film ‘The Ogun’ at Netflix
*Anthony Mackie has been tapped to star in and produce an action film for Netflix called “The Ogun,” in which he plays a desperate father searching for his kidnapped daughter in Nigeria.
Here’s what TheWrap reports: Mackie plays Xavier Rhodes (not the NFL defensive star), a man who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. But when his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it’s too late, testing his powers to the limit.
Mackie will produce the project with Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures.
The actor will next be seen in the Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Outside the Wire.”
Over the summer, the “Avengers’ star chopped it up with actor Daveed Diggs about the lack of diversity on the set of Marvel movies.
READ MORE: Anthony Mackie Calls Out Marvel for Lack of Diversity Behind-the-Scenes [VIDEO]
In an episode of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, the two spoke about the responsibility that influencers have to push for greater representation behind the scenes, Complex reports.
“We definitely have the power and the ability to ask those questions,” Macki said. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies now [where] every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he explained.
“We’ve had one Black producer, his name was Nate Moore. He produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”
Mackie has appeared in several Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.
As for how he would like to see Marvel change its practices, Mackie said, “My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Nicki Minaj: Rapper Announces Six-Part HBO Max Documentary Series [VIDEO]
*Nicki Minaj has teamed with Emmy-nominated director Michael John Warren for a new six-part HBO Max documentary series.
“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as a force to be reckoned with,” said Sarah Aubrey—head of original content at HBO Max. “It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life.”
Here’s more from Complex: Per an HBO rep, fans can expect six half-hour episodes, each of which will offer a look inside Minaj’s “brilliantly creative mind” while telling the larger story of both her personal and professional trajectory.
READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Reveals Gender of Newborn Baby: ‘I Am So In Love with My Son’
#NickiMinajHBOMAX #PinkFridayAnniversary #PinkFriday pic.twitter.com/ywEtjhpKJb
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 20, 2020
Minaj announced the project in a video posted on social media — check it out via the Twitter clip above.
“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren said Friday. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”
Warren’s prior credits include Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black.”
Nicki’s HBO Max series is currently untitled.
Meanwhile, this month also marks 10 years since the release of Minaj’s “Pink Friday” anniversary. The artist celebrated by giving fans a “complete edition” of the album featuring eight bonus tracks, Billboard reports. Stream it here via Apple Music:
Minaj, who gave birth to her first child this year (a son), is said to be working on a fifth album, the followup to 2018’s “Queen.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
NBC Relaunches ‘Saved By The Bell’ on Peacock TV
*When your favorite tv show goes off the air do you think about the lives of their characters?
Wondering where would they be now, what would they be up to now? “Saved By The Bell” fans will get those answers in the relaunch of the show on NBC’s Peacock.
A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) is a PE teacher and coach and Bayside and Jessie Spano ( Elizabeth Berkely) is a counselor at the school. What is Zack Morris (Marc-Paul Grosselaar) doing, well he is the governor of California, of course, Zack Morris became a politician. And as we saw in the wedding special “Saved By The Bell: Wedding In Vegas” he and Kelly Kapowski got married. They now of a son, Mac Morris who is attending their high school alma mater Bayside High. Mac Morris, played by Mitchell Hoog, seems like a Zack Morris 2.0. He is the popular kid at school who finds himself living in the shadow of his infamous father.
We talked with Mitchell Hoog about his role as Mac Morris and if he himself felt any pressure playing Zack Morris’ son.
“ I don’t think I felt pressure to live up to the legacy of the Morris name, me as an actor I always put it within the story. So within the storyline, I have pressure to live up to my dad,” says Hoog.
MORE NEWS: LeVar Burton Reacts to Petition to Make Him New Jeopardy! Host
Mitchell Hoog’s character isn’t the only character following in their parents’ footsteps. Jamie Spano, played by Belmont Cameli, is Jessie Spano’s (Elizabeth Berkely) son who also has to live up to his mom’s high school reputation.
This reboot’s main focus is the new generation but having the original cast be so a large part of the show brings enough nostalgia for old fans to enjoy this new version of “Saved By The Bell.” It is said that the whole season is full of little Easter eggs that fans of the original should pick up on.
Don’t miss “Saved By The Bell” streaming on Peacock from November 25.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer