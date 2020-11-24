Gabrielle Union Teams with Jemele Hill to Produce Comedy ‘New Money’ at Showtime

*Anthony Mackie has been tapped to star in and produce an action film for Netflix called “The Ogun,” in which he plays a desperate father searching for his kidnapped daughter in Nigeria.

Here’s what TheWrap reports: Mackie plays Xavier Rhodes (not the NFL defensive star), a man who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. But when his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it’s too late, testing his powers to the limit.

Mackie will produce the project with Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures.

The actor will next be seen in the Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Outside the Wire.”

Over the summer, the “Avengers’ star chopped it up with actor Daveed Diggs about the lack of diversity on the set of Marvel movies.

In an episode of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, the two spoke about the responsibility that influencers have to push for greater representation behind the scenes, Complex reports.

“We definitely have the power and the ability to ask those questions,” Macki said. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies now [where] every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he explained.

“We’ve had one Black producer, his name was Nate Moore. He produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Mackie has appeared in several Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

As for how he would like to see Marvel change its practices, Mackie said, “My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.