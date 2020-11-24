Florida Woman Charged with Shooting Police Says 911 Call Proves Her Innocence [VIDEO]

*It seems anytime Black folks exercise their gun rights under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, they end up in jail.

Some might say the law was specifically designed to give white folks the right to kill Black citizens, while at the same time entrap Blacks who to attempt to defend themselves (against suspected white supremaicts).

Case in point… back in September, a Black woman named Diamonds Ford was charged with attempted murder for shooting a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. She mistook him for an intruder after he didn’t immediately identify himself while serving a warrant at her home.

Ford has stated, through her attorney, that the 911 phone call she made during the perceived threat on her home proves that she was acting in defense, according to News4Jax.

Diamonds Ford feared for her life!! This sadly reminds me of the night police killed Breonna Taylor in her home. Cops stormed into Diamonds’ home BEFORE they announced themselves, and she fired in self-defense!! #FreeDiamondsFord pic.twitter.com/pcp7St7pAT — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 19, 2020

Here’s more from NewsOne:

Ford, 28, and her fiance’ Anthony Gantt were sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of glass shattering, her lawyer, Stephen Kelly, told News 4 JAX. He said she was unaware the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) was executing a high-risk search warrant when she shot her gun through a window in purported self-defense and hit an officer. It was only afterward when JSO identified itself, the 911 call shows.

Ford asked the dispatcher to “send somebody” because “someone is shooting.”

Listen to the 911 call via the Twitter post above.

Even though she was simply standing her ground (as Florida law states), Ford has been charged with attempted murder. She is confident that the recording of her 911 call will prove her innocence.

“She had no idea it was law enforcement in her home. Once they made their announcement she complied,” said her attorney Stephen Kelly.

Her case is yet another example of the police department creating another criminal by forcing someone to defend their home.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump noted in a Twitter post: “Diamonds Ford feared for her life!! This sadly reminds me of the night police killed Breonna Taylor in her home. Cops stormed into Diamonds’ home BEFORE they announced themselves, and she fired in self-defense!!”

Taylor was killed by law enforcement while they were serving a no-knock warrant on her home in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year.