Florida Woman Charged with Shooting Police Says 911 Call Proves Her Innocence [VIDEO]
*It seems anytime Black folks exercise their gun rights under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, they end up in jail.
Some might say the law was specifically designed to give white folks the right to kill Black citizens, while at the same time entrap Blacks who to attempt to defend themselves (against suspected white supremaicts).
Case in point… back in September, a Black woman named Diamonds Ford was charged with attempted murder for shooting a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. She mistook him for an intruder after he didn’t immediately identify himself while serving a warrant at her home.
Ford has stated, through her attorney, that the 911 phone call she made during the perceived threat on her home proves that she was acting in defense, according to News4Jax.
Diamonds Ford feared for her life!! This sadly reminds me of the night police killed Breonna Taylor in her home. Cops stormed into Diamonds’ home BEFORE they announced themselves, and she fired in self-defense!! #FreeDiamondsFord pic.twitter.com/pcp7St7pAT
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 19, 2020
Here’s more from NewsOne:
Ford, 28, and her fiance’ Anthony Gantt were sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of glass shattering, her lawyer, Stephen Kelly, told News 4 JAX. He said she was unaware the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) was executing a high-risk search warrant when she shot her gun through a window in purported self-defense and hit an officer. It was only afterward when JSO identified itself, the 911 call shows.
Ford asked the dispatcher to “send somebody” because “someone is shooting.”
Listen to the 911 call via the Twitter post above.
Even though she was simply standing her ground (as Florida law states), Ford has been charged with attempted murder. She is confident that the recording of her 911 call will prove her innocence.
“She had no idea it was law enforcement in her home. Once they made their announcement she complied,” said her attorney Stephen Kelly.
Her case is yet another example of the police department creating another criminal by forcing someone to defend their home.
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump noted in a Twitter post: “Diamonds Ford feared for her life!! This sadly reminds me of the night police killed Breonna Taylor in her home. Cops stormed into Diamonds’ home BEFORE they announced themselves, and she fired in self-defense!!”
Taylor was killed by law enforcement while they were serving a no-knock warrant on her home in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year.
All the Ways NY Attorney General Letitia James Will Prosecute Trump Once He’s Out of Office (Watch)
*Although it’s been a longstanding Justice Department policy not to indict a sitting president, Donald Trump will be out of the White House come January 20th, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has her ears pinned back ready to pounce.
Trump could attempt to pardon himself, or he could step down prior to January 20 and allow Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him. But a pardon only pertains to federal crimes, and won’t protect Trump from AG James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.
Vance has been seeking Trump’s tax returns in connection to a criminal case that is widely believed to involve tax fraud. Trump fought the effort all the way to the Supreme Court, where he lost. Now, the Supreme Court is set to rule on Trump’s last attempt at an appeal. A win for Vance would accelerate any potential prosecution.
James, meanwhile, is investigating the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, including the inflation of assets. Just last month, her office deposed Eric Trump.
So how likely will James or Vance be able to successfully “lock him up?”
James spoke about her game plan, as well as the nearly 70 lawsuits she’s already filed against the Trump administration, on last week’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”
Watch below:
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Bestie Kelsey Nicole Responds to Diss on New Album
*Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut album last week titled, “Good News,” and on the opening song “Shots Fired,” she takes aim at ex-boyfriend Tory Lanez and her ex-best friend, Kelsey Nicole.
Now, Kelsey has responded on social media, confirming that she and Meg are no longer friends following the shooting incident with Lanez back in July. The Canadian-born rapper is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times during an argument following a pool party with Kylie Jenner. He reportedly told her to “Dance B*tch” while firing and wounding her.
We previously reported… Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, per PEOPLE.
View this post on Instagram
Lanez is also facing a “gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the DA’s office said in a press release in October.
Kelsey was with Megan on the night of the shooting and their relationship has reportely been strained ever since. Recent screenshots of Kelsey’s comments show her shading the “WAP” rapper; in one, she replied to someone quoting lyrics from “Shots Fired,” writing,: “Lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don’t mean shit. Relax.”
In another verse of the track, Megan raps “Who you takin’ shots at, goofy-ass bitch?/Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ dick/I know you want attention from the n****s that I get/I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place.” To which Kelsey replied, “The most weirdo sh*t she could’ve ever said,” in response to the verse.
View this post on Instagram
Lanez allegedly offered hush money to both Kelsey and Meg, which the hip-hop star confirmed in her new interview with GQ: “This [is] like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”
Lanez took to Twitter in October to react to the felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Megan has not yet addressed her fallout with Kelsey.
Man Goes On Knife Attack at Queens IHOP Over Face Mask [VIDEO]
*A Queens man who wanted to dine in at an IHOP without a face covering went on a violent attack after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.
CBS New York reports that a female employee had to get stitches after the man went to town on the staff with a knife.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.
IHOP has a happy hour! So bring a little hoppiness to your tum tum with all your favorite yum yums for just $5. pic.twitter.com/9lapL20Mji
— IHOP (@IHOP) November 11, 2020
Here’s more from TMZ:
Surveillance video captured the horrifying scene. At first, you see the customer in the waiting area with another guy — although, we’re told there were at least 3 men who rolled in together.
Looks like a staffer’s telling him to mask up, which seems to piss him off. He gets up to argue, and appears to leave the building — but when the whole crew comes back, he’s way more agitated.
The video shows the guy who allegedly refused to put on a mask storm back into the IHOP and charge past a table and other waiting customers … apparently trying to get at someone off-camera.
While trying to get a hold of that person, the guy reaches over and grabs something from his friend — cops say it was a knife — and then chases some workers through the restaurant. Toward the end of the video, he actually swings at someone before booking it.
A 40-year-old female employee was cut in her arm, which required stitches.
Scroll up and watch the wild scene via the video player above.
Cops are currently on the hunt for the guy and his pals, the report states.
