Erykah Badu Calls Ex André 3000 ‘One of My Best Friends’

*Erykah Badu has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend, hip-hop star André 3000.

In a new Musicians on Musicians segment for Rolling Stone, Badu chops it up with singer Summer Walker, and recalled her relationship with the father of her 23-year-old son, Seven.

“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” she said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”

She went on to say.. “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” she shared. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close.”

Badu said she and Andre almost have a brother/sister dynamic.

“We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for,” she explained.

Walker called their relationship “beautiful.”

Hear Badu tell it via the Instagram video embed above.

In related news, Walker has confirmed fan speculation that she’s pregnant.

She shared the big news Friday night in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. Her baby daddy is said to be her longtime boyfriend, producer London on da Track.

Check out her baby bump post below.

