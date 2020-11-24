Humor/Comedy
Dave Chappelle Explains Why Netflix Removed ‘Chappelle’s Show’ At His Request [WATCH]
*Netflix has yanked Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch series “Chappelle’s Show” from its platform.
The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the show in 2005 due to creative differences.
Chappelle revealed in a lengthy Instagram video Tuesday that he requested for the series to be removed because he “never got paid” by ViacomCBS after he quit.
“If you are (expletive) streaming that show, you are fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle said in the 18-minute video titled, “Unforgiven.” “They stole that (show) from me, they just took it.”
Watch him tell it via the Instagram video below.
“I found out these people were streaming my work and never had to ask me or they never had to tell me,” he continued. “Perfectly legal because I signed the contract, but is that right? I didn’t think so.”
Chappelle signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 for five stand-up specials that have been released on the platform, including “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.”
“(Netflix) agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” Chapelle said. “That’s why I (expletive) with Netflix because they pay me my money, they do what they say they are going to do and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman.”
Black Flight: Vacuum Suddenly Turning On Has Two Toddlers Running for Their Lives (Watch)
*There are plenty of viral videos showing vacuums scaring the living daylights out of babies, but this latest offering has double the amusement.
Two toddlers run for the hills after accidentally starting the family’s overturned vacuum cleaner while using it as a jungle gym.
The great escape – a blur of green and blue stripes – comes after a long, suspenseful build up.
Watch below, or tap here to watch at World Star.
NBC Relaunches ‘Saved By The Bell’ on Peacock TV
*When your favorite tv show goes off the air do you think about the lives of their characters?
Wondering where would they be now, what would they be up to now? “Saved By The Bell” fans will get those answers in the relaunch of the show on NBC’s Peacock.
A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) is a PE teacher and coach and Bayside and Jessie Spano ( Elizabeth Berkely) is a counselor at the school. What is Zack Morris (Marc-Paul Grosselaar) doing, well he is the governor of California, of course, Zack Morris became a politician. And as we saw in the wedding special “Saved By The Bell: Wedding In Vegas” he and Kelly Kapowski got married. They now of a son, Mac Morris who is attending their high school alma mater Bayside High. Mac Morris, played by Mitchell Hoog, seems like a Zack Morris 2.0. He is the popular kid at school who finds himself living in the shadow of his infamous father.
We talked with Mitchell Hoog about his role as Mac Morris and if he himself felt any pressure playing Zack Morris’ son.
“ I don’t think I felt pressure to live up to the legacy of the Morris name, me as an actor I always put it within the story. So within the storyline, I have pressure to live up to my dad,” says Hoog.
Mitchell Hoog’s character isn’t the only character following in their parents’ footsteps. Jamie Spano, played by Belmont Cameli, is Jessie Spano’s (Elizabeth Berkely) son who also has to live up to his mom’s high school reputation.
This reboot’s main focus is the new generation but having the original cast be so a large part of the show brings enough nostalgia for old fans to enjoy this new version of “Saved By The Bell.” It is said that the whole season is full of little Easter eggs that fans of the original should pick up on.
Don’t miss “Saved By The Bell” streaming on Peacock from November 25.
Actors Dexter Darden and Belmont Cameli Talk About Their Roles in The New Saved By The Bell
*The 90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” is returning to TV. The revised Saturday morning favorite will be airing on NBC’s new streaming service Peacock.
The show will focus on a new generation of Bayside High students along with some old favorites. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California and come under heat as he is blamed for the closing of many low-income schools. To rectify the situation he proposes those students attend Bayside High.
The transferred students find themselves adjusting to being out of their element, while the Bayside students try to play nice and make room for the new kids. We spoke with Dexter Darden and Belmont Cameli about their characters.
“It really is important to show that just where you are doesn’t necessarily have to be where you’re going to go. For Devante to come to Bayside and meet Jamie Spano and Mac Morris and have the opportunity to interact with all these kids who aren’t like him and not what he’s used to, it’s really special,” is what Dexter had to say about his character Devante.
Belmont Camelin plays Jamie who is the son of Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley. As a true fan of the original, you have to wonder if the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree? Is Jessie’s son a passionate outspoken book worm kind of kid? Well only somewhat according to Belmont:
“I don’t think he’s as strong about his academics but he’s certainly passionate and he’s a very expressive person. His mom has made him very aware of his feelings and relationships,” says Belmont.
Not only was Jessie a straight-A student she was also vocal about anything she felt wasn’t right, so it’ll be interesting to see her son be just as vocal as the show covers topics that the 90’s version didn’t cover.
Check out the new generation of “Saved By The Bell” November 25 on Peacock.
