BET+ Ruthless ~ When Do You Realize You’re Part of a Cult? / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*TYLER PERRY’S RUTHLESS returns with its mid-season premiere on Thursday, November 26, exclusively on BET+.
As the season continues, many of the faithful followers have begun to uncover the evil that exists beneath the surface of the Rakudushis movement.
Armed with this knowledge, Ruth and several new fearful cult members try to take control of their individual destinies.
The attempts will prove to be almost impossible for anyone who does not have allies they think they can trust. Viewers will see more sex, lies, and murder in this cult that is living up to its fate. Being aware of false prophets has never reigned more true.
It’s about to be a whole cult show on Tyler Perry’s BET+, Ruthless. As the show returns, the drama also returns. Who knew that sex, drugs, faith and lies where all intertwined?
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless tells the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.
Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker star.
New cast members joining the series include Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew.
EURweb sat down with some of the cast members to talk about the return of Ruthless and Melissa L. Williams said “Ruth is definitely alive and so a cross over with ‘The Oval’ is definitely a possibility.”
Matt Cedeño also talked to EURweb and said “The Highest goes through phases of being hyper-paranoid about every aspect of his existence and we’ll see in the second half of the first season, where The Highest is feeling very comfortable and good.”
We can only imagine what this all means, but we do know that viewers are in for a lot of suspense, thrills and plot twists upon the return of the season.
Ruthless returns to BET+ this Thursday, November 26, 2020. Make sure to catch up on all episodes of the first season at Ruthless on BET+
Dave Chappelle Explains Why Netflix Removed ‘Chappelle’s Show’ At His Request [WATCH]
*Netflix has yanked Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch series “Chappelle’s Show” from its platform.
The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the show in 2005 due to creative differences.
Chappelle revealed in a lengthy Instagram video Tuesday that he requested for the series to be removed because he “never got paid” by ViacomCBS after he quit.
“If you are (expletive) streaming that show, you are fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle said in the 18-minute video titled, “Unforgiven.” “They stole that (show) from me, they just took it.”
Watch him tell it via the Instagram video below.
View this post on Instagram
“I found out these people were streaming my work and never had to ask me or they never had to tell me,” he continued. “Perfectly legal because I signed the contract, but is that right? I didn’t think so.”
Chappelle signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 for five stand-up specials that have been released on the platform, including “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.”
“(Netflix) agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” Chapelle said. “That’s why I (expletive) with Netflix because they pay me my money, they do what they say they are going to do and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman.”
Black Flight: Vacuum Suddenly Turning On Has Two Toddlers Running for Their Lives (Watch)
*There are plenty of viral videos showing vacuums scaring the living daylights out of babies, but this latest offering has double the amusement.
Two toddlers run for the hills after accidentally starting the family’s overturned vacuum cleaner while using it as a jungle gym.
The great escape – a blur of green and blue stripes – comes after a long, suspenseful build up.
Watch below, or tap here to watch at World Star.
Beyonce Leads Grammys 2021 Nominations, Kanye West Considered ‘Christian’ Artist
*The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, with Beyonce topping the list for the most nominations. The 21-time Grammy winner is nominated in nine categories, including record and song of the year for “Black Parade.” She is followed by Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who are tied with rapper Roddy Ricch with six nominations.
Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) received nods, while Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” is up for best contemporary Christian music album category.
The virtual show will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, and hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah.
“We are simultaneously developing three plans for what the show would look like: One is the traditional show with the full crowd, two is a limited crowd, and three is no crowd, and there’s creative around all three of those ideas: how and where we would film it. But none of them involve changing or postponing the date,” chair and interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in August. “I’m sure you’ve noticed, the amount of music released has actually increased during the pandemic, so we would not want to delay our date with so much great music coming out.”
Congratulations to the 63rd #GRAMMYs nominees!
View the full list: https://t.co/vmaSA9BCsf pic.twitter.com/0YQpDh4UkY
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020
“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”
Below is a partial list of nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards via New York Post, full list here:
Record of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé — Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
“Colors” — Black Pumas — Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
“Rockstar” —DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch — SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis & Liz Robson, engineers/mixers; Susan Tabor, mastering engineer
“Say So” — Doja Cat — Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs, engineer/mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish — Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa — Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
“Circles” — Post Malone — Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko — Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” — Black Pumas — Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada, producers; Adrian Quesada, Jacob Sciba, Stuart Sikes & Erik Wofford, engineers/mixers; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
“Everyday Life” — Coldplay — Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark “Spike” Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
“Djesse Vol.3” — Jacob Collier — Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers
“Women in Music Pt. III” — HAIM — Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa — Koz, producer; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone — Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift — Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy” — Justin Bieber
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick, Jr.
“American Standard” — James Taylor
“Unfollow the Rules” — Rufus Wainwright
“Judy” — Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Changes” — Justin Bieber
“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Fine Line” — Harry Styles
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece
“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
“The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi
“Both of Us” — Jayda G
“10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Kick” — I Arca
“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer
“Energy” — Disclosure
“Bubba” — Kaytranada
“Good Faith” — Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Axiom” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
“Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard” — Jon Batiste
“Take the Stairs” — Black Violin
“Americana Grégoire” — Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — HAIM
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” — Body Count
“Underneath” — Code Orange
“The In-Between” — In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” — Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live” — Power Trip
Best Rock Album
“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson
“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple
“Hyperspace” — Beck
“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Jaime” — Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You” — Ledisi
“Distance” — Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe X Halle
“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals
“F*** Yo Feelings” — Robert Glasper
“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best R&B Album
“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons
“Take Time” — Giveon
“To Feel Love/D” — Luke James
“Bigger Love” — John Legend
“All Rise” — Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — Dababy
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” — Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
Best Rap Album
“Black Habits” — D Smoke
“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease” — Nas
“The Allegory Royce” — Da 5’9″
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
