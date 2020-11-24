BET+ Ruthless ~ When Do You Realize You’re Part of a Cult? / EUR Exclusive-WATCH

*TYLER PERRY’S RUTHLESS returns with its mid-season premiere on Thursday, November 26, exclusively on BET+.

As the season continues, many of the faithful followers have begun to uncover the evil that exists beneath the surface of the Rakudushis movement.

Armed with this knowledge, Ruth and several new fearful cult members try to take control of their individual destinies.

The attempts will prove to be almost impossible for anyone who does not have allies they think they can trust. Viewers will see more sex, lies, and murder in this cult that is living up to its fate. Being aware of false prophets has never reigned more true.

MORE NEWS: Meet Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s Freshly-Appointed Ambassador to the U.N. (Watch)

It’s about to be a whole cult show on Tyler Perry’s BET+, Ruthless. As the show returns, the drama also returns. Who knew that sex, drugs, faith and lies where all intertwined?

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless tells the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.

MORE NEWS: Moniece Slaughter Talks Skin Bleaching and Growing Up in Affluent White Neighborhood



Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker star.

New cast members joining the series include Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew.

EURweb sat down with some of the cast members to talk about the return of Ruthless and Melissa L. Williams said “Ruth is definitely alive and so a cross over with ‘The Oval’ is definitely a possibility.”

Matt Cedeño also talked to EURweb and said “The Highest goes through phases of being hyper-paranoid about every aspect of his existence and we’ll see in the second half of the first season, where The Highest is feeling very comfortable and good.”

We can only imagine what this all means, but we do know that viewers are in for a lot of suspense, thrills and plot twists upon the return of the season.



Ruthless returns to BET+ this Thursday, November 26, 2020. Make sure to catch up on all episodes of the first season at Ruthless on BET+