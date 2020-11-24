Press Release
BET Alumni to Reunite for Networks’ 40th Anniversary with Virtual Celebration on Nov. 27
*Washington, D.C. – BET alumni will celebrate the network’s 40-year anniversary during a virtual retrospective on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. EST. The event, hosted by former BET on-air personality Angela Stribling, will be presented as a webinar for public viewing on HBCU GO TV, BET Alumni Reunion YouTube channel and the BET Worldwide Facebook page.
The presentation will provide viewers a unique glimpse into what it was like for many employees, both on the air and behind the scenes, to work at (what was at that time) the only Black-owned cable network, and will focus primarily on a 20-year period of BET’s evolution beginning with its inception in 1980 until 2000 shortly before Viacom purchased the network from its founder and chairman Robert L. Johnson. Donnie Simpson (Video Soul), Ed Gordon (Conversations with Ed Gordon and BET News anchor), Bobby Jones (Bobby Jones Gospel) and Charlie Neal (BET Sports anchor and play-by-play commentator) headline an illustrious group of the network’s early and most recognizable on-air personalities, and will be joined by former BET senior executives Jefferi K. Lee (production) and Curtis Symonds (affiliate sales and marketing), all of whom will share their reminiscences as the company evolved into the pre-eminent platform to expose Black music, artists and culture to the masses.
The special will also include interviews with former prominent record company executives such as David Linton (Senior VP, Capitol Records/Chairman Living Legends Foundation) and Marylou Badeaux (Warner Bros. VP, Special Projects) who discuss the network’s impact on their artists, along with some performers who credit BET with providing exposure that ultimately catapulted them to mainstream success. Commentary from behind-the- scenes employees who recall what it meant to work for the network in roles that many were not able to achieve in other organizations will also be featured.
This year’s reunion continues a tradition started by Symonds nearly 20 years ago to bring former employees together to renew personal and professional friendships and celebrate their collective success while employed at BET. Originally planned as an in-person gathering, former Video Soul producer Montez Miller volunteered to create the 2020 affair virtually, singlehandedly engaging past colleagues from across the country to gather photos and video clips, along with conducting interviews with many of BET’s most popular on-camera personnel from that era.
“There is a unique bond all BET employees share regardless of how long they spent with the network and that connection is truly on display for this celebration,” former EVP Curtis Symonds said. “When it became obvious we could not have an in-person event as we had for many years, Montez reached out to make it happen, After I made an appeal for us to share this with the media, one of our former PR directors wasted no time offering to write and distribute a press release. Bob not only built a network, but allowed us to create a family where we still support each other. It’s one reason why the network was successful. We embraced what Bob built and want to make sure we never fail in maintaining the vision.”
‘Paradise City’ Set’s Digital Release Date for Dec 4 After Urbanworld Film Festival Premiere
*LOS ANGELES, CA — After making its World Premiere at Urbanworld Film Festival, the feature drama PARADISE CITY sets a digital release for December 4, 2020, with presale tickets starting on November 20. Starring Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) and American rapper Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones, the film will be available to stream on these platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google, Vudu, Tubi, Pluto, and more.
Inspired by true events, PARADISE CITY follows three men from different walks of life: a young cop with a checkered past (Kareem Saviñon), an ex-con turned devout Muslim (Hassan “Giant” Bradley), and a junkie with affluent roots (Petrovski). Their worlds collide when a plot to justify New York City’s counter-terrorism campaign against homegrown extremists is uncovered. The men find themselves targeted by a corrupt police network led by Chief Frank Murdoch (Sticky Fingaz) and a dynastic family, newly led by the daughter, Bianca (Laura Kamin).
Director John Marco Lopez said: “It’s truly an honor to have my third feature film released to a large audience in 2020. We’re jumping off from the point of view of a crime drama, but we’re going to a number of different places – emotionally & spiritually. We’re also crossing a few different genres in a hopefully, exciting, and fresh way. We’ve put together a lot of challenging productions over the years, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of the epic scale of our storytelling. We shot over two years, over multiple urban and rural locations, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. For an indie film like ours – it doesn’t get much bigger. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”
“Collaborating with John and creating this character together was something really special. It was simultaneously the most challenging and rewarding experience I’ve ever had,” said Chris Petrovski.
“Playing the role of Murdoch gave me a chance to stretch my acting chops by being a character I’ve never been before. Plus the writing and black & white cinematography was amazing,” commented Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones.
Written and Directed by John Marco Lopez, who’s last narrative feature – the political thriller – The Hudson Tribes debuted in 2016 and starred Godrey, Cobra Kai’s Vanessa Rubio, and The American’s Owen Campbell. PARADISE CITY is executive produced by Kevin A. Lopez, with music by Zak Engel, and features Robert Morgan, Gordon Joseph Weiss, Roger Hendricks Simon, Christopher Tramantana, Thaddeus Street, Leslie Lopez, Dexter Strong, and Christopher “Mr. Dead” Davis.
Theresa King and The Experience Christian Ministries Host Drive-by Essentials Giveaway in South LA
*SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Eradicate The Hate, Inc., Experience Christian Ministries & Helpmates for Hope prove that we can work together, and we are stronger together. The collaborative group recently came together with one common goal and that was to serve those in need and provide essentials for our most vulnerable during this crucial time.
“Nothing brings me more joy than to be able to bring quality resources to these hard-hit communities. I couldn’t do this without the backing of Matthew 25, who believed in my vision from thousands of miles away. The pandemic has affected these people disproportionately, and they need to know they matter,” says Theresa King.
“Our goal is to reduce the need for our most vulnerable to have to come out of their homes during the growing pandemic and the possibility of heightened civil unrest surrounding the election”, says Pastor Shep Crawford.
Pastors Shep Crawford & Dr. Shalonda Crawford of the Experience Christian Ministries, well known for the work they do in the South Los Angeles community, providing meals, clothing, counseling and other resources partnered with Theresa King, of Eradicate the Hate Inc., known as the “go to” person to coordinate, connect and provide churches and other organizations to food, programs and essentials for more than 2 decades along with Angelina Looney, founder of Helpmates for Hope joined the effort offering winter coats for children & youth and backpacks with kids essentials as well.
On the Sunday afternoon before the 2020 presidential election, cars aligned the tight knitted residential area on 51st Street waiting to enter the turn style at South Park to get some much-needed food and essentials. Many residence arrived nearly an hour before gates were scheduled to open at 1:30p.m. causing a bit of gridlock, requiring gates to open early to reduce the interruption of the flow traffic on the already busy street. The drive-thru event offered items such as detergent, diapers, household cleaning products, shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwashes, razors, hand soaps, bath gels, food products and children’s coats and more. https://abc7.com/community-events/south-la-holds-grab-and-go-event-amid-election-pandemic-fears/7586738/
Check out pics from the event:
About Eradicate the Hate, Inc.
Eradicate The Hate, Inc founded by Theresa King is based in Los Angeles, CA. The organization addresses systemic prejudice in our society by creating and promoting human services programs that build community relations and empower its people. Eradicate the Hate sponsors community giveaways of food, and in-kind goods to needy families year-round. Currently, Eradicate the Hate is assisting individuals and families impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic by making weekly deliveries of food and product. They also provide food and product to seniors on the weekly basis. The organization serves as a distributor of food and products for other non-profit organizations and agencies who are taking care of the community. To learn more visit www.eradicatethehate.com
About The Experience Christian Ministries
The Experience Christian Ministries (ECM) was founded in 2010, Sr. Pastor Shep Crawford & Co-Pastor Dr. Shalonda Crawford. After making its home in South Los Angeles in 2015, ECM quickly became one of the fasted growing churches in Los Angeles attracting many youth and young adults. Pastor Shep is committed to preaching the uncompromised Word of God along with the message of Grace. The power couple and their congregation are very hands on in the community. Pastor Shep known for his work with (peaceful) OG rival gang members to be a voice for positive change in their communities, feeding & clothing those in need, leading community clean-ups, and promoting peaceful living environments and opportunities in the neighborhood, while co-Pastor Dr. Shalonda and her team work to provide tangible resources for woman & children in distress as well as mental health and physical health assistance and resources. To learn more visit www.theECM.org.
A Tribute to a Legend the Late President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings
*In 1994, Elizabeth, Sia, Sia, Yaba, of the Yaba TV Show had very rare one-on-one interview with the former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.
Her most pressing question was about dual citizenship, “Will African-Americans who return to the Ghana” have the possibility of dual citizenship. His response was “I don’t see why dual citizenship would be denied to African-Americans who want to integrate with their roots.”
JJ Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947 in Accra, Ghana. He was a highly respected military officer and politician who has contributed largely to the return of Ghana’s national pride which the current President echoes to the family. His first daughter remembers him as a man who live a normal and private life. She said her father choice for the family to live outside the castle to experience a life filled with love, justice and compassion for others.
The following year, in 1995 JJ Rawlings made a visit to Los Angeles, California. There was a dinner held for him at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills where the late superstar Michael Jackson, late Isaac Hayes, the legendary Stevie Wonder and many others came to honor him. Four years later in 1999, the former late President returned to the U.S, this time to Washington DC for the passing of the Right of Abode Law. Seven years stood between the initial thoughts of dual citizenship and the final passing of Law in 2001.
Please see the video clip interview with JJ Rawlings here: www.yabamedia.com
The President who fought for justice, peace and equality also served as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). JJ Rawlings laid this foundation upon which others have built upon to provide the very needed human capital, investments potentials and international foreign revenues to Ghana. During an American Returnee Celebration, President Addo of Ghana stated that “the return of the African Diasporas’ is economically pragmatic for Ghana.”
He is survived by his wife, four children, grandchildren and, especially African-Americans, who share in the Motherland inheritance. It will continue to be written in gold the legacy he laid and the restoration of the land of Ghana and Africa as a continent. Just as President Addo, stated in his message to the response of his recent death on November 12, 2020, ” A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss”. Good night JJ Rawlings.
Sia Sia’s cherished interview is just one example of bridging the gap between Africans and African-Americans. Today, Sia-Sia continues her mission with the Yaba Radio Show on KJLH Radio 102.3 FM every Sunday at 6pm LIVE.
