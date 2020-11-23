WE REMEMBER: David Dinkins, NYC’s First Black Mayor, Dies at 93

*Unfortunately we have to report the death of David Dinkins, who was elected New York City’s first black mayor in 1989. His passing came Monday night at his home, reports The NY Post.

Dinkins was 93 years old.

Dinkins took office in 1989 after defeating three-term incumbent Ed Koch in the Democratic primary as well as Republican Rudy Giuliani to become the city’s 106th mayor.

He would serve one-term until 1993, when he narrowly lost his re-election bid in a re-match against Giuliani.

His turbulent time in office was marked by rampant crime and racial unrest. But despite the turmoil, he led the city with a grace and dignity that was respected even by his political foes and left him an admired figure when his tenure was long over.

“David was a historic mayor. He showed that a black candidate can win biracial support in a city-wide race,” said former Gov. David Paterson, who became the first African-American governor.

