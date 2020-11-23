We Remember/Passings
WE REMEMBER: David Dinkins, NYC’s First Black Mayor, Dies at 93
*Unfortunately we have to report the death of David Dinkins, who was elected New York City’s first black mayor in 1989. His passing came Monday night at his home, reports The NY Post.
Dinkins was 93 years old.
Dinkins took office in 1989 after defeating three-term incumbent Ed Koch in the Democratic primary as well as Republican Rudy Giuliani to become the city’s 106th mayor.
He would serve one-term until 1993, when he narrowly lost his re-election bid in a re-match against Giuliani.
His turbulent time in office was marked by rampant crime and racial unrest. But despite the turmoil, he led the city with a grace and dignity that was respected even by his political foes and left him an admired figure when his tenure was long over.
“David was a historic mayor. He showed that a black candidate can win biracial support in a city-wide race,” said former Gov. David Paterson, who became the first African-American governor.
Nicki Minaj: Rapper Announces Six-Part HBO Max Documentary Series [VIDEO]
*Nicki Minaj has teamed with Emmy-nominated director Michael John Warren for a new six-part HBO Max documentary series.
“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as a force to be reckoned with,” said Sarah Aubrey—head of original content at HBO Max. “It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life.”
Here’s more from Complex: Per an HBO rep, fans can expect six half-hour episodes, each of which will offer a look inside Minaj’s “brilliantly creative mind” while telling the larger story of both her personal and professional trajectory.
#NickiMinajHBOMAX #PinkFridayAnniversary #PinkFriday pic.twitter.com/ywEtjhpKJb
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 20, 2020
Minaj announced the project in a video posted on social media — check it out via the Twitter clip above.
“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren said Friday. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”
Warren’s prior credits include Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black.”
Nicki’s HBO Max series is currently untitled.
Meanwhile, this month also marks 10 years since the release of Minaj’s “Pink Friday” anniversary. The artist celebrated by giving fans a “complete edition” of the album featuring eight bonus tracks, Billboard reports. Stream it here via Apple Music:
Minaj, who gave birth to her first child this year (a son), is said to be working on a fifth album, the followup to 2018’s “Queen.”
Edward Norton Explains Why Trump Could be Eyeing a ‘Nixon-Style Deal’
*Actor Edward Norton hit up Twitter last week to share his theory about why Donald Trump is challenging the election win of Joe Biden.
The actor believes the president is buying time to cover up any illegal actions he committed as commander-in-chief. Norton believes Trump is holding out for a “Nixon-style deal” in exchange for conceding the office of the presidency.
Norton began his Twitter thread by noting that his father was a federal prosecutor and that he has played “a fair amount of poker” to recognize what Trump appears to be doing.
“I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,'” Norton tweeted. “The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action.”
Check out his tweets below.
The “American History X” star went on to say….”I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft b—- who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying,” he wrote.
Norton urged lawmakers to remove Trump from office without accepting any deals that protect him from prosecution.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to claim the election was stolen from him without offering any proof. He has proclaimed on Twitter: “I WON THE ELECTION.”
Brother of Rapper 21 Savage Fatally Stabbed During Argument with Old Friend
*The brother of rapper 21 Savage was fatally stabbed in South London on Sunday night.
Terrell Davis, 27, was killed in Brixton during an argument with an old friend, Daily Mail reports.
According to a source, Davis had gone shopping for his grandmother and was on his way to her home with the items when he encountered the friend. Some things popped of and Davis, a drill rapper known as TM1way, was stabbed.
No arrests have been made, according to the report.
View this post on Instagram
21 Savage is based in Atlanta and he shared a childhood photo of him and Terrell on Instagram, along with the caption: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back.”
Check out the post above.
21 Savage was born in East London before he moved to the US as a child.
Kyra Davis, the sister of Terrell and 21 Savage, also shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram,: “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell,” she wrote.
The death of Davis comes days after 21 Savage took to Twitter to set things straight about the new car that he purchased for King Von’s sister.
“I never speak on stuff like this because I don’t do it for the internet but y’all being disrespectful,” he wrote. “I knew Kayla before I knew Von because she talks to my little brother. Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing he wasn’t able to finish so all I did was finish what he started because I told Kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it.”
Rapper King Von was fatally shot outisde a Hookah bar in Atlanta earlier this month.
— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 21, 2020
