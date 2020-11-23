Entertainment
Tyler The Giver: TP Studios Holds Food Drive Giveaway for Thousands in Atlanta / WATCH
*This past weekend Tyler Perry was focused on giving to the people and it appears that the people were in a receiving mood so the stage was set for a hook up of mass proportions this past weekend.
Oh what a glorious time it was for all involved. Starting Saturday evening and well into Sunday, the people came to the Tyler Perry Studios outside of Atlanta by the thousands ahead of an extremely challenging Thanksgiving.
We’re talking incredibly long lines of cars as folks came to get in on the food drive giveaway the studio dubbed TPSGiving which aimed to feed 5,000 families.
MORE NEWS: Taraji P. Henson on Living the Single Life After Ending Engagement
Here’s more via TMZ:
TP and co. promised to offer up nonperishables as well as gift cards to the first 5,000 families to pull up to their grounds … and the people heard them loud and clear, because the cars started arriving as early as Saturday afternoon, and only grew bigger going into Sunday — with the drive going from 8 AM ET to noon.
Check out this drone footage TMZ obtained that shows a bird’s-eye view of the scene — you can see traffic backed up all along the surrounding freeway there … and word on the ground is that it was even more packed than what this shows.
Now, you might be wondering just how this went down safely in midst of a vicious pandemic. Tyler’s staff made sure the hand-off of goods was all curbside pickup, and everyone receiving a care package was asked to wear masks. The TPS employees were covered in PPE from head to toe as well, so by all accounts … it was as safe as can be for this type of thing.
As TMZ also noted, “the charitable deed is nothing new on Tyler’s part, especially as the pandemic has ravaged much of the country. Tyler’s done everything from tipping the hell out of a local restaurant staff — with upwards of $20k-plus — and also picked up the tabs of grocery shoppers in NOLA and Atlanta earlier this year too.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jada Pinkett Smith Announces Animated Short ‘Cops and Robbers’ About Police Brutality [VIDEO]
*Jada Pinkett-Smith has announced her timely new animated short “Cops and Robbers,” is set to premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix.
Directed by Arnon Manor, the project was written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor used one of Ware-Hill’s poems for their collaboration, Variety reports.
The duo said they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”
Pinkett-Smith apparently serves as a producer on the animated short, and she spoke with Variety about getting the title to Netflix, and why the message resonates with her.
Hear/watch the actress tell it via the clip above, and check out a few excerpts from her interview below.
READ MORE: Months After Announcing Split Lena Waithe’s Wife, Alana Mayo, Files For Divorce
I’m so proud of this project and I can’t wait for you to see it🖤✨ https://t.co/mZfpUgEZgM
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) November 23, 2020
“Over 30 individual artists, students and VFX companies from around the world collaborated to each create a short segment of the poem with their own visual interpretation of the subject matter and individual animation technique. Half the animators on the “Cops and Robbers” are Black animation artists,” per Variety.
“I’m so proud of this project and I can’t wait for you to see it,” Pinkett Smith wrote on Twitter. Here’s what she told the publication about the upcoming film:
Why was it important for you to be a part of “Cops and Robbers?”
As an African American woman, it was one of those pieces that I could feel powerful messaging with such compassion from the perspective of the African American community. It was this explanation with this bleeding heart of what we are experiencing during this particular time.
For me, it was this emotional connection that pierced my heart and soul.
It was also written by a very talented African American male, and then, I realized how many minorities had contributed their talent as animators to the project. It’s important that I flow resources in any way that I can to voices and the talent I feel as though doesn’t always have equal opportunity.
My friend Ramsey Naito is president of Nickelodeon animation and she said, ‘I wish there was something we could do with it at Nickelodeon.’ I told her I wanted to be involved and I was down with it. I had a conversation with Lawrence Bender who is a producer and I wanted to help.
The story is such a powerful one with its messaging.
It had so much vulnerability. A lot of times, you could get this messaging and sometimes it can be militant and have power to it. The way this particular expression that we don’t often see while talking about topics of this kind had so much vulnerability, especially through the lens of a Black man. You do not see that a lot and that for me was important because it humanizes Black men. It also humanizes Black people and marginalized communities.
We can talk about the issues, but if you don’t feel, if you don’t really see and understand that and see that there’s nothing to fear — we are human and we bleed just like you. I found that be a very powerful component.
“Cops and Robbers” didn’t find a home at Nickelodeon. It found a home at Netflix, which is global and will raise this global awareness to Black Lives Matter and police brutality, how did that happen?
We got together and had a conversation with quite a few people at Netflix who had seen the project and absolutely loved it. As a team, we just came together. We said, ‘Look, you know as well as we do that this is a powerful piece. It’s not only powerful, but it’s important. We feel that your platform is the place that this piece needs to be.’ And thank goodness they were in agreement and they took it on. We really felt that Netflix was the best place for the short.
Read her full interview here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Months After Announcing Split Lena Waithe’s Wife, Alana Mayo, Files For Divorce
*It was a year ago that Alana Mayo and Lena Waithe secretly tied the knot. Now Mayo is divorcing Waithe.
Mayo filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, per court records via The Blast.
Apparently something went wrong very quickly because after only two months of marriage the pair revealed they had separated.
“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” read a joint statement from Waithe, 36, and Mayo’s reps to E! News. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”
MORE NEWS: Megan Thee Stallion Serves Up New Song ‘Body’ at American Music Awards [WATCH]
Last November, Waithe said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she and Mayo got married at the courthouse in San Francisco, where they wed in front of a bust of the late Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the US.
“We snuck and did it, you know,” she said. “We didn’t really make any announcements or a big … you know.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Bestie Kelsey Nicole Responds to Diss on New Album
*Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut album last week titled, “Good News,” and on the opening song “Shots Fired,” she takes aim at ex-boyfriend Tory Lanez and her ex-best friend, Kelsey Nicole.
Now, Kelsey has responded on social media, confirming that she and Meg are no longer friends following the shooting incident with Lanez back in July. The Canadian-born rapper is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times during an argument following a pool party with Kylie Jenner. He reportedly told her to “Dance B*tch” while firing and wounding her.
We previously reported… Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, per PEOPLE.
READ MORE: Tory Lanez: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
View this post on Instagram
Lanez is also facing a “gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the DA’s office said in a press release in October.
Kelsey was with Megan on the night of the shooting and their relationship has reportely been strained ever since. Recent screenshots of Kelsey’s comments show her shading the “WAP” rapper; in one, she replied to someone quoting lyrics from “Shots Fired,” writing,: “Lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don’t mean shit. Relax.”
In another verse of the track, Megan raps “Who you takin’ shots at, goofy-ass bitch?/Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ dick/I know you want attention from the n****s that I get/I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place.” To which Kelsey replied, “The most weirdo sh*t she could’ve ever said,” in response to the verse.
View this post on Instagram
Lanez allegedly offered hush money to both Kelsey and Meg, which the hip-hop star confirmed in her new interview with GQ: “This [is] like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”
Lanez took to Twitter in October to react to the felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Megan has not yet addressed her fallout with Kelsey.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer