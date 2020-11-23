Catch Holiday Cheer With ‘The Christmas Chronicle: Part 2’ Cast (Watch)

*It’s the sequel to the 2018 film “The Christmas Chronicles.”

Kurt Russell reprises his role as Santa Clause, alongside his Mrs. Claus, Goldie Hawn in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2.”

The Netflix film also stars Tyrese Gibson who plays Jazhir Bruno‘s dad.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the stars about hot holiday toys, falling trees, and German Christmas.

Fahnia Thomas: What is your fondest childhood holiday memory?



Goldie Hawn: When my next-door neighbor came to our Christmas party – we had put the Christmas tree in front of the side door – and walked into the tree knocking down the entire tree and all the decorations. We had a big laugh!

Kurt Russell: I have three fabulous sisters and we had a German Christmas – meaning we had to wait for it to get dark outside – and we had a telephone pole 50 feet from the house and we couldn’t open our first presents until we couldn’t see the telephone pole. The last half hour was torture.

GH: I never heard that before about the telephone pole.

We did it the other way around. You go to bed, with sugar plums in your head, it’s Christmas Eve and you wake up in the morning … The worst part was one year Kurt and I had just finished tying the last ribbon, we were exhausted and we were going upstairs and Kurt meets the kids coming down the stairs – we had no sleep.

KR: It was 5:30 in the morning and we were up all night!

FT: What was the hot holiday toy you wanted or got when you were growing up?



Tyrese Gibson: I remember when I got the first original Nintendo and it had Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! And Super Mario Bros. We used to play a video game called The Legend of Zelda too.

Jazhir Bruno: When I got my first Xbox I was super excited! My grandmother got it for me.

KR: I only had one and I said, ‘if I get this I’ll never ask for another Christmas present…and I never did. I wanted a drum set so bad when I was 15 years old. I can’t believe I got it!

GH: A Schwinn bike and I got it.

