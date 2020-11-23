Entertainment
Catch Holiday Cheer With ‘The Christmas Chronicle: Part 2’ Cast (Watch)
*It’s the sequel to the 2018 film “The Christmas Chronicles.”
Kurt Russell reprises his role as Santa Clause, alongside his Mrs. Claus, Goldie Hawn in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2.”
The Netflix film also stars Tyrese Gibson who plays Jazhir Bruno‘s dad.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the stars about hot holiday toys, falling trees, and German Christmas.
Fahnia Thomas: What is your fondest childhood holiday memory?
Goldie Hawn: When my next-door neighbor came to our Christmas party – we had put the Christmas tree in front of the side door – and walked into the tree knocking down the entire tree and all the decorations. We had a big laugh!
Kurt Russell: I have three fabulous sisters and we had a German Christmas – meaning we had to wait for it to get dark outside – and we had a telephone pole 50 feet from the house and we couldn’t open our first presents until we couldn’t see the telephone pole. The last half hour was torture.
GH: I never heard that before about the telephone pole.
We did it the other way around. You go to bed, with sugar plums in your head, it’s Christmas Eve and you wake up in the morning … The worst part was one year Kurt and I had just finished tying the last ribbon, we were exhausted and we were going upstairs and Kurt meets the kids coming down the stairs – we had no sleep.
KR: It was 5:30 in the morning and we were up all night!
FT: What was the hot holiday toy you wanted or got when you were growing up?
Tyrese Gibson: I remember when I got the first original Nintendo and it had Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! And Super Mario Bros. We used to play a video game called The Legend of Zelda too.
Jazhir Bruno: When I got my first Xbox I was super excited! My grandmother got it for me.
KR: I only had one and I said, ‘if I get this I’ll never ask for another Christmas present…and I never did. I wanted a drum set so bad when I was 15 years old. I can’t believe I got it!
GH: A Schwinn bike and I got it.
For more details on “The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2” follow @ChristmasChronicles | @NetflixFamily | #ChristmasChronicles2 |#TCC2 or click here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dr. Dre Threatens to Call On Wedding Guests to Testify in Divorce Trial
*Dr. Dre has reportedly threatened to summon wedding guests to testify in his divorce battle with Nicole Young.
The move is in effort to prove Young wasn’t “coerced” into signing a prenup when they tied the knot in 1996, according to the Daily Mail.
We previously reported, Young claims she was pressured into signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding but that Dre tore it up after their marriage “in a romantic gesture of love for her,” per Daily Mail.
In court documents obtained by the publication, the music mogul said he would like his estranged wife to “identify by name and most current known address and telephone numbers of all persons who attended” their intimate wedding ceremony. Dre’s attorney Laura Wasser has suggested that the guests are “potential witnesses regarding [Young’s] claim of duress.”
View this post on Instagram
Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children.
In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. The hip-hop mogul reportedly has no issue paying spousal support, but any distribution of property should be controlled by the prenup.
Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenuptial agreement.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents filed to the court, per TMZ.
She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.
“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”
Young is challenging Dre’s claim that he tore it up 22 years ago, but the hip-hop icon denies ever trashing the agreement.
Film
Filming on ‘Black Panther’ Sequel to Start in Summer 2021, Letitia Wright Could Takeover Role
*Marvel Studios has confirmed that production on “Black Panther 2” will begin sometime in July 2021.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, production was initially scheduled to begin in March 2021, but that was scrapped upon news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. The titular star died on Aug. 28 following his years-long private battle with cancer.
We previously reported, while details of the “Black Panther” sequel remain on the low, executive producer Victoria Alonso said the follow-up to the blockbuster action film will not use a digital double for the late actor.
“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”
Producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman, who played the title role in the first film.
Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the “Black Panther” franchise without Boseman. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Letitia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).
The actress is expected to return with a more prominent role in BP2.
Alonso confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy.
“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”
Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are among the actors who are expected to reprise their roles.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion Serves Up New Song ‘Body’ at American Music Awards [WATCH]
*Megan Thee Stallion debuted the new track “Body” at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.
Before making her grand entrance by dropping from the ceiling, she told the audience: “I love my body, every curve, every inch, every dimple is a declaration on my temple. My body is mine and nobody owns it but me.”
She continued: “You may not think my body is perfect and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror I love what I see.”
Check out Megan serving up “Body” via the Twitter video below.
According to Page Six, ABC censors were allegedly “freaking out” ahead of performances from Megan and Jennifer Lopez. As it turns out, both were quite tame. Although, some viewers are less than impressed with Lopez dressing up like Beyonce and lip syncing (see Twitter vide below).
MEGAN THEE STALLION WITH THE WORLD TV PREMIERE #Body #AMAs pic.twitter.com/NG0934uKGs
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020
And here’s JLo’s performace:
this @JLo x @maluma performance was 🌶🌶🌶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/RLJ9e5M3R8
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” took home song of the year at the AMA Awards on Sunday. Click here for full list of winners.
“If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an ‘album,’ because that’s such a commitment,” Megan recently told Entertainment Tonight about her debut full studio album. “That’s like, a husband and I just want to date and have fun — these are mixtapes, these are projects, EPs. It just felt like marriage saying, ‘This is an album.'”
“For me to actually get committed and call something an album, I feel very mature. I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year,” she added before explaining the album’s name.
“I titled it Good News, because yes, we’ve been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news,” said the Houston, Texas native.
Scroll up to hear/watch her tell it in the ET interview via the YouTube clip above.
