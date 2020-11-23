Taraji P. Henson on Living the Single Life After Ending Engagement

*Taraji P. Henson called it quits from fiancé Kelvin Hayden last month and now she’s opening up about how she’s coping with single life.

“I am much better, let’s put it that way,” Henson told Entertainment Tonight.

Henson confirmed her split from the former NFL star during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show in October. They broke up nearly two years after Hayden proposed.

“I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out,” Henson said at the time of her romance with Hayden, 37. “I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

While Henson has not disclosed the reason behind the breakup, word on the street is that she grew tired of all the threesomes that Hayden wanted (allegedly).

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she added. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

Henson tells ET that celebrating her 50th birthday in September prompted her to change her outlook.

“I felt myself slipping and so I was like, ‘You know what I am not going to do is let 50 happen to me,” Henson said. “I am going to get control of this mentally and not be like, ‘You are getting old, don’t nobody care, you ain’t working,’ Well, duh, no one is working, it is COVID. So I felt that coming.”

Henson’s advice to others who may be having a tough go at life at time moment: “So anybody out there, that might be going through this darkness, literally, working out, it really works.”