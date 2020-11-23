Outdoor Dining ‘Bout to be Banned in LA County Starting Wednesday

*Outdoor dining in Los Angeles County is scheduled to be shut down after public health officials announced the new modifications for the county’s public health order.

The announcement was made by LA County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer as cases continue to increase in the county and California. She said that the new order will take effect on Wednesday at 10 p.m. and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeout or delivery. Currently, the county is under curfew where residents must stay home after 10 p.m. unless they are essential workers. Los Angeles County has reportedly 364,520 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 7,438 deaths.

“As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified to restrict dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bars as the five-day average of new cases increased to more than 4,000 cases. The modified order will take effect Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m.”

