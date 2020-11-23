Social Heat
Outdoor Dining ‘Bout to be Banned in LA County Starting Wednesday
*Outdoor dining in Los Angeles County is scheduled to be shut down after public health officials announced the new modifications for the county’s public health order.
The announcement was made by LA County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer as cases continue to increase in the county and California. She said that the new order will take effect on Wednesday at 10 p.m. and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeout or delivery. Currently, the county is under curfew where residents must stay home after 10 p.m. unless they are essential workers. Los Angeles County has reportedly 364,520 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 7,438 deaths.
“As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified to restrict dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bars as the five-day average of new cases increased to more than 4,000 cases. The modified order will take effect Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m.”
Dwyane Wade ‘Appreciated’ Mike Tyson for Going At Boosie Over His Transphobic Comments / WATCH
*While appearing on the syndicated news show “Central Ave,” Dwyane Wade shared how he felt after seeing Mike Tyson come to his defense after rapper Boosie made offensive comments about his transgender daughter.
As we previously reported, back in October, the boxing star pressed Boosie real hard over the transphobic public comments he made about D-Wade’s 13-year-old child Zaya. Tyson didn’t hold back at all and even questioned Boosie if the hateful comments stemmed from his own insecurities with his sexuality and gender identity!
During Wade’s interview, the 38-year-old athlete told host Julissa Bermudez: “I actually talked to Mike about that early in the pandemic. We had a conversation. I appreciated from a standpoint of, you know, Mike is someone who has never tried to be perfect. He is someone who has learned from this journey of life.” Wade added, “For him to be able to drop that nugget on the world, to me, it was great to hear him say that.” The former NBA star went on to note that “everyone has their own path” to accepting things.
Here is that now infamous interview between Mike Tyson and Boosie:
George Floyd
Geo. Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Has Divorce Settlement DENIED Due to Possibility of Fraud
*A Washington County (Minnesota) judge has rejected a divorce settlement filed by Derek Chauvin’s estranged wife due to the possibility of fraud.
Days after Derek was officially charged with manslaughter and the murder of George Floyd, Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce on May 31. However, divorce attorneys have looked into the paperwork and claimed it may have been a ploy to protect their assets against lawsuits in civil court as reported by Star Tribune. Judge Juanita Freeman wrote in her ruling back in October that a “court has a duty to ensure that marriage dissolution agreements are fair and equitable. One badge of fraud is a party’s transfer of ‘substantially all’ of his or her assets.”
Attorney Marc Beyer stated due to the timing of the divorce filing, the court can suspect that there could be a possibility of fraud but it is still speculation.
“This is just speculation, but it’s possible that the [agreement] was intentionally drafted to get assets out of Chauvin’s name in anticipation of a civil judgment against him from the estate of George Floyd.
Gucci Mane/Jeezy Verzuz Get’s Heated Over ‘Truth’ Diss Track – Fortunately it Ends Well / VIDEO
*If you missed last night’s Gucci Mane/Jeezy Verzuz battle, Gucci Mane straight went there! He played “Truth” … his infamous diss track boasting about fatally shooting Jeezy’s friend Pookie Loc, and as they say, s**t got real.
Jeezy immediately stood up, but instead of charging at Gucci or threatening violence, he hit back with a speech about why they were doing this battle. Jeezy said, “I brought you here to show you the world care about what the f**k we got going on, because we are the culture.”
He shouted out King Von, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mo3 and other rappers killed in gun violence … and then dropped his own track, “Get Ya Mind Right.”
Crazy tense moment, but at the end of the battle, Gucci and Jeezy made peace. Thank the Lord!
