race
NYC Man Goes Off On Woman Who Cursed Out Black Child for Riding Bike On Sidewalk (Watch)
*Video has surfaced of a Black man chastising a white woman for apparently cursing out at an 8-year-old Black child because he was riding his toy bike on the sidewalk.
“You wanna curse an 8-year-old kid out? Would you have said that to a little white kid?” the man said to the woman as they argued in front of a store.
“Absolutely,” the lady replied.
The man asked what made her think she could “come into my community and talk to our kids like that.”
When the woman said that in her community, kids ride bikes in the street, the man said, “This is our community, this is our playground,” pointing to the sidewalks.
Watch the entire argument below:
Obama/Trump/Political
Meet Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s Freshly-Appointed Ambassador to the U.N. (Watch)
*President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman who held a top diplomatic post in the Obama administration, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Born in 1952, Baker served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs in the United States Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs from 2013 to 2017. She’s also a senior counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group in Washington, DC.
The decorated diplomat grew up in Baker, La., where segregation and racism were harsh realities of her early life and college years at Louisiana State University. But life’s biggest test would come during her service in Rwanda during the genocide in 1994 where she found herself held at gunpoint. What do you do when faced with that kind of adversity? How do you survive?
In the gripping TED Talk below Thomas-Greenfield describes that surreal moment, the choice she made and the lesson her mother taught her that helped her survive.
Entertainment
Again, ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Viewers Troubled Over Franklin Seated in Lawn Chair By Himself at Table (Video)
*While Thanksgiving may look a little different this year due to COVID-19, the tradition of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and its problematic scene involving the cartoon’s lone Black character continues on.
After Apple signed a deal to broadcast all Charlie Brown holiday specials exclusively on AppleTV+, the company allowed PBS to air the Thanksgiving special so that all families can watch for free. As in previous years, some viewers, again, were disturbed regarding the treatment of Franklin.
In “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” the Peanuts gang gathers for an impromptu holiday meal after Peppermint Patty invites herself and others to Charlie Brown and Sally’s house for the holiday. The pair decides to have two Thanksgivings — one with their friends and then their planned feast with their grandmother. The”friendsgiving” is organized by Linus, Woodstock, and Snoopy who piece together a last minute, yet heartwarming meal. But the seating arrangement is also hastily arranged, and Franklin – the gang’s only Black friend, ends up not only seated by himself at the table opposite of all his white friends, but also on the only lawn chair.
The scene, to some, shows racial bias and, as it does every year, has prompted strong reaction on social media. Here’s “The Real’s” Loni Love in 2018 explaining the controversy and the reaction of Charlie Brown creator Charles Schulz to allegations that the scene is racist.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tia Mowry was Told She Should Go for ‘Latina’ Roles ‘Cause She ‘Didn’t Look Black Enough’ / WATCH
*From the outside it’s easy for most folks to look at the successful childhood career(s) of twin sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley and assume it was all peaches and cream.
Well, of course that wasn’t the case. Tia says she a Tamara were treated differently. As an example, Tia says Tamera was constantly told her hair was a “distraction.” Casting directors even advised Tia to go after Latina roles.
On her YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, she said this:
“It was very evident to me when I would walk on sets and see how certain stars or actors would be treated who weren’t of ethnicity — better dressing room, better trailer. Now I’m like, more aware what that was, which is a budget, but back then I didn’t know what a budget was. It was so clear how you would see one show that didn’t have a diverse cast that just had a bigger budget so everything just seemed bigger and better. But when it came to my projects and what I was doing, you actually really visually saw the less-than.”
Even after “Sister Sister” became a hit show, basically nothing changed, says Tia:
“I remember once the show became a hit, it’s very normal for you to ask for a raise. That’s what happens, right? People get raises. But it was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts’ that weren’t of diversity, and that was frustrating. Very, very frustrating.”
While she and Tamera were known for their curly locks, Tia Mowry-Hardrict said she was also insecure about those because she didn’t see many other women rocking their natural hair.
“When I was doing Sister, Sister, I had curly hair and what was interesting was once my sister and I got older and we wanted to be viewed as ‘sexy,’ we would straighten our hair. I went on to do so many other television shows and I would always wear my hair straight because I was insecure about my curly hair. These insecurities came because I didn’t see these images, meaning women with curly hair and their natural hair, being portrayed as beautiful.”
She added that at one point, Tamera was told her hair was a “distraction.” Tia also said:
“I’ve been told I’m not Black enough, which was very odd and weird to me. You don’t look Black enough. I think you would fit more of the Latino role.’ It’s like, what? These were casting directors who did not understand the different shades of Black culture.”
But the upside to the bad treatment was that it helped to boost her ambition.
“How I was treated is why I built my work ethic. Nothing came easy to me. I always had to work harder than. I’ve always had to be better than average. And I guess if I didn’t go through what I had gone through or if I didn’t see what I had seen when I was a child, I don’t think I would be where I am today, which is a hard freaking worker. Because guess what? It’s hard to outwork someone.”
source: theJasmineBrand.com.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer