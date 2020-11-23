Moniece Slaughter Talks Skin Bleaching and Growing Up in Affluent White Neighborhood

*Reality TV star Moniece Slaughter has pushed back at claims that she bleaches her skin.

In an exclusive interview with theJasmineBRAND.com, the 33-year-old addressed the rumors as well as her privileged life growing up in a white neighborhood, where the only children of color were the children of celebrities.

“It wasn’t until I got to high school that one of my friends from first grade, her name is Aaron Levy. I’ll never forget it we were walking through the building and we made sure we got lockers next to each other. This girl named Janisha Green, she would wear the sock bun and the airbrushed shirts and she had the lollipop in there with the tube socks and she was very animated and boisterous. She came down the hallway one day right before our honors English Composition II class and Aaron looked at me and said ‘I’m so glad you’re not like them’ and that was my first time really stopping and thinking like what does that even mean? You know I’m black…”

Slaughter said she wasn’t considered a typical black kid because “I had a designer and it was like I was a white-washed black girl.”

When it comes to the skin-bleaching rumors, the former “Love and hip Hop” star explained: “I’ve been reconnected with my family and you know my biological father’s mother always swept things under the rug. She’s Asian and apparently in Asian culture that’s what they do, they don’t really address things. So I never got a history lesson about who I was or where I came from. I just know that I wasn’t white… I’m okay with the white people as long as I’m on TV acting a fool and making them millions of dollars. To be accused of bleaching my skin, when I’m desperately trying to find out at this phase in my life, who I am. It’s like I’m not really accepted either way.”

The bleaching speculation began after she shared photos on social media of her light complexion. In one post she wrote, “Just woke up. Haven’t even washed my face ZERO filter of ANY sort. 1st pic: my chest that gets ZERO sunlight. Compared to my arms & hands. My chest is MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!!

Slaughter addressed the criticism over the pics, telling theJasminebrand.com:

“So I’m going to bleach my face but not my lips. I’m going to bleach my face but not my chest, arms, hands, legs, & feet?I don’t now and never have used kojic on my face. I go to @drsusan90210dermatology A BLACK dermatologist and use HER products geared towards ALL people of color. I also go to @glowskinenhancement also a BLACK dermatologist and use her products that are for people of COLOR I also go to @honeybunnyskincare who is also a WOMAN OF COLOR for my facials,” she explained.

Adding “I don’t use white dermatologist. I don’t let white people do my laser hair removal either. I have ZERO desire to be white. NONE. if I could hold on to my summer tans I would. Y’all see me on tv under lighting that is altered in post edit and tons of makeup down to my neck chest shoulders and arms. Literally. And swore that was my natural color. It’s flat out insulting. Not you. But those who INSIST THAT I BLEACH”

