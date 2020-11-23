Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion Serves Up New Song ‘Body’ at American Music Awards [WATCH]
*Megan Thee Stallion debuted the new track “Body” at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.
Before making her grand entrance by dropping from the ceiling, she told the audience: “I love my body, every curve, every inch, every dimple is a declaration on my temple. My body is mine and nobody owns it but me.”
She continued: “You may not think my body is perfect and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror I love what I see.”
Check out Megan serving up “Body” via the Twitter video below.
According to Page Six, ABC censors were allegedly “freaking out” ahead of performances from Megan and Jennifer Lopez. As it turns out, both were quite tame. Although, some viewers are less than impressed with Lopez dressing up like Beyonce and lip syncing (see Twitter vide below).
READ MORE: Catch Holiday Cheer With ‘The Christmas Chronicle: Part 2’ Cast (Watch)
MEGAN THEE STALLION WITH THE WORLD TV PREMIERE #Body #AMAs pic.twitter.com/NG0934uKGs
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020
And here’s JLo’s performace:
this @JLo x @maluma performance was 🌶🌶🌶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/RLJ9e5M3R8
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” took home song of the year at the AMA Awards on Sunday. Click here for full list of winners.
“If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an ‘album,’ because that’s such a commitment,” Megan recently told Entertainment Tonight about her debut full studio album. “That’s like, a husband and I just want to date and have fun — these are mixtapes, these are projects, EPs. It just felt like marriage saying, ‘This is an album.'”
“For me to actually get committed and call something an album, I feel very mature. I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year,” she added before explaining the album’s name.
“I titled it Good News, because yes, we’ve been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news,” said the Houston, Texas native.
Scroll up to hear/watch her tell it in the ET interview via the YouTube clip above.
Taraji P. Henson on Living the Single Life After Ending Engagement
*Taraji P. Henson called it quits from fiancé Kelvin Hayden last month and now she’s opening up about how she’s coping with single life.
“I am much better, let’s put it that way,” Henson told Entertainment Tonight.
Henson confirmed her split from the former NFL star during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show in October. They broke up nearly two years after Hayden proposed.
“I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out,” Henson said at the time of her romance with Hayden, 37. “I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”
While Henson has not disclosed the reason behind the breakup, word on the street is that she grew tired of all the threesomes that Hayden wanted (allegedly).
READ MORE: Oh, No! Taraji P. Henson and Fiance’ Kelvin Hayden Split. 🙁 She Confirms / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she added. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”
Henson tells ET that celebrating her 50th birthday in September prompted her to change her outlook.
“I felt myself slipping and so I was like, ‘You know what I am not going to do is let 50 happen to me,” Henson said. “I am going to get control of this mentally and not be like, ‘You are getting old, don’t nobody care, you ain’t working,’ Well, duh, no one is working, it is COVID. So I felt that coming.”
Henson’s advice to others who may be having a tough go at life at time moment: “So anybody out there, that might be going through this darkness, literally, working out, it really works.”
Dr. Dre Threatens to Call On Wedding Guests to Testify in Divorce Trial
*Dr. Dre has reportedly threatened to summon wedding guests to testify in his divorce battle with Nicole Young.
The move is in effort to prove Young wasn’t “coerced” into signing a prenup when they tied the knot in 1996, according to the Daily Mail.
We previously reported, Young claims she was pressured into signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding but that Dre tore it up after their marriage “in a romantic gesture of love for her,” per Daily Mail.
In court documents obtained by the publication, the music mogul said he would like his estranged wife to “identify by name and most current known address and telephone numbers of all persons who attended” their intimate wedding ceremony. Dre’s attorney Laura Wasser has suggested that the guests are “potential witnesses regarding [Young’s] claim of duress.”
READ MORE: Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle in Divorce, Judge Denies Estranged Wife’s Request for $1.5M
View this post on Instagram
Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children.
In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. The hip-hop mogul reportedly has no issue paying spousal support, but any distribution of property should be controlled by the prenup.
Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenuptial agreement.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents filed to the court, per TMZ.
She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.
“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”
Young is challenging Dre’s claim that he tore it up 22 years ago, but the hip-hop icon denies ever trashing the agreement.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Talks Season 2 Drama / WATCH
*Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé got their wish with the first franchise spinoff, The Family Chantel. The series stars fan-favorites Pedro and Chantel along with their colorful in-laws.
The couple was first introduced on season four of the hit show (’90 Day Finance’), when Chantel lied to her family about Pedro coming to America on a student visa. In season 2 (of ‘The Family Chantel’), the drama continues as the couple goes through the trials and tribulations of marriage. If you’re wondering, extended family drama, trust issues and secrets unearthed are some of the situations you can expect to see.
Family members featured include Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas and siblings River and Winter, as well as Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole.
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with talked with Pedro about what drama to expect this season.
MORE NEWS: Tia Mowry was Told She Should Go for ‘Latina’ Roles ‘Cause She ‘Didn’t Look Black Enough’ / WATCH
Jill: How do you handle the family drama?
Pedro: This is who they are. They like to talk and express their minds. They like to say what’s on their mind at the moment. They never hold anything back.
Jill: What are some of the most exciting stories happening this season?
Pedro: My brother-in-law Royal, we went to the Philippines for his second wedding. There was a lot going on between the Family Chantel and Angenette (Royal’s fiancé.) They tried to cover something over there. They didn’t want anyone to know how they really met … who sent different messages [ The Chantel family suspect Angenette might be using Royal for a green card]
It’s so different from me and Chantel. They have known each other for only one year and then they get married. Me and Chantel took our time. We took almost two years. He decided to marry her after the first trip. It’s kind of weird. The family tried to look at this as normal, because when I married Chantel, they judged me. So they see this thing, and now they are Ok in the beginning.
I came in with an open hand. Chantel and I, we took our time.
“The Family Chantel” airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on TLC.
