Megan Thee Stallion Serves Up New Song ‘Body’ at American Music Awards [WATCH]

*Megan Thee Stallion debuted the new track “Body” at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Before making her grand entrance by dropping from the ceiling, she told the audience: “I love my body, every curve, every inch, every dimple is a declaration on my temple. My body is mine and nobody owns it but me.”

She continued: “You may not think my body is perfect and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror I love what I see.”

Check out Megan serving up “Body” via the Twitter video below.

According to Page Six, ABC censors were allegedly “freaking out” ahead of performances from Megan and Jennifer Lopez. As it turns out, both were quite tame. Although, some viewers are less than impressed with Lopez dressing up like Beyonce and lip syncing (see Twitter vide below).

And here’s JLo’s performace:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” took home song of the year at the AMA Awards on Sunday. Click here for full list of winners.

“If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an ‘album,’ because that’s such a commitment,” Megan recently told Entertainment Tonight about her debut full studio album. “That’s like, a husband and I just want to date and have fun — these are mixtapes, these are projects, EPs. It just felt like marriage saying, ‘This is an album.'”

“For me to actually get committed and call something an album, I feel very mature. I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year,” she added before explaining the album’s name.

“I titled it Good News, because yes, we’ve been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news,” said the Houston, Texas native.

Scroll up to hear/watch her tell it in the ET interview via the YouTube clip above.