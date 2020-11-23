Obama/Trump/Political
Meet Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s Freshly-Appointed Ambassador to the U.N. (Watch)
*President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman who held a top diplomatic post in the Obama administration, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Born in 1952, Baker served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs in the United States Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs from 2013 to 2017. She’s also a senior counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group in Washington, DC.
The decorated diplomat grew up in Baker, La., where segregation and racism were harsh realities of her early life and college years at Louisiana State University. But life’s biggest test would come during her service in Rwanda during the genocide in 1994 where she found herself held at gunpoint. What do you do when faced with that kind of adversity? How do you survive?
In the gripping TED Talk below Thomas-Greenfield describes that surreal moment, the choice she made and the lesson her mother taught her that helped her survive.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Makes TikTok Debut to Promote New ‘Promised Land’ Memoir
*Former President Barack Obama made his TikTok debut Friday, amid the release of his new memoir titled “A Promised Land.”
On TikTok, Obama launched the “pass the book” challenge, telling fans that his new book “expresses the incredible hope I have in you. Take this and pass it on,” he says in the clip, holding his book before “passing it on” to the next person.
To celebrate the memoir’s release, Obama shared a list of “memorable songs from his administration, check it out below via the Twitter embed.
“A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours after release on Tuesday, in all formats including pre-orders, e-books and audio.
The first-day sales was a record for publisher Penguin Random House.
READ MORE: Barack Obama’s ‘Promised Land’ Memoir Sells Over 887,000 Copies in 1 Day
Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/xWiNQiZzN0
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 16, 2020
“Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency,” he wrote in a tweet along with the playlist. “In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it.”
The playlist includes Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Brooks & Dunn, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Frank Sinatra, Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac, JAY-Z, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Phillip Phillips, The Beatles, Sade, Stevie Wonder and U2.
View this post on Instagram
We previously reported, Obama made time to surprise popular YouTube twins Tim and Fred Williams on their channel, “TwinsthenewTrend,” after they reacted to a song on his latest playlist.
The song that sparked the virtual chat is “The Times They Are a-Changin’” by Bob Dylan.
The twins posted a video Thursday of them listening to the song, and later shared footage of their video conference with Obama.
“Hey people, what’s going on? I hear you guys were asking questions. I decided I’m just going to go ahead and come here live,” said Obama.
The New York Times bestselling author then explained how he curates his popular playlists.
“I do playlists all the time just for fun, and I did that when I was president. But one of the things I did was do a playlist because I released my book about the first part of my presidency called ‘A Promised Land’ and music’s kind of a theme in the book.”
Watch the moment via the YouTube player below.
This was fun. I heard Tim and Fred were listening to some of the songs on my A Promised Land playlist, so I decided to drop in and surprise them. We talked about a lot, from Bob Dylan to old-school mixtapes to the role music played in my memoir. https://t.co/8A0cuVNHZI pic.twitter.com/rQwW8r0wBX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 19, 2020
Obama/Trump/Political
Man Charged After Forcefully Exhaling on Women Outside Trump Golf Club (Watch)
*A man seen forcefully exhaling his nasty cooties on two women outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course amid the coronavirus pandemic has been charged with assault.
Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Video of the incident, which went viral over the weekend, shows Deskins heaving his breath on two unidentified women after one of them asks him to get away and points out that he’s not wearing a mask.
“That’s assault” one of the women said afterwards.
“I breathed on you,” Deskins replied.
Virginia mandates masks be worn in certain locations to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but they are not required to be worn outside.
The altercation happened Saturday outside Trump National Golf Club as the president was playing inside. Protestors and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he plays.
Deskin was wearing a Trump shirt and an inflatable pool tube with Trump’s likeness on it around his waist.
Watch below:
Entertainment
‘Sasha is a Mini Michelle’: Obama Explains Why He’s Scared of his Youngest Daughter (Watch)
*President Obama dropped into “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday to talk about his new book “A Promised Land,” and spoke at length about how his eldest daughter Malia is more like him in temperament, and Sasha is a “mini Michelle.”
He said that Sasha “has the same look, the same attitude” as Michelle, and he’s scared of both of them.
Obama also explained why his daughters came up with an alias for him called “Johnny McJohn-John,” the struggle of being a good father and husband while also being a good President, being on the cover of InStyle Magazine, sinking a three pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden, calling the election Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, getting Trump out of the White House, Biden becoming President, resurrecting the Pandemic Task Force disbanded by Donald Trump, getting the Affordable Care Act passed, the work that still needs to be done, the best night of his Presidency, the Bin Laden raid, Trump’s birther theory, and he surprises a totally unsuspecting fan.
Watch below:
