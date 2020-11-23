Man Charged After Forcefully Exhaling on Women Outside Trump Golf Club (Watch)

*A man seen forcefully exhaling his nasty cooties on two women outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course amid the coronavirus pandemic has been charged with assault.

Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Video of the incident, which went viral over the weekend, shows Deskins heaving his breath on two unidentified women after one of them asks him to get away and points out that he’s not wearing a mask.

“That’s assault” one of the women said afterwards.

“I breathed on you,” Deskins replied.

Virginia mandates masks be worn in certain locations to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but they are not required to be worn outside.

The altercation happened Saturday outside Trump National Golf Club as the president was playing inside. Protestors and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he plays.

Deskin was wearing a Trump shirt and an inflatable pool tube with Trump’s likeness on it around his waist.

