Man Charged After Forcefully Exhaling on Women Outside Trump Golf Club (Watch)
*A man seen forcefully exhaling his nasty cooties on two women outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course amid the coronavirus pandemic has been charged with assault.
Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Video of the incident, which went viral over the weekend, shows Deskins heaving his breath on two unidentified women after one of them asks him to get away and points out that he’s not wearing a mask.
“That’s assault” one of the women said afterwards.
“I breathed on you,” Deskins replied.
Virginia mandates masks be worn in certain locations to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but they are not required to be worn outside.
The altercation happened Saturday outside Trump National Golf Club as the president was playing inside. Protestors and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he plays.
Deskin was wearing a Trump shirt and an inflatable pool tube with Trump’s likeness on it around his waist.
Watch below:
Entertainment
‘Sasha is a Mini Michelle’: Obama Explains Why He’s Scared of his Youngest Daughter (Watch)
*President Obama dropped into “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday to talk about his new book “A Promised Land,” and spoke at length about how his eldest daughter Malia is more like him in temperament, and Sasha is a “mini Michelle.”
He said that Sasha “has the same look, the same attitude” as Michelle, and he’s scared of both of them.
Obama also explained why his daughters came up with an alias for him called “Johnny McJohn-John,” the struggle of being a good father and husband while also being a good President, being on the cover of InStyle Magazine, sinking a three pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden, calling the election Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, getting Trump out of the White House, Biden becoming President, resurrecting the Pandemic Task Force disbanded by Donald Trump, getting the Affordable Care Act passed, the work that still needs to be done, the best night of his Presidency, the Bin Laden raid, Trump’s birther theory, and he surprises a totally unsuspecting fan.
Watch below:
Coronavirus
Geraldo Suggests Naming the COVID Vaccines After Trump to Make Him Feel Better (Watch)
*To soothe Donald Trump’s hurt feelings for losing his presidential re-election bid, his boy Geraldo Rivera proposed naming the COVID vaccine after him as a salve.
“I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump? Make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him. And years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.”
Watch below (or here on Twitter):
Geraldo WHAT: “I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump, make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him.” pic.twitter.com/UjdMXGiBYb
— The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020
Twitter had some thoughts.
Naming a vaccine after Trump would be like naming a hamburger after Jeffrey Dahmer, @Geraldo.
— Don Millard (@OTOOLEFAN) November 20, 2020
If someone asked me if I got Trumped, I’d assume they were asking me if I got screwed over. This is dumb. And so is Geraldo
— Willy The Wino (@BillWanti1) November 20, 2020
Geraldo proposes that Trump be able to put his name on something that he didn’t make or fund, but would expand his brand: https://t.co/9iW5S8MKxc
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 20, 2020
Education
MAGA Mom Calls Her Son’s Teacher Irate Over Electoral Map Showing Biden Winning Election (Watch)
*A third grade teacher filmed audio of an angry mother calling her to complain about her son’s assignment that involved filling in an electoral map to determine who won the election.
“The answer was nobody! That was the answer, nobody. Not Joe Biden! It was nobody,” said the mother, who is heard on the phone call arguing that six states are still in play and should not have been counted toward Biden’s win.
While filming the phone call, video shows the map belonging to her son, Anthony, with the states Trump won colored in red, and the states Biden won colored in with a blue crayon, including swing states Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Trump has filed baseless lawsuits contesting the count in all of those states. Georgia’s has been dismissed.
Anthony wrote “306” for the number of Biden’s electoral votes, and “232” for Donald Trump. He wrote with blue crayon “Joe Biden” on the line that asks, “Who won the election?”
The mother also had a problem with the teacher using Google as the source for her electoral map. “I went to the National Archives and I also went to OANN and it had exactly what he and I had been talking about.”
OANN, or One America News Network, is a digital channel that makes Fox News look like MSNBC.
Watch the phone call below:
