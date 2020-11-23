Edward Norton Explains Why Trump Could be Eyeing a ‘Nixon-Style Deal’

*Actor Edward Norton hit up Twitter last week to share his theory about why Donald Trump is challenging the election win of Joe Biden.

The actor believes the president is buying time to cover up any illegal actions he committed as commander-in-chief. Norton believes Trump is holding out for a “Nixon-style deal” in exchange for conceding the office of the presidency.

Norton began his Twitter thread by noting that his father was a federal prosecutor and that he has played “a fair amount of poker” to recognize what Trump appears to be doing.

“I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,'” Norton tweeted. “The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action.”

Check out his tweets below.

READ MORE: Geraldo Suggests Naming the COVID Vaccines After Trump to Make Him Feel Better (Watch)

The “American History X” star went on to say….”I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft b—- who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying,” he wrote.

Norton urged lawmakers to remove Trump from office without accepting any deals that protect him from prosecution.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to claim the election was stolen from him without offering any proof. He has proclaimed on Twitter: “I WON THE ELECTION.”