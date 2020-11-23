Dr. Dre Threatens to Call On Wedding Guests to Testify in Divorce Trial

*Dr. Dre has reportedly threatened to summon wedding guests to testify in his divorce battle with Nicole Young.

The move is in effort to prove Young wasn’t “coerced” into signing a prenup when they tied the knot in 1996, according to the Daily Mail.

We previously reported, Young claims she was pressured into signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding but that Dre tore it up after their marriage “in a romantic gesture of love for her,” per Daily Mail.

In court documents obtained by the publication, the music mogul said he would like his estranged wife to “identify by name and most current known address and telephone numbers of all persons who attended” their intimate wedding ceremony. Dre’s attorney Laura Wasser has suggested that the guests are “potential witnesses regarding [Young’s] claim of duress.”

Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children.

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. The hip-hop mogul reportedly has no issue paying spousal support, but any distribution of property should be controlled by the prenup.

Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenuptial agreement.

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents filed to the court, per TMZ.

She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

Young is challenging Dre’s claim that he tore it up 22 years ago, but the hip-hop icon denies ever trashing the agreement.