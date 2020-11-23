Brother of Rapper 21 Savage Fatally Stabbed During Argument with Old Friend

*The brother of rapper 21 Savage was fatally stabbed in South London on Sunday night.

Terrell Davis, 27, was killed in Brixton during an argument with an old friend, Daily Mail reports.

According to a source, Davis had gone shopping for his grandmother and was on his way to her home with the items when he encountered the friend. Some things popped of and Davis, a drill rapper known as TM1way, was stabbed.

No arrests have been made, according to the report.

21 Savage is based in Atlanta and he shared a childhood photo of him and Terrell on Instagram, along with the caption: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back.”

21 Savage was born in East London before he moved to the US as a child.

Kyra Davis, the sister of Terrell and 21 Savage, also shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram,: “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell,” she wrote.

The death of Davis comes days after 21 Savage took to Twitter to set things straight about the new car that he purchased for King Von’s sister.

“I never speak on stuff like this because I don’t do it for the internet but y’all being disrespectful,” he wrote. “I knew Kayla before I knew Von because she talks to my little brother. Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing he wasn’t able to finish so all I did was finish what he started because I told Kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it.”

Rapper King Von was fatally shot outisde a Hookah bar in Atlanta earlier this month.