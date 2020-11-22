Wendell Pierce Tapped to Play Blues Icon B.B. King in Biopic

*Trina and Towanda Braxton recently appeared on “The Morning Hustle” to promote the new season of their reality show “Braxton Family Values.”

During the conversation, they touched on everything from their troubled sister Tamar, their past romances, and the status of Toni Braxton and Birdman’s relationship.

When it comes to misconceptions about the sisters from the WE tv show, Towanda explained, “One thing I would say they get wrong is that we don’t talk. We absolutely do talk. We see each other as much as we can. We just saw Tamar about three weeks ago. I think that’s the misconception. There are moments when we don’t like each other which is true. But the base of the Braxtons is love. In any relationship, sometimes you don’t like each other. And that’s okay.”

Towanda also had this to say about Tamar unfollowing the sisters on social media, “Tamar always unfollows us. This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s happened two or three times before. But we don’t measure our relationship or our sisterhood on social media. She blocked us. She’ll probably do it again. That’s just Tamar.”

Check out excerpts from the rest of the conversation below, via MadameNoire.

Who had the worst boyfriend or husband among all the sisters? (both Trina and Towanda raise their hands)

First of all, this is my third marriage. I’m the Elizabeth Taylor of the family and I don’t care. My first husband I can only charge him with youth. I met him at 15. We had our first son at 19. We got married at 20. We had another kid at 21. We got divorced at 24. That’s a lot for kids to go through because we were kids. I have to charge it to immaturity and not to anything else.

Towanda: Not me. I have to charge it to it was just wrong. Gave me two beautiful children and I thank him for that and that’s it. Maybe I should have just allowed him to be my donor. Because our genes together make incredible kids.

Trina: Anybody can say anything they want about my relationship with Gabe but I will never disrespect him because he stepped in when my children’s biological father did not. He raised children that were not his and he never had any biological children of his own. And God rest his soul. Whatever issues we had, we still ended up being the best, the closest of friends especially because I respected what he did when their biological father did not.

On Birdman and Toni

Towanda: I think whatever makes Toni happy, I’m happy. If she likes it, I love it.

Trina: I think we know a different side of him than the general public does. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s super cool and I dig him.

Watch the full interview below: