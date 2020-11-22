Top News
Singer Jeremih Off Ventilator & Out of ICU After Bout with COVID-19 … On Road to Recovery
*Thankfully, things are looking up for singer Jeremih. His family says he’s out of the ICU and on his way to recovering after coming down with COVID-19.
The family goes on to say he has been transferred out of the ICU he was being treated at last week and is now going to spend the rest of his recovery in a regular hospital setting, where the “true healing” is set to begin.
Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼
— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 21, 2020
Here’s more via TMZ:
We’re also told the fam thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this health scare — there was no shortage of people sending good vibes his way … including a ton of artists he’s collaborated with over the years, like 50 Cent and others.
The update is fantastic news, as it appeared Jeremih’s health was going downhill and fast last weekend, when we learned he was on a ventilator after having been admitted for intensive care. The prognosis sounded quite grim, but now … it’s almost like a 180.
It’s still unclear if Jeremih still has the virus — or how long he’s even had it … but the fact he’s being treated normally is a signal he’s on the road to recovery.
Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reunited with his fiancé Sabrina Parr a week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.
We previously reported, a year after confirming plans to tie the knot, Odom and Parr called off their engagement earlier this month.
Parr shared the news on Instagram, noting that Odom has some personal issues that he needs to sort out.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
A week after posting the message, Parr was back on social media sharing a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek. In the caption of the Instagram post she wrote: “Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom.”
Odom also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.
“I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!” Parr later wrote.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Did you Know Mahershala Ali Has Turned Down Major Roles Because He Refuses to do Sex Scenes?
*Simply put, Mahershala Ali is one bad dude when it comes to acting and he’s got two Oscars to prove it. There’s pretty much nothing he can’t do on the screen.
Notice, we said there’s pretty much he can’t do on screen. However, there is ONE thing he WON’T do on screen and that is a sex/love scene
We found out what that one thing is when he was a guest on Common’s new podcast “Mind Power Mixtape.” Ali explained that he would never do a love scene because of his Islamic beliefs.
He brought up his previous role in 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and his scene with Taraji P. Henson which required intimacy between them.
“So my old agent called me and said, ‘Mahershala, you got the part.’ And I said, ‘There’s just one thing… There is that one sex scene where they kiss… If there’s a sex scene, I can’t do it.’”
The 46-year-old actor also said:
“I don’t do simulated sex.”
Ali said he was able to take on the part as director David Fincher helped him maintain his morals.
“Taraji and I begin to kiss, and we fall out of the frame… It wasn’t clear if [Fincher] was trying to have like some bumping and grinding … which I doubt he was.”
He added:
“But for me even … at that time, 15 years ago, I was still like, ‘OK, I can only go up to this point,’ just because of — just trying to hold a space of respect for my religion.”
It must be noted, however, that not all filmmakers have been so accommodating. Last year he told Esquire that he was forced to turn down a role in HBO’s “The Duece” because his character was scripted to have sex on the show.
“I asked them, ‘Do you guys foresee my character needing to have sex and show it?’ And they did. So, you know, I had to pass!”
Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
*Trina and Towanda Braxton recently appeared on “The Morning Hustle” to promote the new season of their reality show “Braxton Family Values.”
During the conversation, they touched on everything from their troubled sister Tamar, their past romances, and the status of Toni Braxton and Birdman’s relationship.
When it comes to misconceptions about the sisters from the WE tv show, Towanda explained, “One thing I would say they get wrong is that we don’t talk. We absolutely do talk. We see each other as much as we can. We just saw Tamar about three weeks ago. I think that’s the misconception. There are moments when we don’t like each other which is true. But the base of the Braxtons is love. In any relationship, sometimes you don’t like each other. And that’s okay.”
Sneak Peek! #BFV #BraxtonFamilyValues pic.twitter.com/QuTzsE9Tt3
— IG:BraxtonFValues (@BraxtonFValues) November 12, 2020
Towanda also had this to say about Tamar unfollowing the sisters on social media, “Tamar always unfollows us. This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s happened two or three times before. But we don’t measure our relationship or our sisterhood on social media. She blocked us. She’ll probably do it again. That’s just Tamar.”
Check out excerpts from the rest of the conversation below, via MadameNoire.
Who had the worst boyfriend or husband among all the sisters? (both Trina and Towanda raise their hands)
First of all, this is my third marriage. I’m the Elizabeth Taylor of the family and I don’t care. My first husband I can only charge him with youth. I met him at 15. We had our first son at 19. We got married at 20. We had another kid at 21. We got divorced at 24. That’s a lot for kids to go through because we were kids. I have to charge it to immaturity and not to anything else.
Towanda: Not me. I have to charge it to it was just wrong. Gave me two beautiful children and I thank him for that and that’s it. Maybe I should have just allowed him to be my donor. Because our genes together make incredible kids.
Trina: Anybody can say anything they want about my relationship with Gabe but I will never disrespect him because he stepped in when my children’s biological father did not. He raised children that were not his and he never had any biological children of his own. And God rest his soul. Whatever issues we had, we still ended up being the best, the closest of friends especially because I respected what he did when their biological father did not.
On Birdman and Toni
Towanda: I think whatever makes Toni happy, I’m happy. If she likes it, I love it.
Trina: I think we know a different side of him than the general public does. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s super cool and I dig him.
Watch the full interview below:
