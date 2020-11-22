Singer Jeremih Off Ventilator & Out of ICU After Bout with COVID-19 … On Road to Recovery

*Thankfully, things are looking up for singer Jeremih. His family says he’s out of the ICU and on his way to recovering after coming down with COVID-19.

The family goes on to say he has been transferred out of the ICU he was being treated at last week and is now going to spend the rest of his recovery in a regular hospital setting, where the “true healing” is set to begin.

Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 21, 2020

Here’s more via TMZ:

We’re also told the fam thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this health scare — there was no shortage of people sending good vibes his way … including a ton of artists he’s collaborated with over the years, like 50 Cent and others.

The update is fantastic news, as it appeared Jeremih’s health was going downhill and fast last weekend, when we learned he was on a ventilator after having been admitted for intensive care. The prognosis sounded quite grim, but now … it’s almost like a 180.

It’s still unclear if Jeremih still has the virus — or how long he’s even had it … but the fact he’s being treated normally is a signal he’s on the road to recovery.