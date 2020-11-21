Entertainment
Did you Know Mahershala Ali Has Turned Down Major Roles Because He Refuses to do Sex Scenes?
*Simply put, Mahershala Ali is one bad dude when it comes to acting and he’s got two Oscars to prove it. There’s pretty much nothing he can’t do on the screen.
Notice, we said there’s pretty much he can’t do on screen. However, there is ONE thing he WON’T do on screen and that is a sex/love scene
We found out what that one thing is when he was a guest on Common’s new podcast “Mind Power Mixtape.” Ali explained that he would never do a love scene because of his Islamic beliefs.
He brought up his previous role in 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and his scene with Taraji P. Henson which required intimacy between them.
“So my old agent called me and said, ‘Mahershala, you got the part.’ And I said, ‘There’s just one thing… There is that one sex scene where they kiss… If there’s a sex scene, I can’t do it.’”
The 46-year-old actor also said:
“I don’t do simulated sex.”
Ali said he was able to take on the part as director David Fincher helped him maintain his morals.
“Taraji and I begin to kiss, and we fall out of the frame… It wasn’t clear if [Fincher] was trying to have like some bumping and grinding … which I doubt he was.”
He added:
“But for me even … at that time, 15 years ago, I was still like, ‘OK, I can only go up to this point,’ just because of — just trying to hold a space of respect for my religion.”
It must be noted, however, that not all filmmakers have been so accommodating. Last year he told Esquire that he was forced to turn down a role in HBO’s “The Duece” because his character was scripted to have sex on the show.
“I asked them, ‘Do you guys foresee my character needing to have sex and show it?’ And they did. So, you know, I had to pass!”
Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
*Trina and Towanda Braxton recently appeared on “The Morning Hustle” to promote the new season of their reality show “Braxton Family Values.”
During the conversation, they touched on everything from their troubled sister Tamar, their past romances, and the status of Toni Braxton and Birdman’s relationship.
When it comes to misconceptions about the sisters from the WE tv show, Towanda explained, “One thing I would say they get wrong is that we don’t talk. We absolutely do talk. We see each other as much as we can. We just saw Tamar about three weeks ago. I think that’s the misconception. There are moments when we don’t like each other which is true. But the base of the Braxtons is love. In any relationship, sometimes you don’t like each other. And that’s okay.”
Sneak Peek! #BFV #BraxtonFamilyValues pic.twitter.com/QuTzsE9Tt3
— IG:BraxtonFValues (@BraxtonFValues) November 12, 2020
Towanda also had this to say about Tamar unfollowing the sisters on social media, “Tamar always unfollows us. This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s happened two or three times before. But we don’t measure our relationship or our sisterhood on social media. She blocked us. She’ll probably do it again. That’s just Tamar.”
Check out excerpts from the rest of the conversation below, via MadameNoire.
Who had the worst boyfriend or husband among all the sisters? (both Trina and Towanda raise their hands)
First of all, this is my third marriage. I’m the Elizabeth Taylor of the family and I don’t care. My first husband I can only charge him with youth. I met him at 15. We had our first son at 19. We got married at 20. We had another kid at 21. We got divorced at 24. That’s a lot for kids to go through because we were kids. I have to charge it to immaturity and not to anything else.
Towanda: Not me. I have to charge it to it was just wrong. Gave me two beautiful children and I thank him for that and that’s it. Maybe I should have just allowed him to be my donor. Because our genes together make incredible kids.
Trina: Anybody can say anything they want about my relationship with Gabe but I will never disrespect him because he stepped in when my children’s biological father did not. He raised children that were not his and he never had any biological children of his own. And God rest his soul. Whatever issues we had, we still ended up being the best, the closest of friends especially because I respected what he did when their biological father did not.
On Birdman and Toni
Towanda: I think whatever makes Toni happy, I’m happy. If she likes it, I love it.
Trina: I think we know a different side of him than the general public does. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s super cool and I dig him.
Watch the full interview below:
Young Filmmaker Kalia Love Jones Evokes ‘Power of Hope’ and A Aright Future
*Kalia Love Jones is a young filmmaker who has taken the transformative words of former First Lady Michelle Obama to another level.
At just fourteen years old, she is now the writer, producer and director of an animated short called “The Power of Hope.” Kalia got the idea for the film when she was twelve.
Her parents supported the idea but encouraged her to earn her own money to finance her film. Kalia rose to the challenge and a year later her film was complete thanks to the funds she acquired from recycling.
THE REAL: Killer Mike’s Optimism About the Georgia Runoff Election, Jesse Williams on Fighting for Social Justice Locally
“The Power of Hope” depicts a young girl who aspires to be a renown architect. When she encounters obstacles, she commits to staying focused on her goals and working harder while remembering the words of Michelle Obama. The six minute animated short is on par with the work of seasoned filmmakers, layered with emotion, vibrant cinematography, a lyrical score and anchored by a beautiful aspirational story. Well Hollywood, make way for a new femme fantabulous in the field of animation. Kalia is currently on the festival circuit with “The Power of Hope” and it is evident that the sky is the limit. Visit www.ThePowerofHopefilm.com. For info on Kalia Love Jones contact: Yvonne Gilliam [email protected] or call (214)336-1583.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Check out her new single on iTunes “Goodbye 2020.” Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
Entertainment
GRAMMY-Winning Morgan Heritage Celebrates Over Two Decades in Music with Family and Friends
*USA, Jamaica (MPR Consulting) – Longevity and consistency are what defines icons. Morgan Heritage are a true testament of the latter as the band celebrates over two decades in the music business in a series of many music celebrations to come. The multi-GRAMMY luminaries have delivered a musical gift with the re-release of their Family & Friends Vol.1 with an added bonus track of a live performance in Milan, Italy.
On their steadfast journey, the culturally driven family band Morgan Heritage have bridged continents and styles of Reggae with their stellar albums and productions such as the ones featured on the Family & Friends, Vol.1 compilation. Produced by Morgan Heritage, and executive produced by The Royal Family of Reggae’s patriarch, Denroy Morgan, Family & Friends are a must have compilation for the reggae connoisseur and avid music lovers worldwide. As each track is as relevant today as when first penned.
The compilation featuring legendary GRAMMY winning Toots Hibbert, GRAMMY nominated Jah Cure and Reggae superstar Capleton among others, is befitting as Morgan Heritage candidly explains that each artist featured on the album has contributed to their journey. “Although it’s been 20 years, it feels like yesterday. It started from our brother Laza (of the popular LMS group) and his band partner Shy-Poo working on a track that used a sample of the horn line in our dad’s record “No Secret”. The 3 of us had been dabbling in production as a little team sort to speak,” explains Mojo, “so I joined in and tightened it up the beat a bit. Then Gramps and Peetah heard it, and the rest was history as they say. This was around the time after we released our albums “Protect Us Jah” and “One Calling”, and we were inspired to bring back live riddims. We learned a lot at the time as we honed in on our production skills in Jamaica at renowned King Jammys and Bobby Digital studios.” recalled Mojo. “We started reaching out to friends, as we were just building and forging relationships with other artists such as Capleton who was there for us by bringing artists from his David House crew to lend their voices. Dad also got us some star power with our late great Uncle Toots (Toots Hibbert), so this was an exciting time. It was an era when you had to get creative as riddims sometimes had 15 or 20 artists on it. So to stand out, you had to write great songs with catchy melodies that fans could sing along with.”
Morgan Heritage, Family & Friends Vol.1 – 20th Edition out now and available: https://onerpm.ffm.to/ffvol1-20thanniversary and 2 instant tracks, is the first from several upcoming Morgan Heritage anniversary releases on the heels of their new partnership with international giants ONErpm. With offices in New York City, Nashville, Lagos, Nigeria, Kingston, Jamaica and São Paulo, Brazil, global distribution company ONErpm is a Distribution, label services, and rights management company.
About ONErpm:
ONErpm is a redefining force in the new music economy and one of today’s fastest-growing music companies in the global marketplace. Home to more than 5,000 YouTube channels that collectively generate over 8 billion views a month, ONErpm is one of the world’s largest YouTube Multi Channel Networks (MCN) specializing in music. With offices and studios in NYC, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Bogota, Mexico City, Madrid, Moscow, Lagos and Kingston, Jamaica. ONErpm occupies a unique space between traditional record label and distribution companies. For more information, visit www.onerpm.com.
source:
Malaika Lepine
[email protected]
