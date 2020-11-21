‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Talks New Role in Small Axe Film / WATCH

*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reunited with his fiancé Sabrina Parr a week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.

We previously reported, a year after confirming plans to tie the knot, Odom and Parr called off their engagement earlier this month.

Parr shared the news on Instagram, noting that Odom has some personal issues that he needs to sort out.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

A week after posting the message, Parr was back on social media sharing a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek. In the caption of the Instagram post she wrote: “Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom.”

Odom also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.

“I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!” Parr later wrote.

Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”

Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.

“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.

“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.

“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.

“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.