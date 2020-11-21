Entertainment
‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Talks New Role in Small Axe Film / WATCH
*”Black Panther” star Letitia Wright talks new role in Small Axe Film, the West Indian community in London, Director Steve McQueen and more with Host & Producer @DerrialChriston on The Trend
Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reunited with his fiancé Sabrina Parr a week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.
We previously reported, a year after confirming plans to tie the knot, Odom and Parr called off their engagement earlier this month.
Parr shared the news on Instagram, noting that Odom has some personal issues that he needs to sort out.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
A week after posting the message, Parr was back on social media sharing a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek. In the caption of the Instagram post she wrote: “Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom.”
READ MORE: Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’
View this post on Instagram
Odom also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.
“I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!” Parr later wrote.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Actors Dexter Darden and Belmont Cameli Talk About Their Roles in The New Saved By The Bell
*The 90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” is returning to TV. The revised Saturday morning favorite will be airing on NBC’s new streaming service Peacock.
The show will focus on a new generation of Bayside High students along with some old favorites. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California and come under heat as he is blamed for the closing of many low-income schools. To rectify the situation he proposes those students attend Bayside High.
The transferred students find themselves adjusting to being out of their element, while the Bayside students try to play nice and make room for the new kids. We spoke with Dexter Darden and Belmont Cameli about their characters.
“It really is important to show that just where you are doesn’t necessarily have to be where you’re going to go. For Devante to come to Bayside and meet Jamie Spano and Mac Morris and have the opportunity to interact with all these kids who aren’t like him and not what he’s used to, it’s really special,” is what Dexter had to say about his character Devante.
MORE NEWS: Some White Man Is Being Praised for his Cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s ‘Put Your Records On’ and Black Women are Incensed (Watch)
Belmont Camelin plays Jamie who is the son of Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley. As a true fan of the original, you have to wonder if the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree? Is Jessie’s son a passionate outspoken book worm kind of kid? Well only somewhat according to Belmont:
“I don’t think he’s as strong about his academics but he’s certainly passionate and he’s a very expressive person. His mom has made him very aware of his feelings and relationships,” says Belmont.
Not only was Jessie a straight-A student she was also vocal about anything she felt wasn’t right, so it’ll be interesting to see her son be just as vocal as the show covers topics that the 90’s version didn’t cover.
Check out the new generation of “Saved By The Bell” November 25 on Peacock.
Did you Know Mahershala Ali Has Turned Down Major Roles Because He Refuses to do Sex Scenes?
*Simply put, Mahershala Ali is one bad dude when it comes to acting and he’s got two Oscars to prove it. There’s pretty much nothing he can’t do on the screen.
Notice, we said there’s pretty much he can’t do on screen. However, there is ONE thing he WON’T do on screen and that is a sex/love scene
We found out what that one thing is when he was a guest on Common’s new podcast “Mind Power Mixtape.” Ali explained that he would never do a love scene because of his Islamic beliefs.
He brought up his previous role in 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and his scene with Taraji P. Henson which required intimacy between them.
“So my old agent called me and said, ‘Mahershala, you got the part.’ And I said, ‘There’s just one thing… There is that one sex scene where they kiss… If there’s a sex scene, I can’t do it.’”
The 46-year-old actor also said:
“I don’t do simulated sex.”
MORE NEWS: Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
Ali said he was able to take on the part as director David Fincher helped him maintain his morals.
“Taraji and I begin to kiss, and we fall out of the frame… It wasn’t clear if [Fincher] was trying to have like some bumping and grinding … which I doubt he was.”
He added:
“But for me even … at that time, 15 years ago, I was still like, ‘OK, I can only go up to this point,’ just because of — just trying to hold a space of respect for my religion.”
It must be noted, however, that not all filmmakers have been so accommodating. Last year he told Esquire that he was forced to turn down a role in HBO’s “The Duece” because his character was scripted to have sex on the show.
“I asked them, ‘Do you guys foresee my character needing to have sex and show it?’ And they did. So, you know, I had to pass!”
