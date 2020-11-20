#BlackLivesMatter
Warner Bros. Television Signs Overall Deal With Activist Author Kimberly Latrice Jones (Video)
*Human rights activist and author Kimberly Latrice Jones is expanding her influence to include television after striking an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, reports Deadline.
Jones, the co-author of YA novel I’m Not Dying With You Tonight, alongside attorney Gilly Segal, went viral over the summer following the killing of George Floyd, when she posted a nearly seven minute video – How Can We Win – that spoke to the anguish, fear, and outrage felt by Black people in America, and used a Monopoly analogy to address the history of systemic racism and economic inequity that persists in this country.
Watch below:
Jones also has a multi-year deal with Prominent Productions, which optioned the film rights to “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight” earlier this summer. The partnership will see Jones developing and producing original programming for broadcast, cable and streaming.
She also has a publishing deal with Henry Holt and Co. to write two new books. The first, to be published in 2021, is How We Can Win: Race, History and Changing the Money Game That’s Rigged, which will continue the conversation from that video.
The video, which has over 2M views on YouTube, was also featured on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Every Minnesota Football Player to Replace Name on Jersey with ‘End Racism’ (Watch)
*Before their game tonight (Nov. 20) against Purdue, the University of Minnesota will unveil a new uniform combination with one noteworthy tweak.
In place of each player’s last name on the back of their jersey will be the message “End Racism.” The move was revealed Thursday through a video shared on the Gophers’ social media.
“I think that a lot of people want to return to normalcy, but a lot of people need to realize that normalcy wasn’t really a good thing,” said a player at the video’s outset.
Watch below:
Kickoff against the Boilermakers is set for 7:30 pm EST tonight on BTN.
#BlackLivesMatter
Family of Atatiana Jefferson File Wrongful Death Suit Against Fort Worth, Ex-Police Officer
*Relatives of Atatiana Jefferson have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fort Worth, Texas, and the former officer charged in her death.
The 28-year-old Black woman was fatally shot by ex-cop Aaron Dean in her home through a window. We previously reported, Dean was indicted in December by a Texas grand jury after he was charged with Jefferson’s killing. He shot Jefferson through her bedroom window while responding to a welfare check around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, and he “didn’t have time to perceive a threat” before opening fire, the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, said.
Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew moments before her death.
A federal lawsuit was filed Monday in the Northern District of Texas by Jefferson’s biological father, Jerome Ekpo Eschor, against Dean and the city of Fort Worth, per CBS New York.
READ MORE: Former Fort Worth Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson Indicted for Murder
“Her father Jerome decided to bring the claim in order to help the family finally get some justice and to bring closure,” said lead attorney Tanika J. Solomon in a phone interview with NBC News. “This is not just about money. This is about vindication.”
The Fort Worth Police Department said in a press release at the time of Jefferson’s killing that then-officer Dean felt threatened prior to discharging his weapon.
“A young woman has lost her life, leaving her family in unbelievable grief. All of Fort Worth must surround Atatiana Jefferson’s family with prayers, love and support,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said in a statement at the time, adding that the police department’s police chief would be “acting with immediacy and transparency to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.”
According to the suit, the city of Fort Worth “knew or should have known that Defendant Aaron Dean exhibited a pattern of escalating encounters with the public,” and the city “encouraged policies, practices, and customs with deliberate indifference to the rights of citizens.”
#BlackLivesMatter
MAGA Creature at D.C. Trump Rally Says Cop Should’ve Kneeled On George Floyd’s Neck Longer (Watch)
*A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump has gone viral for saying that George Floyd would be alive today had he just “behaved,” and that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should have kneeled on his neck “longer.”
“If he would’ve behaved from the get-go, and not try to pass false money, he’d still be alive today,” the man says to the person recording. “It’s not that hard to behave.”
The video was tweeted Sunday, Nov. 15, by Dave Pal, who runs the Twitter account Fifty Shades of Whey. The man, whose name isn’t known, is sporting a red “Trump 2020” visor over a wig. In a follow up tweet, Pal said that he was “last seen” at the “Million MAGA March” on Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C.
A man’s voice behind the camera asks the marcher if he is “OK” with the fact that Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
“He should’ve done it f****** longer. He should’ve done it longer,” he says again on camera. “You need more?”
The videographer then says he is “flabbergasted” before filming stops.
Watch below:
