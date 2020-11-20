Connect with us

Warner Bros. Television Signs Overall Deal With Activist Author Kimberly Latrice Jones (Video)

EE83D8CF-D546-488C-A0FC-EF78F1A73DA8_1_201_a
KImberly Latrice Jones

*Human rights activist and author Kimberly Latrice Jones is expanding her influence to include television after striking an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, reports Deadline.

Jones, the co-author of YA novel I’m Not Dying With You Tonight, alongside attorney Gilly Segal, went viral over the summer following the killing of George Floyd, when she posted a nearly seven minute video – How Can We Win – that spoke to the anguish, fear, and outrage felt by Black people in America, and used a Monopoly analogy to address the history of systemic racism and economic inequity that persists in this country.

Watch below:

Jones also has a multi-year deal with Prominent Productions, which optioned the film rights to “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight” earlier this summer. The partnership will see Jones developing and producing original programming for broadcast, cable and streaming.

She also has a publishing deal with Henry Holt and Co. to write two new books. The first, to be published in 2021, is How We Can Win: Race, History and Changing the Money Game That’s Rigged, which will continue the conversation from that video.

The video, which has over 2M views on YouTube, was also featured on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Watch below:

