*“The Nomadic is pretty much me. I have musicians I play with,” said Robert Gaylard when I asked if the new single “Walk the Streets” is a solo release or a release from his band The Nomadic. “I’ve lived a very nomadic life growing up all over the world. I lived in five different countries by the age of 10.”

The exposure, I’m sure, helped him secure a job working at the United Nations which has exposed him to many more different kinds of cultures and styles of music.

“I work for the U.N. It’s like a tribe of people moving around the world supporting people less fortunately than your self,” Gaylard stated. “My work knows my heart is in music.”

“Walk the Streets” is the 5th single from The Nomadic upcoming 2021 album release. Previous singles include “Drifting” – which is accompanied by a music video, “Waiting,” “Beyond Blue,” and “Manhattan View” – which is also accompanied by a music video.

Born in Australia, Robert has a fresh sound that is a melting-pot of Alternative Country, Rock and Pop, even though his band is labeled as a Rock band. His voice and style is something the world is hungry for. Quality instrumentals and vocals (especially the vocal harmony heard in the back of his songs), with lyrical content that is inspiring and relatable.

“I’m always writing music since the age of 16 – 18, but all the time working for the U.N. it wasn’t that easy to pursue my music. When I came to New York, I said, ‘I going to express myself musically.’ People started identifying with it.”

The Nomadic moved from Australia to America to live in New York in 2012 to pursue his music. He soon after was divorced and he turned to his music for comfort.

“I was divorced during that time and music was a great outlet. I wrote ‘Walk the Streets,’” he said. “…Just released it as the 5th single…releasing another one soon, and then a couple more next year. I’m putting together an album of 10 to 12 songs.”

Robert Gaylard, a lead guitarist, singer and songwriter, still works for the United Nations, and even though he has performed for them at a staff event he said he likes to keep the two separate.

“I kept it separate,” he said about his job and his music. “I play a lot in New York. I’m waiting for the pandemic to end…can’t play live right now. I also have a few practical things I’m working on. I have to focus on music…there is lots of investment that goes into it.”

Robert took 2019 off to invest in his music and the result is a long list of songs good enough to be major singles. Check it out for yourself at www.Youtube.com/TheNomadic.

