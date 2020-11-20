Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Robert Gaylard is The Nomadic, Releases ‘Walk the Streets’ Single
*“The Nomadic is pretty much me. I have musicians I play with,” said Robert Gaylard when I asked if the new single “Walk the Streets” is a solo release or a release from his band The Nomadic. “I’ve lived a very nomadic life growing up all over the world. I lived in five different countries by the age of 10.”
The exposure, I’m sure, helped him secure a job working at the United Nations which has exposed him to many more different kinds of cultures and styles of music.
“I work for the U.N. It’s like a tribe of people moving around the world supporting people less fortunately than your self,” Gaylard stated. “My work knows my heart is in music.”
“Walk the Streets” is the 5th single from The Nomadic upcoming 2021 album release. Previous singles include “Drifting” – which is accompanied by a music video, “Waiting,” “Beyond Blue,” and “Manhattan View” – which is also accompanied by a music video.
Born in Australia, Robert has a fresh sound that is a melting-pot of Alternative Country, Rock and Pop, even though his band is labeled as a Rock band. His voice and style is something the world is hungry for. Quality instrumentals and vocals (especially the vocal harmony heard in the back of his songs), with lyrical content that is inspiring and relatable.
“I’m always writing music since the age of 16 – 18, but all the time working for the U.N. it wasn’t that easy to pursue my music. When I came to New York, I said, ‘I going to express myself musically.’ People started identifying with it.”
The Nomadic moved from Australia to America to live in New York in 2012 to pursue his music. He soon after was divorced and he turned to his music for comfort.
“I was divorced during that time and music was a great outlet. I wrote ‘Walk the Streets,’” he said. “…Just released it as the 5th single…releasing another one soon, and then a couple more next year. I’m putting together an album of 10 to 12 songs.”
Robert Gaylard, a lead guitarist, singer and songwriter, still works for the United Nations, and even though he has performed for them at a staff event he said he likes to keep the two separate.
“I kept it separate,” he said about his job and his music. “I play a lot in New York. I’m waiting for the pandemic to end…can’t play live right now. I also have a few practical things I’m working on. I have to focus on music…there is lots of investment that goes into it.”
Robert took 2019 off to invest in his music and the result is a long list of songs good enough to be major singles. Check it out for yourself at www.Youtube.com/TheNomadic.
GRAMMY-Winning Morgan Heritage Celebrates Over Two Decades in Music with Family and Friends
*USA, Jamaica (MPR Consulting) – Longevity and consistency are what defines icons. Morgan Heritage are a true testament of the latter as the band celebrates over two decades in the music business in a series of many music celebrations to come. The multi-GRAMMY luminaries have delivered a musical gift with the re-release of their Family & Friends Vol.1 with an added bonus track of a live performance in Milan, Italy.
On their steadfast journey, the culturally driven family band Morgan Heritage have bridged continents and styles of Reggae with their stellar albums and productions such as the ones featured on the Family & Friends, Vol.1 compilation. Produced by Morgan Heritage, and executive produced by The Royal Family of Reggae’s patriarch, Denroy Morgan, Family & Friends are a must have compilation for the reggae connoisseur and avid music lovers worldwide. As each track is as relevant today as when first penned.
The compilation featuring legendary GRAMMY winning Toots Hibbert, GRAMMY nominated Jah Cure and Reggae superstar Capleton among others, is befitting as Morgan Heritage candidly explains that each artist featured on the album has contributed to their journey. “Although it’s been 20 years, it feels like yesterday. It started from our brother Laza (of the popular LMS group) and his band partner Shy-Poo working on a track that used a sample of the horn line in our dad’s record “No Secret”. The 3 of us had been dabbling in production as a little team sort to speak,” explains Mojo, “so I joined in and tightened it up the beat a bit. Then Gramps and Peetah heard it, and the rest was history as they say. This was around the time after we released our albums “Protect Us Jah” and “One Calling”, and we were inspired to bring back live riddims. We learned a lot at the time as we honed in on our production skills in Jamaica at renowned King Jammys and Bobby Digital studios.” recalled Mojo. “We started reaching out to friends, as we were just building and forging relationships with other artists such as Capleton who was there for us by bringing artists from his David House crew to lend their voices. Dad also got us some star power with our late great Uncle Toots (Toots Hibbert), so this was an exciting time. It was an era when you had to get creative as riddims sometimes had 15 or 20 artists on it. So to stand out, you had to write great songs with catchy melodies that fans could sing along with.”
MORE NEWS: Royal Insider Spills Tea About Fallout Between Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Morgan Heritage, Family & Friends Vol.1 – 20th Edition out now and available: https://onerpm.ffm.to/ffvol1-20thanniversary and 2 instant tracks, is the first from several upcoming Morgan Heritage anniversary releases on the heels of their new partnership with international giants ONErpm. With offices in New York City, Nashville, Lagos, Nigeria, Kingston, Jamaica and São Paulo, Brazil, global distribution company ONErpm is a Distribution, label services, and rights management company.
French Montana Tells Apple Music About His New Mixtape ‘CB5’ on Rap Life Radio
*French Montana joins Ebro Darden on the latest episode of Rap Life Radio to discuss his new mixtape CB5, his decision to get clean, ending his feud with Jim Jones, his relationship with Lil Durk, and more.
Here are some highlights:
French Montana Tells Apple Music About Getting Clean…
“Being rich and sick is not the vibe. Being sober is like the new high for me. My new thing is, you damn near poor if all you got is money. There’s a new thing I call the triple R: you gotta be rich in spirit, rich in health, and rich in money, man. That’s the real rich.”
“I was so dehydrated, and drinking because it was my birthday. I passed out and ended up in the ICU. It was the point where I was like, I got all this f*cking money, and I felt so sick going into my bed. I couldn’t even move. Something came over me, like right now, if you were to die, what did you do to prepare you for what’s coming? That’s when I took my life serious and began praying more.”
MORE NEWS: Will Smith Hits Up ‘Red Table Talk’ to Explore Why He Mistreated ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-star Janet Hubert [WATCH]
French Montana Tells Apple Music About Ending His Feud With Jim Jones…
“Me and Jim and Max was caught up in this little turmoil for about 15 years. We missed out on a lot of money together. I think we owed that to the city, and to the people that are fans of both crews. Me and Jim never really had any altercations. Nobody died. So for us to keep it like that for no reasons all those years, I felt like we had to come to the conclusion of that.”
French Montana Tells Apple Music His Relationship With Lil Durk…
“Me and him did like 20 joints. We’re not putting out no collab tape, just making enough joints to pick from. I’ve known him over 10 years. When he got dropped from Def Jam, I just saw something crazy in him. When everybody had stepped off, I stepped in.”
THE REAL: Killer Mike’s Optimism About the Georgia Runoff Election, Jesse Williams on Fighting for Social Justice Locally
*On Friday, Nov. 20, The Real welcomes rapper and political activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render and actor and activist Jesse Williams who share the details of their newest venture– Greenwood, a banking platform that will address the unique needs of Black and Latinx communities – and talk politics. Atlanta native, Killer Mike also discusses the upcoming Georgia runoff elections stating, “It’s not over” for the Progressive Democrats! Then, Jesse suggests that the key to maintaining the fight for social justice is by getting involved in and/or monitoring local politics.
Also, the ladies welcome back guest co-host Eboni K. Williams as they compare notes on how to tell their men that their wardrobe choices are not the greatest. Co-host Adrienne Houghton unhappily mentions the pair of Crocs her husband Israel has fallen in love with and co-host Loni Love playfully shares a mishap her boyfriend James had when purchasing a pair of glasses without consulting with her first.
“Killer Mike” Render on the Georgia Runoff Elections: “It’s not over!”
Jesse Williams on the Keeping Fight for Social Justice: “Local Politics Matter!”
How Do You Let Your Man Know You’re Not Okay With His Wardrobe?
“Killer Mike” Render on the Georgia Runoff Elections: “It’s not over!”
Michael “Killer Mike” Render: I’m proud to be an Atlantan and I’m proud to be a Georgian and I’m proud to be a Progressive right now. As I’ve just given a nod to formerly Mayor Ted, now Commissioner Ted (Terry) out in DeKalb County. We got a real Bernie-crat, a real progressive here. We also have a more progressive democrat in Fani Willis (District Attorney of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit) and I’m on her transition team. I want to tell people, it is not over. My 18 year old son voted for the first time this year…
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right.
Michael: … and then he had to learn about, well, runoffs. So, now we’re gonna go back and get a chance to vote again in January. We have two candidates that, I feel, are very important on the ground. That’s Raphael Warnock, who’s currently a minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church. For people who say that clergymen don’t– can’t make good politicians, Adam Clayton Powell and Andrew Young. Both, huge influences on my life. Andrew Young, directly, is a clergyman. And these people bring the heart and soul to politics, on that floor, a lot of times when there’s just business and law. There needs to be more representation for the people. The other person, a young progressive, who I like a lot within the Democratic Party– he was already following me on Instagram– his name is Jon Ossoff.
Eboni K. Williams: Yes! I love him!
(Garcelle claps)
Michael: He’s been back by Andrew Young and other people. Jon is an amazing guy. Jon is someone who I think can help progress Georgia. He and Warnock, both. Jon is someone who, like I said, is already following me. So, I know he’s used to seeing all the wild and zany stuff I do, which means he’s really in-line with the Progressive Party. I really like him a lot and I want to drive the numbers out. We got to get out in January and vote.
