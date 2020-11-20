News
Popular YouTube Twins Receive Surprise Call from Obama to Talk About Bob Dylan [VIDEO]
*Former President Barack Obama made time to surprise popular YouTube twins Tim and Fred Williams on their channel, “TwinsthenewTrend,” after they reacted to a song on his latest playlist.
The song that sparked the virtual chat is “The Times They Are a-Changin’” by Bob Dylan. Obama included the track on a playlist that he shared earlier this week on social media, calling them “memorable songs from my administration.”
The twins posted a video Thursday of them listening to song, and later shared a video conference of their conversation with Obama.
“Hey people, what’s going on? I hear you guys were asking questions. I decided I’m just going to go ahead and come here live,” said Obama.
The New York Times bestselling author then explained how he curates his popular playlists.
“I do playlists all the time just for fun, and I did that when I was president. But one of the things I did was do a playlist because I released my book about the first part of my presidency called ‘A Promised Land’ and music’s kind of a theme in the book.”
Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/xWiNQiZzN0
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 16, 2020
The twins asked Obama about the significance of Dylan’s song.
“I’ve been a Bob Dylan fan for a long time, partly because I’m just older. He was part of that kind of social conscience that was in rock music and then later in hip hop music,” said Obama. “Look, I’m like everybody else; I like music about girls and cars and … but whenever you can find some musicians that really have a message about how America might be, how the world might be that always is something that I pay attention to. And then he’s one of the greatest examples of it.”
Before they wrapped, Obama shared his advise for the youth.
“One of the most important things we can do as people, but especially young people, is opening our minds to how other people feel, what their traditions are. You know, trying to make common cause with folks, even if they don’t look like us, or didn’t come from the same neighborhood. The country is so divided right now,” said Obama.
“On the internet and a lot of times, everybody’s just mad. And you guys are doing, which is being open to new ideas, new experiences and reaching out to different traditions, that’s America at its best. And I think you guys, sending that message is powerful. So keep on doing what you’re doing.”
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube player above, or peep the clip below.
This was fun. I heard Tim and Fred were listening to some of the songs on my A Promised Land playlist, so I decided to drop in and surprise them. We talked about a lot, from Bob Dylan to old-school mixtapes to the role music played in my memoir. https://t.co/8A0cuVNHZI pic.twitter.com/rQwW8r0wBX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 19, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm at Age 11: ‘I Did It to Myself’
*Halle Berry has shared intimate details about exploring her sexuality as a young girl.
In a Q&A video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, the actress revealed that she had her first orgasm at age 11.
“I remember my first orgasm,” she recalled to stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores. “I did it to myself.”
The Oscar winner then noted that at the time, she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls.”
Hear/watch Berry tell it via the IG video below.
View this post on Instagram
Berry’s mastubation tale comes two months after she confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
In September, the Oscar winner shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of the artist.
“now ya know,” she wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man.
Hunt also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek. “My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption.
An insider told PEOPLE that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to the Grammy winning artist.
“They are spending a lot of time at Halle’s Malibu house,” the insider said. “She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.”
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son, Maceo. She also co-parents Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Address Singer’s Surprise Divorce Announcement [WATCH]
*On Thursday’s edition of “Tamron Hall,” Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith made a virtual appearance to discuss the singer’s decision to publicly announce his divorce on a podcast. As it turns out, the couple are quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, which helped them reconcile their differences.
Hear/watch Ne-Yo tell it via the YouTube clip above, and check out additional clips and excerpts below from the couple’s conversation with Hall.
READ MORE: Ne-Yo on Reconciling with His Wife Crystal Renay During COVID-19 Quarantine
Ne-Yo on his decision to publicly announce his divorce during his February appearance on the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast:
“The reason that I went ahead and made it known on the podcast at the time was because I had gotten word that it had gotten out and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody. I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing, if I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. So I decided to get in front of it before it became a rumor or an accusation and all kinds of extras were put on it. The bottom line is what I meant by ‘our demons don’t mesh,’ is that, there’s not a perfect person walking around the face of this planet. I have my issues, she definitely had her issues, and at the time we just weren’t in a place where we could help each other through our issues. My issues became a reason for us to not be together, as did hers…Everybody has demons, everybody is fighting a demon of some sort, and ours just weren’t allowing us to be together at the time. I thought that I was getting in front of it by going ahead and declaring it.”
Crystal on her reaction to Ne-Yo’s surprising divorce announcement, which she found out about through entertainment sites and gossip blogs:
“We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least.” Crystal continued: “It made me feel like ‘what was the point of opening myself up or letting my walls down?’ I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally. I feel like that was the right step for me to get past it. So whether we were going to be together or not, I had to heal for myself so I could get up and perform for my kids.”
Ne-Yo on why he chose to quarantine at home with Crystal after he had publicly announced their split:
“I can honestly say that though I had to a degree put on a face for the public, I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it, but I felt like I couldn’t show that to the world. My pride wouldn’t allow me to show that to her initially. But I think she kind of knew where I was at.” Ne-Yo continued: “It just didn’t feel right, it didn’t make any sense to me. This is what we’ve been forever. We don’t know what this thing is, we could be gone tomorrow. So I’m not about to waste what could potentially be maybe our last moments together not together. I’m not doing it. I’m going where my home is, I’m going where my heart is. And that was it.”
Crystal on how Ne-Yo helps break down the walls she put up as a result of her past abusive relationship:
“I still know in some ways I have my guard up with just everybody, but he has a way of breaking that down and getting to the core and the root and trying to help you fix those things and heal from them. And that was the first person that ever cared to want to know about that kind of stuff.”
Ne-Yo on his childhood experience with domestic violence and his reaction to learning about Crystal’s past abusive relationship:
“My mom and dad’s relationship was toxic to say the least. I witnessed a lot of domestic abuse in the household. My mom has been my hero pretty much my entire life, she’s the strongest woman in the world. Just seeing the things that she went through and then hearing this from Crystal, it struck a nerve. It was something familiar. I went into, I wouldn’t necessarily say rescue mode because she didn’t really need rescuing. She’s not a weak person at all and that was one of the things that attracted me to her was despite the fact that she had been through some negative things in her past, she wasn’t allowing it to break her or hold her back from what it is she wanted, her dreams and aspirations, and just living life, period.”
WATCH:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Selling Royal Secrets
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I have told you before that the royal pedophile is wanted for questioning in this European country due to his love of underage girls. Well, as it turns out, there are multiple countries that would like to question him about money laundering and tax evasion. In his home country he would probably be in jail if not for his position and there is a buzz that he let that big country to the east know exactly where prominent exiles from that country were living in exchange for cash.
Can you guess the royal pedophile?
