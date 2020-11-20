Entertainment
‘Paradise City’ Set’s Digital Release Date for Dec 4 After Urbanworld Film Festival Premiere
*LOS ANGELES, CA — After making its World Premiere at Urbanworld Film Festival, the feature drama PARADISE CITY sets a digital release for December 4, 2020, with presale tickets starting on November 20. Starring Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) and American rapper Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones, the film will be available to stream on these platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google, Vudu, Tubi, Pluto, and more.
Inspired by true events, PARADISE CITY follows three men from different walks of life: a young cop with a checkered past (Kareem Saviñon), an ex-con turned devout Muslim (Hassan “Giant” Bradley), and a junkie with affluent roots (Petrovski). Their worlds collide when a plot to justify New York City’s counter-terrorism campaign against homegrown extremists is uncovered. The men find themselves targeted by a corrupt police network led by Chief Frank Murdoch (Sticky Fingaz) and a dynastic family, newly led by the daughter, Bianca (Laura Kamin).
Director John Marco Lopez said: “It’s truly an honor to have my third feature film released to a large audience in 2020. We’re jumping off from the point of view of a crime drama, but we’re going to a number of different places – emotionally & spiritually. We’re also crossing a few different genres in a hopefully, exciting, and fresh way. We’ve put together a lot of challenging productions over the years, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of the epic scale of our storytelling. We shot over two years, over multiple urban and rural locations, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. For an indie film like ours – it doesn’t get much bigger. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”
“Collaborating with John and creating this character together was something really special. It was simultaneously the most challenging and rewarding experience I’ve ever had,” said Chris Petrovski.
“Playing the role of Murdoch gave me a chance to stretch my acting chops by being a character I’ve never been before. Plus the writing and black & white cinematography was amazing,” commented Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones.
Written and Directed by John Marco Lopez, who’s last narrative feature – the political thriller – The Hudson Tribes debuted in 2016 and starred Godrey, Cobra Kai’s Vanessa Rubio, and The American’s Owen Campbell. PARADISE CITY is executive produced by Kevin A. Lopez, with music by Zak Engel, and features Robert Morgan, Gordon Joseph Weiss, Roger Hendricks Simon, Christopher Tramantana, Thaddeus Street, Leslie Lopez, Dexter Strong, and Christopher “Mr. Dead” Davis.
Warner Bros. Television Signs Overall Deal With Activist Author Kimberly Latrice Jones (Video)
*Human rights activist and author Kimberly Latrice Jones is expanding her influence to include television after striking an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, reports Deadline.
Jones, the co-author of YA novel I’m Not Dying With You Tonight, alongside attorney Gilly Segal, went viral over the summer following the killing of George Floyd, when she posted a nearly seven minute video – How Can We Win – that spoke to the anguish, fear, and outrage felt by Black people in America, and used a Monopoly analogy to address the history of systemic racism and economic inequity that persists in this country.
Watch below:
Jones also has a multi-year deal with Prominent Productions, which optioned the film rights to “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight” earlier this summer. The partnership will see Jones developing and producing original programming for broadcast, cable and streaming.
She also has a publishing deal with Henry Holt and Co. to write two new books. The first, to be published in 2021, is How We Can Win: Race, History and Changing the Money Game That’s Rigged, which will continue the conversation from that video.
The video, which has over 2M views on YouTube, was also featured on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”
Watch below:
‘Sasha is a Mini Michelle’: Obama Explains Why He’s Scared of his Youngest Daughter (Watch)
*President Obama dropped into “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday to talk about his new book “A Promised Land,” and spoke at length about how his eldest daughter Malia is more like him in temperament, and Sasha is a “mini Michelle.”
He said that Sasha “has the same look, the same attitude” as Michelle, and he’s scared of both of them.
Obama also explained why his daughters came up with an alias for him called “Johnny McJohn-John,” the struggle of being a good father and husband while also being a good President, being on the cover of InStyle Magazine, sinking a three pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden, calling the election Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, getting Trump out of the White House, Biden becoming President, resurrecting the Pandemic Task Force disbanded by Donald Trump, getting the Affordable Care Act passed, the work that still needs to be done, the best night of his Presidency, the Bin Laden raid, Trump’s birther theory, and he surprises a totally unsuspecting fan.
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Will Smith Hits Up ‘Red Table Talk’ to Explore Why He Mistreated ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-star Janet Hubert [WATCH]
*Will Smith hit up the latest episode of Red Table Talk to further explore why he mistreated actress Janet Hubert during their time together on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”
Hubert played Aunt Viv for three seasons on the beloved comedy series before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized both the series and Smith, blaming him for her allegedly being blacklisted in Hollywood. Reports of a feud between Hubert and Smith have circulated over the 27 years since.
The two recently reunited for the first time for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion special, now streaming on HBO Max.
“I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said after their meeting.
Smith was joined by clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula on his wife Jada’s Facebook Watch series to reflect on his decades-long feud with Hubert, which he attributes to his childhood trauma.
Check out the full episode above, and below are highlights from Will’s conversation with Dr. Durvasula.
On why Will decided to seek healing with Janet:
“We had a [The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air] cast reunion. I wanted us to seek healing and I knew the first phase of that healing was me understanding what she experienced, so I asked Janet to sit down with me, and Dr. Ramani was on set with us that day in case Janet or I needed assistance to be able to make our way through. After 27 plus years, this was the first time that we ever sat down.”
Will felt threatened by Janet, which triggered unhealthy defense mechanisms from growing up in an abusive household:
“So my father was violent in my house. So a part of the whole creation of Will Smith, the joking, [the] fun, [the] silly, was to make sure that my father was entertained enough not to hurt my mother or anybody in the house. Right? So, that plucks a childhood space of inadequacy and when someone comes at me like that, the little boy is fully in that space and I would perform and dance and tell jokes, right? People laughing and people having fun was my defense mechanism. I realize the other side of it was, if I cut you bad enough, you wouldn’t be able to respond.”
After being cheated on, Will relied on money and power to provide a sense of safety:
“I’m not arrogant enough to think that my actions and behavior were perfect. My actions and behavior were flawed and hurtful. Probably, there’s nobody on earth that would say I hurt them that bad…At 21, I was trying to be the biggest star in the world. Right? I was doing an album, a movie, and a TV show every year.”
Scroll up and watch the full episode via the player above, or click here.
