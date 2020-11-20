Missy Elliott Pays for Woman’s Dream Wedding Dress After Reading Her Emotional Tweets

*Missy Elliott came through for a bride-to-be by paying for her wedding dress after reading the woman’s emotional tweets.

Earlier this week, Ireanna Bradshaw posted a photo of the $1300 wedding gown she wanted from David’s Bridal — and shared concerns that she wouldn’t be able to afford it.

“Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place,” she tweeted alongside a photo of the dress and images of her future husband. “Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible…..”

As it turns out, the hip-hop star took notice and replied to Bradshaw.

Check out their tweets below.

“Early Congratulations. May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness,” Elliott replied.

In a second tweet, she shared that she had paid for the dress in full.

“Your Dress is paid for now. I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app. May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband,” she wrote.

Of course the woman was beyond shocked by Missy’s generosity.

“Omg thank you so much…..im literally speechless. This is so sweet.” She continued: “You can come if you want. I’d love to have you.”

Bradshaw later told TMZ that Elliot, “literally made it possible for me to have my dream dress and be confident on the most precious day in my life.”

Omg thank you so much…..im literally speechless☺️😭😭😭😆😆😆😆 ; this is so sweet. You can come if you want- id love to have you — I R E A N N A (@mynamesireanna) November 18, 2020