Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm at Age 11: ‘I Did It to Myself’
*Halle Berry has shared intimate details about exploring her sexuality as a young girl.
In a Q&A video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, the actress revealed that she had her first orgasm at age 11.
“I remember my first orgasm,” she recalled to stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores. “I did it to myself.”
The Oscar winner then noted that at the time, she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls.”
Hear/watch Berry tell it via the IG video below.
READ MORE: Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt
View this post on Instagram
Berry’s mastubation tale comes two months after she confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
In September, the Oscar winner shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of the artist.
“now ya know,” she wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man.
Hunt also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek. “My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption.
An insider told PEOPLE that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to the Grammy winning artist.
“They are spending a lot of time at Halle’s Malibu house,” the insider said. “She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.”
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son, Maceo. She also co-parents Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Address Singer’s Surprise Divorce Announcement [WATCH]
*On Thursday’s edition of “Tamron Hall,” Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith made a virtual appearance to discuss the singer’s decision to publicly announce his divorce on a podcast. As it turns out, the couple are quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, which helped them reconcile their differences.
Hear/watch Ne-Yo tell it via the YouTube clip above, and check out additional clips and excerpts below from the couple’s conversation with Hall.
READ MORE: Ne-Yo on Reconciling with His Wife Crystal Renay During COVID-19 Quarantine
Ne-Yo on his decision to publicly announce his divorce during his February appearance on the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast:
“The reason that I went ahead and made it known on the podcast at the time was because I had gotten word that it had gotten out and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody. I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing, if I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. So I decided to get in front of it before it became a rumor or an accusation and all kinds of extras were put on it. The bottom line is what I meant by ‘our demons don’t mesh,’ is that, there’s not a perfect person walking around the face of this planet. I have my issues, she definitely had her issues, and at the time we just weren’t in a place where we could help each other through our issues. My issues became a reason for us to not be together, as did hers…Everybody has demons, everybody is fighting a demon of some sort, and ours just weren’t allowing us to be together at the time. I thought that I was getting in front of it by going ahead and declaring it.”
Crystal on her reaction to Ne-Yo’s surprising divorce announcement, which she found out about through entertainment sites and gossip blogs:
“We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least.” Crystal continued: “It made me feel like ‘what was the point of opening myself up or letting my walls down?’ I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally. I feel like that was the right step for me to get past it. So whether we were going to be together or not, I had to heal for myself so I could get up and perform for my kids.”
Ne-Yo on why he chose to quarantine at home with Crystal after he had publicly announced their split:
“I can honestly say that though I had to a degree put on a face for the public, I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it, but I felt like I couldn’t show that to the world. My pride wouldn’t allow me to show that to her initially. But I think she kind of knew where I was at.” Ne-Yo continued: “It just didn’t feel right, it didn’t make any sense to me. This is what we’ve been forever. We don’t know what this thing is, we could be gone tomorrow. So I’m not about to waste what could potentially be maybe our last moments together not together. I’m not doing it. I’m going where my home is, I’m going where my heart is. And that was it.”
Crystal on how Ne-Yo helps break down the walls she put up as a result of her past abusive relationship:
“I still know in some ways I have my guard up with just everybody, but he has a way of breaking that down and getting to the core and the root and trying to help you fix those things and heal from them. And that was the first person that ever cared to want to know about that kind of stuff.”
Ne-Yo on his childhood experience with domestic violence and his reaction to learning about Crystal’s past abusive relationship:
“My mom and dad’s relationship was toxic to say the least. I witnessed a lot of domestic abuse in the household. My mom has been my hero pretty much my entire life, she’s the strongest woman in the world. Just seeing the things that she went through and then hearing this from Crystal, it struck a nerve. It was something familiar. I went into, I wouldn’t necessarily say rescue mode because she didn’t really need rescuing. She’s not a weak person at all and that was one of the things that attracted me to her was despite the fact that she had been through some negative things in her past, she wasn’t allowing it to break her or hold her back from what it is she wanted, her dreams and aspirations, and just living life, period.”
WATCH:
BLIND ITEM: Selling Royal Secrets
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I have told you before that the royal pedophile is wanted for questioning in this European country due to his love of underage girls. Well, as it turns out, there are multiple countries that would like to question him about money laundering and tax evasion. In his home country he would probably be in jail if not for his position and there is a buzz that he let that big country to the east know exactly where prominent exiles from that country were living in exchange for cash.
Can you guess the royal pedophile?
Mary Cosby Opens Up About Why She Had to Marry Her Step-Grandfather [VIDEO]
*Mary Cosby, the only Black cast member on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” is speaking out about her decision to marry her step-grandfather Robert Cosby.
As reported by MadameNoire, Cosby tied the knot with her granny’s widow “in order to gain access to her grandmother’s money, property and the church she led during her life,” the outlet writes. Adding, “We didn’t understand it when we wrote about it last week.”
It seems many “Housewives” fans have been side-eyeing Cosby’s personal life, which is why on a recent episode of “RHSLC,” she attempted to provide a bit of clarification on her marital situation.
See what she had to say about the marriage below.
READ MORE: Amazon Studios Sets Worldwide Launch of ‘Coming 2 America’ for March 5, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Mary: I always say I have beauty in all my mess. The reality is that I am married to my grandmother’s second husband, which was my step-grandfather. Before she passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything, that came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband. Don’t think it wasn’t weird because it was. But I did it because I trusted my grandmother. And I’m so glad I did it.
The arrangement caused Cosby to become estranged from her mother at age 19 because “she believed that she should have been the one to inherit her mother’s fortune and properties,” per MadameNoire.
“If something knocks you down, just get back up. And I learned that through my mom. I feel like she chopped my heart up. I put it back together, made a prettier one. It was hard in the beginning because that was my best friend. That’s who I went to dinner with. But then she did a switch. Money. It’s not money, it’s the love of it. It’s the root of evil.”
Further explaining the arrangement, Cosby said, “I’m not going to lie, it was all bizarre. I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church. My mom had a fit because she wanted the church. She wanted my grandmother’s place. My mom felt like she was the one who should have been marrying Robert Sr.”
When asked by one of the show’s producers if she and Robert had sex on their wedding night, Cosby explained: “No. Thank goodness I was on my period.”
Adding, “And the period lasted at least two weeks. He was like, ‘Are you still on?’ I’m like, ‘Yup, I’m still on.’ It got awkward. I stretched it to like the 28th day. I had to get past that. I started to pray myself. I started to seek higher help myself. And it worked out so good. It couldn’t have been better.”
WATCH:
