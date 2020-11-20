Social Heat
Gucci Mane/Jeezy Verzuz Get’s Heated Over ‘Truth’ Diss Track – Fortunately it Ends Well / VIDEO
*If you missed last night’s Gucci Mane/Jeezy Verzuz battle, Gucci Mane straight went there! He played “Truth” … his infamous diss track boasting about fatally shooting Jeezy’s friend Pookie Loc, and as they say, s**t got real.
Jeezy immediately stood up, but instead of charging at Gucci or threatening violence, he hit back with a speech about why they were doing this battle. Jeezy said, “I brought you here to show you the world care about what the f**k we got going on, because we are the culture.”
He shouted out King Von, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mo3 and other rappers killed in gun violence … and then dropped his own track, “Get Ya Mind Right.”
Crazy tense moment, but at the end of the battle, Gucci and Jeezy made peace. Thank the Lord!
MORE NEWS: Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Granted Authority to Administer His Estate
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
News
Boosie Had 2 Surgeries on Leg After Being Shot – But NO Amputation Despite Reports
*As we previously reported, Boosie was shot in the leg over the weekend in Dallas, just days after his friend, Mo3, was killed there last week in a fatal shooting. While earlier reports claimed that he was “ok” recent reports stated that he’s now having complications and may have to get his foot amputated.
The rapper took to his new Instagram account this Thursday morning to let fans know that he is not fine. He said: “Yes I’m not doing good. I have a short amount of time to find a specialist doctor who’s work on fixing body parts, that cost hundreds of thousands.”
Sources close to Boosie tell TMZ he is NOT getting his foot amputated — contrary to reports — but he did have a couple of surgeries for his gunshot wound. It was said that Boosie did have a procedure to remove bullet fragments, and he had some screws put in to make sure his foot properly heals. As the news site notes, the 38-year-old has diabetes, which led to speculation about potential amputation. However, sources told the site that the only medical decisions in relation to his diabetes had to do with his pre-surgery diet.
MORE NEWS: Texas County Paying Inmates $2 an Hour to Move COVID-19 Victims’ Bodies [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Entertainment
Play Your Trump Card! Lil Wayne Busted by the Feds – Looking At Serious Time on Weapons Charge
*Lil Wayne is back in the headlines. This time it’s because he’s just been hit with a federal weapons charge and is now facing some serious prison time if convicted.
The news site reports that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida slapped the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charge stems from a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. At the time, the rapper was a passenger on that plane, which made a stop in Florida on its way to California. While Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said his client was “cleared” to leave even though guns and drugs were reportedly found on the plane, it appears now the feds believe Wayne was wrongfully in possession of a weapon and ammunition, TMZ reports.
In a new statement to TMZ, Srebnick tells the news site that Wayne was charged for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage back in December but “there is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.” As he continued to talk about Wayne, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009, Srebnick said “The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”
ON ANOTHER NOTE: Thousands Line Up In Dallas For Free Food As Pandemic and its Economic Effect Grows
View this post on Instagram
In case Lil Wayne forgot forgot he’s got friends in high places, 50 Cent is here to remind him:
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Has New Girlfriend – Says She’s ‘Different’ from Others … ‘She’s the One’
*Has Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson found the one?
The former NFL star opened up about his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado, recently and said she’s certainly different from the women he’s previously been with.
He explained how he knew she’s “the one.”
“I don’t even fall in temptation. When you’re truly happy with her, there’s no need…This is how you know she’s the one. I’m a gamer and the importance of gaming is something I put first in life, before any woman, sometimes even before my kids because it’s a way of revenue and it’s a way I pay my bills. If this certain individual calls my phone in the middle of gaming and I’m willing to press pause, that’s how you know she’s the one.” Chad Johnson later said:
“I’m really not the one to really be giving advice. For one, I’m a late bloomer to it anyway. You’ve been doing it for a while with the discipline. You’ve been doing it for a while. So I’m in the backend. I’m in the backend late in life, figuring out obviously who I am and who it is I actually need.”
He continued and made it clear he didn’t want to speak badly about any of his exes.
“I don’t want to say the wrong things to offend anybody from my past. Everybody was wonderful. I think what I have now, which I don’t think I’ve ever had before, is someone to provide me with a little structure. Again, not to be offensive to anybody else, but the pendulum is even. It’s not lopsided.”
MORE NEWS: Comedian Sinbad Recovering from a Stroke, Family is ‘Faithful and Optimistic’
View this post on Instagram
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer