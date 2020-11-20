Gucci Mane/Jeezy Verzuz Get’s Heated Over ‘Truth’ Diss Track – Fortunately it Ends Well / VIDEO

*Has Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson found the one?

The former NFL star opened up about his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado, recently and said she’s certainly different from the women he’s previously been with.

He explained how he knew she’s “the one.”

“I don’t even fall in temptation. When you’re truly happy with her, there’s no need…This is how you know she’s the one. I’m a gamer and the importance of gaming is something I put first in life, before any woman, sometimes even before my kids because it’s a way of revenue and it’s a way I pay my bills. If this certain individual calls my phone in the middle of gaming and I’m willing to press pause, that’s how you know she’s the one.” Chad Johnson later said:

“I’m really not the one to really be giving advice. For one, I’m a late bloomer to it anyway. You’ve been doing it for a while with the discipline. You’ve been doing it for a while. So I’m in the backend. I’m in the backend late in life, figuring out obviously who I am and who it is I actually need.”

He continued and made it clear he didn’t want to speak badly about any of his exes.

“I don’t want to say the wrong things to offend anybody from my past. Everybody was wonderful. I think what I have now, which I don’t think I’ve ever had before, is someone to provide me with a little structure. Again, not to be offensive to anybody else, but the pendulum is even. It’s not lopsided.”

