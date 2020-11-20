Today’s Video
Geraldo Suggests Naming the COVID Vaccines After Trump to Make Him Feel Better (Watch)
*To soothe Donald Trump’s hurt feelings for losing his presidential re-election bid, his boy Geraldo Rivera proposed naming the COVID vaccine after him as a salve.
“I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump? Make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him. And years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.”
Watch below (or here on Twitter):
Geraldo WHAT: “I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump, make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him.” pic.twitter.com/UjdMXGiBYb
— The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020
Twitter had some thoughts.
Naming a vaccine after Trump would be like naming a hamburger after Jeffrey Dahmer, @Geraldo.
— Don Millard (@OTOOLEFAN) November 20, 2020
If someone asked me if I got Trumped, I’d assume they were asking me if I got screwed over. This is dumb. And so is Geraldo
— Willy The Wino (@BillWanti1) November 20, 2020
Geraldo proposes that Trump be able to put his name on something that he didn’t make or fund, but would expand his brand: https://t.co/9iW5S8MKxc
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 20, 2020
Texas County Paying Inmates $2 an Hour to Move COVID-19 Victims’ Bodies [VIDEO]
*A Texas’ El Paso County is reportedly paying inmates $2 an hour to move the bodies of deceased victims of the COVID-19.
According to CBS, the county has nine inmates who are working to move the bodies. Chris Acosta, public affairs director at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, described the prisoners as “low-level offenders” and said they are “provided full PPE by the morgue/hospital.”
“The work is 100% voluntary,” Acosta added. “It’s great that these individuals are stepping up and volunteering to assist a community in dire need of help right now.”
El Paso County has about 34,000 active COVID-19 cases, which continue to surge. While prisons rely on inmates to perform jobs for little or no pay, having prisoners move COVID victims has raised concerns about ethics.
Check out the video report above.
READ MORE: Ben Carson Has Coronavirus! HUD Secterary is Latest Trump Official/Ally to Test Positive
📍NEW: Chilling video of El Paso jail inmates hired to move bodies of #COVID19 deceased patients into mobile overflow morgues. Inmates wear full PPEs & paid $2/hour. They’ve been doing this tough work since Monday, before El Paso increased to 10 mobile morgues. I cry for El Paso. pic.twitter.com/KgQBpzD1mZ
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 15, 2020
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the country’s Covid-19 death toll could reach between 276,000 and 298,000 by December 12, per MSN.
“The number of deaths that we’re going to see in three weeks’ time or four weeks’ time reflects the actions that we all take right now,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and the former Baltimore health commissioner. She urges Americans to reconsider their Thanksgiving holiday plans for safety reasons.
“I understand that people are worried, they’re stressed, they haven’t seen their loved ones, they want to see their loved ones now more than ever,” she said. “But we really cannot do that in person, indoors, safely this Thanksgiving.”
“One of our concerns is people over the holiday season will get together and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it,” said the CDC’s Dr. Henry Walke.
Thousands Line Up In Dallas For Free Food As Pandemic and its Economic Effect Grows
*On Saturday (11-14-20) a scene played out in Dallas, Texas that is becoming more and more familiar to Americans: thousands lining up for free food.
The free food giveaway was sponsored by the North Texas Food Bank, and the organization called it its largest ever.
Organizers said the NTFB gave away over 7,000 turkeys and around 600,000 pounds of food in the city’s Fair Park to those families in need as the holidays approach and the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Saturday’s event was also the the NTFB’s fifth food giveaway in Fair Park since the pandemic began in March.
Aerial views of the event showed lines of vehicles throughout the morning as volunteers placed boxes of food inside trunks.
MORE NEWS: Chadwick Boseman Could Make Oscar History with Posthumous Nominations
“I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out,” resident Samantha Woods said while waiting in her vehicle.
“I haven’t been working since December, can’t find a job, they cut my unemployment, it’s a real big deal,” said Cynthia Culter.
Organizers said the food given away on Saturday was enough to feed about 25,000 people.
“It was a whole lot of people who pitched in on this, me partnering up with the North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant County Food Bank, Pastor Brown bringing in those volunteers and the Baptist Ministers Union,” said Mitchell Ward, CEO of MW Logistics
Biden Transition Team Asks President of HBCU Meharry Medical College to Submit Resume (Video)
*Dr. James Hildreth, an infectious disease expert who leads Meharry Medical College in Nashville – one of the nation’s few historically black medical schools – was asked to submit his resume to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team for consideration as part of his coronavirus response, according to The Tennessean.
Hildreth said last week he would accept a role if offered, adding, “If I’m asked to assist in any way to get us through this crisis we are in, of course, I am going to do just that.”
Hildreth, a graduate of Harvard University, Oxford University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, rose to prominence in the 1980s for his early research on HIV and AIDS. He became president of Meharry Medical College in 2015.
Hildreth has also become Nashville’s version of Dr. Anthony Fauci. As part of the city’s coronavirus task force, he has contributed to policy decisions intended to slow the outbreak and has offered a consistent voice of expert analysis and commonsense recommendations.
Learn more about Dr. Hildreth in the videos below:
