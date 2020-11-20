Friend of Bobby Brown Jr. Says He was Sick and Predicted His Death

*Bobby Brown Jr. was reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms before his death, but he had not tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The UK Mirror reports that Brown Jr. told his friends that he was ill and predicted he may die just hours before he passed away on Tuesday.

Karey Graves, a friend of the late singer, told DailyMail.com that Bobby Jr. had been suffering from a heart condition since childhood, and that “he was sick” but refused to seek medical help “because he has a phobia of hospitals.”

Graves claims Bobby Jr. “knew something was going to happen.”

She believes he may have been battling coronavirus “or maybe another illness that didn’t make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition.”

READ MORE: In Statement Bobby Brown Says Losing Son ‘Has Devastated My Family’

#NewEditionLive Sincerest condolences to Bobby Brown & Kim Ward on the loss of their son, Bobby Brown Jr. May God comfort the family & friends & grant them a peace that passes all understanding. Please keep the Brown & Ward families in your thoughts & prayers. RIP Bobby Jr.🕊️💔😢 pic.twitter.com/xMKuXCpkMR — New Edition Live (@NewEditionLive) November 19, 2020



She added that it was “so weird” that Bobby Jr. had reached out to her prior to his death as they “weren’t on good terms.” During their chat, he apparently professed his love for Graves and “wished we could be together,” he told her.

Graves described Bobby Jr as sounding “congested” and she heard him “cough intensely.”

Bobby Jr. was dating Anna Reed at the time of his death and she paid tribute to him on Twitter on Thursday, writing,”The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Brown Jr. had been found dead in his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death remains unknown.

The LAPD said in a statement: “On November 18, 2020, around 1:50 p.m., officers from LAPD West Valley Division responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5200 White Oak Avenue.

“Officers discovered a male, unconscious, and not breathing. T”he male was identified as Bobby Brown Jr (son of Bobby Brown Sr) and was pronounced at scene.

“The Coroner’s Office was notified and is handling the investigation, there is no evidence of foul play.”