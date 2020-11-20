Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Granted Authority to Administer His Estate

*Chadwick Boseman‘s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, has been appointed personal representative with limited authority over the late actor’s estate.

The “Black Panther” star died in August without a will.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Boseman’s estate is valued at $939,000, which Ledward is now in possession of.

As we previously reported, Ledward asked the court in October to be appointed administrator of the estate of the actor.

Boseman died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He had no children so besides Ledward, the only other family members listed in the docs are his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Boseman and Ledward started dating before he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. They quietly married before his death.

The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.

Boseman paid tribute to his wife during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler also acknowledged Ledward in a touching tribute to Boseman after his death. “Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially,” he said.

In related news, Boseman has earned rave reviews for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” and there’s already talk that he could be honored with two posthumous Oscar nominations.

As noted by TheWrap, only eight actors have been nominated for Oscars posthumously. Only 12 actors have been nominated twice in the same year. Boseman, could make history by topping both of those lists.