BLIND ITEM: Selling Royal Secrets



*Mary Cosby, the only Black cast member on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” is speaking out about her decision to marry her step-grandfather Robert Cosby.

As reported by MadameNoire, Cosby tied the knot with her granny’s widow “in order to gain access to her grandmother’s money, property and the church she led during her life,” the outlet writes. Adding, “We didn’t understand it when we wrote about it last week.”

It seems many “Housewives” fans have been side-eyeing Cosby’s personal life, which is why on a recent episode of “RHSLC,” she attempted to provide a bit of clarification on her marital situation.

See what she had to say about the marriage below.

Mary: I always say I have beauty in all my mess. The reality is that I am married to my grandmother’s second husband, which was my step-grandfather. Before she passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything, that came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband. Don’t think it wasn’t weird because it was. But I did it because I trusted my grandmother. And I’m so glad I did it.

The arrangement caused Cosby to become estranged from her mother at age 19 because “she believed that she should have been the one to inherit her mother’s fortune and properties,” per MadameNoire.

“If something knocks you down, just get back up. And I learned that through my mom. I feel like she chopped my heart up. I put it back together, made a prettier one. It was hard in the beginning because that was my best friend. That’s who I went to dinner with. But then she did a switch. Money. It’s not money, it’s the love of it. It’s the root of evil.”

Further explaining the arrangement, Cosby said, “I’m not going to lie, it was all bizarre. I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church. My mom had a fit because she wanted the church. She wanted my grandmother’s place. My mom felt like she was the one who should have been marrying Robert Sr.”

When asked by one of the show’s producers if she and Robert had sex on their wedding night, Cosby explained: “No. Thank goodness I was on my period.”

Adding, “And the period lasted at least two weeks. He was like, ‘Are you still on?’ I’m like, ‘Yup, I’m still on.’ It got awkward. I stretched it to like the 28th day. I had to get past that. I started to pray myself. I started to seek higher help myself. And it worked out so good. It couldn’t have been better.”

