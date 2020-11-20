Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Selling Royal Secrets
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I have told you before that the royal pedophile is wanted for questioning in this European country due to his love of underage girls. Well, as it turns out, there are multiple countries that would like to question him about money laundering and tax evasion. In his home country he would probably be in jail if not for his position and there is a buzz that he let that big country to the east know exactly where prominent exiles from that country were living in exchange for cash.
Can you guess the royal pedophile?
Mary Cosby Opens Up About Why She Had to Marry Her Step-Grandfather [VIDEO]
*Mary Cosby, the only Black cast member on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” is speaking out about her decision to marry her step-grandfather Robert Cosby.
As reported by MadameNoire, Cosby tied the knot with her granny’s widow “in order to gain access to her grandmother’s money, property and the church she led during her life,” the outlet writes. Adding, “We didn’t understand it when we wrote about it last week.”
It seems many “Housewives” fans have been side-eyeing Cosby’s personal life, which is why on a recent episode of “RHSLC,” she attempted to provide a bit of clarification on her marital situation.
See what she had to say about the marriage below.
READ MORE: Amazon Studios Sets Worldwide Launch of ‘Coming 2 America’ for March 5, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Mary: I always say I have beauty in all my mess. The reality is that I am married to my grandmother’s second husband, which was my step-grandfather. Before she passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything, that came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband. Don’t think it wasn’t weird because it was. But I did it because I trusted my grandmother. And I’m so glad I did it.
The arrangement caused Cosby to become estranged from her mother at age 19 because “she believed that she should have been the one to inherit her mother’s fortune and properties,” per MadameNoire.
“If something knocks you down, just get back up. And I learned that through my mom. I feel like she chopped my heart up. I put it back together, made a prettier one. It was hard in the beginning because that was my best friend. That’s who I went to dinner with. But then she did a switch. Money. It’s not money, it’s the love of it. It’s the root of evil.”
Further explaining the arrangement, Cosby said, “I’m not going to lie, it was all bizarre. I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church. My mom had a fit because she wanted the church. She wanted my grandmother’s place. My mom felt like she was the one who should have been marrying Robert Sr.”
When asked by one of the show’s producers if she and Robert had sex on their wedding night, Cosby explained: “No. Thank goodness I was on my period.”
Adding, “And the period lasted at least two weeks. He was like, ‘Are you still on?’ I’m like, ‘Yup, I’m still on.’ It got awkward. I stretched it to like the 28th day. I had to get past that. I started to pray myself. I started to seek higher help myself. And it worked out so good. It couldn’t have been better.”
WATCH:
Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Granted Authority to Administer His Estate
*Chadwick Boseman‘s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, has been appointed personal representative with limited authority over the late actor’s estate.
The “Black Panther” star died in August without a will.
According to court documents obtained by ET, Boseman’s estate is valued at $939,000, which Ledward is now in possession of.
As we previously reported, Ledward asked the court in October to be appointed administrator of the estate of the actor.
Boseman died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He had no children so besides Ledward, the only other family members listed in the docs are his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.
READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman Could Make Oscar History with Posthumous Nominations
Boseman and Ledward started dating before he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. They quietly married before his death.
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died following a 4 year-long private battle with the disease.
Boseman paid tribute to his wife during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler also acknowledged Ledward in a touching tribute to Boseman after his death. “Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially,” he said.
In related news, Boseman has earned rave reviews for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” and there’s already talk that he could be honored with two posthumous Oscar nominations.
As noted by TheWrap, only eight actors have been nominated for Oscars posthumously. Only 12 actors have been nominated twice in the same year. Boseman, could make history by topping both of those lists.
Friend of Bobby Brown Jr. Says He was Sick and Predicted His Death
*Bobby Brown Jr. was reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms before his death, but he had not tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The UK Mirror reports that Brown Jr. told his friends that he was ill and predicted he may die just hours before he passed away on Tuesday.
Karey Graves, a friend of the late singer, told DailyMail.com that Bobby Jr. had been suffering from a heart condition since childhood, and that “he was sick” but refused to seek medical help “because he has a phobia of hospitals.”
Graves claims Bobby Jr. “knew something was going to happen.”
She believes he may have been battling coronavirus “or maybe another illness that didn’t make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition.”
READ MORE: In Statement Bobby Brown Says Losing Son ‘Has Devastated My Family’
#NewEditionLive Sincerest condolences to Bobby Brown & Kim Ward on the loss of their son, Bobby Brown Jr. May God comfort the family & friends & grant them a peace that passes all understanding. Please keep the Brown & Ward families in your thoughts & prayers. RIP Bobby Jr.🕊️💔😢 pic.twitter.com/xMKuXCpkMR
— New Edition Live (@NewEditionLive) November 19, 2020
She added that it was “so weird” that Bobby Jr. had reached out to her prior to his death as they “weren’t on good terms.” During their chat, he apparently professed his love for Graves and “wished we could be together,” he told her.
Graves described Bobby Jr as sounding “congested” and she heard him “cough intensely.”
Bobby Jr. was dating Anna Reed at the time of his death and she paid tribute to him on Twitter on Thursday, writing,”The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Brown Jr. had been found dead in his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death remains unknown.
The LAPD said in a statement: “On November 18, 2020, around 1:50 p.m., officers from LAPD West Valley Division responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5200 White Oak Avenue.
“Officers discovered a male, unconscious, and not breathing. T”he male was identified as Bobby Brown Jr (son of Bobby Brown Sr) and was pronounced at scene.
“The Coroner’s Office was notified and is handling the investigation, there is no evidence of foul play.”
