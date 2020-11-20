Entertainment
BHERC Festival Panels Feature Top Film & TV Pros and 140+ Must-See Films Offered in Final Weeks
*(Hollywood, CA) – As The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) reaches midway of the month-long 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) airing online at www.BHERC.TV now through Sunday, November 29, 2020, Executive Director and Festival Curator John Forbes is pleased to announce the programming for the final two weeks of the festival. The virtual festival has entertained more than 5300 attendees from across the globe who have watched on-demand the industry panels, special events and screenings and the 140 curated films with stories of all genres told by diverse filmmakers from 18 countries and 20 US states of all ages, the youngest being nine years old.
As the festival begins its closing two weeks, BHERC invites the public to consider the festival as their choice or entertainment, inspiration and enlightenment during the upcoming Holiday season and recently stricter imposed nation-wide stay-at-home orders. The festival continues to offer the complete portfolio of 140 films that may be sorted and selected by genres such as: Action, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Historical, Horror, Inspirational, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Spoken Word, and Thriller. They may also explore by topics such as Art, Diversity, Family, Faith-Based, LGBTQ, Mental Health, People with Disabilities and Social Justice. The festival also plays host to a few young filmmakers from Film schools such as: Academy of Art, Florida State University, High Definition Film Academy, Loyola Marymount University, New York Film Academy, Oral Roberts University, University of California Los Angeles, and University of Southern California. However, the youngest filmmaker is a self-taught nine-year old.
In addition, the November 20 thru 22, weekend offers a bonanza of diverse panels. Beginning this Friday, newcomers and those interested in a career in television can log and join professionals as they discuss share vital insight and information in the panel “The Road To Hollywood,” Friday, November 20, 2020, 5:00PM (PDT). Top television professionals will discuss the various careers within the industry such as: casting, make-up, screen writing, editing, visual effects, cinematography, animation, producing and directing. They will discuss how to go about assessing your skills and deciding which category to pursue. The all important question, “Should I go to film school?” How can I get experience. Once you get the experience, how do you get the jobs. Where do you look for the jobs, how do you build your network. “There are many paths to a successful career. Some have been thru film school many have not,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President and Founder, BHERC. “In all of the paths we will explore we will find that the elements of passion, determination and patience were fundamental to those successes.” The moderator is Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David Massey, “Last Breeze of Summer.” Panelists include Tamera Gregory, Head of Television of Wilmore Films; Illunga Adell, Writer “Sanford and Son” (first Black writer for a TV sitcom); Mary Jo Miller, Associate Director Operations, Walt Disney; Frank Bennett Gonzales, Executive in Charge of Diversity, Programs and Committee; Directors Guild of America, INC. (DGA) and Attorney Danielle M. Forbes, Counsel Writer Guild of America, West, INC. (WGA).
Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00AM (PDT) BHERC hosts “Cinematographers on Cinematography”. The panel will share what it means to be a working cinematographer, or director of photography (DP), what they do? What equipment is used, lighting techniques, and challenges faced to “get the shot.” Best practices for partnership with Directors and what aspiring Directors should know. What DP’s can do to make this relationship successful. Do you shoot with or without and editor? Who else to you work with? What skills do you need to be a Cinematographer? Moderated by Mobolaji Olambiwonnu, Director of Photography (DP), filmmaker and Founder, SPORAS. Panelists include: John Njaga Demps, DP; Emmy-winning John Simmons, ASC.; Emmy-winning Donald A. Morgan, ASC, and Michelle Crenshaw, DP.
Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 5:00PM (PDT) BHERC hosts “The McHenry Trial: Don’t Judge a Kid by Their Hoodie” screening. The story of a young and brilliant academic phenom who passes the bar exam at age 14 and finds himself defending his homeless father on a murder charge. He faces an old school segregationist judge, and an arrogant prosecutor preparing to celebrate his 50th consecutive case win. Moderated by Emmy-nominated William Allen Young, Actor-Director “Code Black”, “Moesha.” Panelists include: Ken Sagoes, Executive Producer-Writer-Director, Karen Bolt, Producer and cast: Loretta Devine (Doris McHenry unconfirmed), Kaleb Alexander Roberts (DeShawn McHenry), Hiram A. Murray (Shawn McHenry), Melvin Ward (Norman McHenry), Bob Rumnock (Judge Carnige), Thomas Gipson (Prosecutor Brad), Pablo Sandstrom (Lawyer Eric Askew), Kevin Flood (Lawyer Ozwald Askew), Temple Poteat (Lawyer Kerri Turner), Sammie Wayne IV (Harvey Venson), Michael Nelson (Logan Parmell), Ronan Barbour (Guard).
Sunday, November 22, 2020 4:00PM (PDT) Join President and Founder Sandra Evers-Manly, cousin of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers as she leads the audience through a screening and discussion of selected courageous Social Justice films from the 2020 festival. During the discussion, the audience is invited to share how these films and “social justice” films in general impact and/or inform their actions and involvement in social justice issues.
Closing Night Celebration is a call to support Black Business. In lieu of the fan favorite in-person Closing Night “Soul Food & Film” event, BHERC asks that attendees locate and order their “Soul Food” or favored cuisine from a local Black business to enjoy during our VIRTUAL closing night “Soul Food & Film” program Sunday, November 29, 2020 5:00PM (PDT). In Los Angeles BHERC recommends Gwen’s Specialty Cakes & Catering. Call 310.677.9979 to place orders https://www.gwensspecialtycakes.com.
Don’t miss these exciting events during the final two weeks of the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS). Register Today at www.BHERC.TV for panels and Festival passes. $75.00 for a full Festival Pass, $25.00 for a Day Pass and $10.00 for a block of 5 films. All panels and special events are Free.
In February 2020 BHERC launched BHERC TV a leading world-wide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience, as well as content from across the diaspora and diverse populations. Offering an affordable streaming entertainment service with paid memberships in over seven countries, BHERC TV members enjoy a wide variety of genres and languages and may watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Film lovers can play, pause and resume watching without commercials. Find out more on BHERC.TV
Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.
BE ACTIVE – ENGAGED – INSPIRED – www.BHERC.ORG
Theresa King and The Experience Christian Ministries Host Drive-by Essentials Giveaway in South LA
*SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Eradicate The Hate, Inc., Experience Christian Ministries & Helpmates for Hope prove that we can work together, and we are stronger together. The collaborative group recently came together with one common goal and that was to serve those in need and provide essentials for our most vulnerable during this crucial time.
“Nothing brings me more joy than to be able to bring quality resources to these hard-hit communities. I couldn’t do this without the backing of Matthew 25, who believed in my vision from thousands of miles away. The pandemic has affected these people disproportionately, and they need to know they matter,” says Theresa King.
“Our goal is to reduce the need for our most vulnerable to have to come out of their homes during the growing pandemic and the possibility of heightened civil unrest surrounding the election”, says Pastor Shep Crawford.
Pastors Shep Crawford & Dr. Shalonda Crawford of the Experience Christian Ministries, well known for the work they do in the South Los Angeles community, providing meals, clothing, counseling and other resources partnered with Theresa King, of Eradicate the Hate Inc., known as the “go to” person to coordinate, connect and provide churches and other organizations to food, programs and essentials for more than 2 decades along with Angelina Looney, founder of Helpmates for Hope joined the effort offering winter coats for children & youth and backpacks with kids essentials as well.
On the Sunday afternoon before the 2020 presidential election, cars aligned the tight knitted residential area on 51st Street waiting to enter the turn style at South Park to get some much-needed food and essentials. Many residence arrived nearly an hour before gates were scheduled to open at 1:30p.m. causing a bit of gridlock, requiring gates to open early to reduce the interruption of the flow traffic on the already busy street. The drive-thru event offered items such as detergent, diapers, household cleaning products, shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwashes, razors, hand soaps, bath gels, food products and children’s coats and more. https://abc7.com/community-events/south-la-holds-grab-and-go-event-amid-election-pandemic-fears/7586738/
Check out pics from the event:
Eradicate The Hate, Inc founded by Theresa King is based in Los Angeles, CA. The organization addresses systemic prejudice in our society by creating and promoting human services programs that build community relations and empower its people. Eradicate the Hate sponsors community giveaways of food, and in-kind goods to needy families year-round. Currently, Eradicate the Hate is assisting individuals and families impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic by making weekly deliveries of food and product. They also provide food and product to seniors on the weekly basis. The organization serves as a distributor of food and products for other non-profit organizations and agencies who are taking care of the community. To learn more visit www.eradicatethehate.com
The Experience Christian Ministries (ECM) was founded in 2010, Sr. Pastor Shep Crawford & Co-Pastor Dr. Shalonda Crawford. After making its home in South Los Angeles in 2015, ECM quickly became one of the fasted growing churches in Los Angeles attracting many youth and young adults. Pastor Shep is committed to preaching the uncompromised Word of God along with the message of Grace. The power couple and their congregation are very hands on in the community. Pastor Shep known for his work with (peaceful) OG rival gang members to be a voice for positive change in their communities, feeding & clothing those in need, leading community clean-ups, and promoting peaceful living environments and opportunities in the neighborhood, while co-Pastor Dr. Shalonda and her team work to provide tangible resources for woman & children in distress as well as mental health and physical health assistance and resources. To learn more visit www.theECM.org.
Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Address Singer’s Surprise Divorce Announcement [WATCH]
*On Thursday’s edition of “Tamron Hall,” Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith made a virtual appearance to discuss the singer’s decision to publicly announce his divorce on a podcast. As it turns out, the couple are quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, which helped them reconcile their differences.
Hear/watch Ne-Yo tell it via the YouTube clip above, and check out additional clips and excerpts below from the couple’s conversation with Hall.
READ MORE: Ne-Yo on Reconciling with His Wife Crystal Renay During COVID-19 Quarantine
Ne-Yo on his decision to publicly announce his divorce during his February appearance on the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast:
“The reason that I went ahead and made it known on the podcast at the time was because I had gotten word that it had gotten out and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody. I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing, if I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. So I decided to get in front of it before it became a rumor or an accusation and all kinds of extras were put on it. The bottom line is what I meant by ‘our demons don’t mesh,’ is that, there’s not a perfect person walking around the face of this planet. I have my issues, she definitely had her issues, and at the time we just weren’t in a place where we could help each other through our issues. My issues became a reason for us to not be together, as did hers…Everybody has demons, everybody is fighting a demon of some sort, and ours just weren’t allowing us to be together at the time. I thought that I was getting in front of it by going ahead and declaring it.”
Crystal on her reaction to Ne-Yo’s surprising divorce announcement, which she found out about through entertainment sites and gossip blogs:
“We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least.” Crystal continued: “It made me feel like ‘what was the point of opening myself up or letting my walls down?’ I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally. I feel like that was the right step for me to get past it. So whether we were going to be together or not, I had to heal for myself so I could get up and perform for my kids.”
Ne-Yo on why he chose to quarantine at home with Crystal after he had publicly announced their split:
“I can honestly say that though I had to a degree put on a face for the public, I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it, but I felt like I couldn’t show that to the world. My pride wouldn’t allow me to show that to her initially. But I think she kind of knew where I was at.” Ne-Yo continued: “It just didn’t feel right, it didn’t make any sense to me. This is what we’ve been forever. We don’t know what this thing is, we could be gone tomorrow. So I’m not about to waste what could potentially be maybe our last moments together not together. I’m not doing it. I’m going where my home is, I’m going where my heart is. And that was it.”
Crystal on how Ne-Yo helps break down the walls she put up as a result of her past abusive relationship:
“I still know in some ways I have my guard up with just everybody, but he has a way of breaking that down and getting to the core and the root and trying to help you fix those things and heal from them. And that was the first person that ever cared to want to know about that kind of stuff.”
Ne-Yo on his childhood experience with domestic violence and his reaction to learning about Crystal’s past abusive relationship:
“My mom and dad’s relationship was toxic to say the least. I witnessed a lot of domestic abuse in the household. My mom has been my hero pretty much my entire life, she’s the strongest woman in the world. Just seeing the things that she went through and then hearing this from Crystal, it struck a nerve. It was something familiar. I went into, I wouldn’t necessarily say rescue mode because she didn’t really need rescuing. She’s not a weak person at all and that was one of the things that attracted me to her was despite the fact that she had been through some negative things in her past, she wasn’t allowing it to break her or hold her back from what it is she wanted, her dreams and aspirations, and just living life, period.”
WATCH:
$10,000 Donation Brought DIONNE WARWICK to Tears on Joe Madison’s SiriusXM Show / LISTEN
*There was a very special moment when Sirius XM Radio’s Joe Madison surprised singer Dionne Warwick during an interview about her upcoming Christmas and 80th birthday fundraiser that will take place on Saturday, December 12 as a live online event.
Joe had Ms. Warwick’s childhood friend Gwendolyn King (former Commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration) waiting on the line, and Ms. King committed $10,000 to the organization “Hunger: Not Impossible,” which will receive portions of the proceeds from the Grammy winning legend’s upcoming live stream celebration. The surprise and the donation brought Dionne Warwick to tears.
Here is the clip of that moment (Joe also committed to donating the contents of his “swear jar”):
The full interview will air on during Sirius XM’s The Joe Madison Show on Friday, December 11th, 2020
This year held many great moments for Ms. Warwick – her appearance on Fox TV’s The Masked Singer as well as dropping by the Verzus online special with Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle being two examples. Her 80th birthday and holiday celebration taking place as a live stream event on Saturday, December 12th 2020, at 7 pm EST/4 pm Pacific will feature guests such as Johnny Mathis, the Oak Ridge Boys w/John Rich, ChloeXHalle, and Aloe Blacc, to name a few. In addition, entertainers and celebrities from around the world will share birthday and Christmas greetings.
Portions of the proceeds from the livestream event will benefit Hunger Not Impossible – a text-based service that connects kids and families in need with prepaid, nutritious, to-go meals from nearby restaurants. “Every year, there are families that cannot afford to even buy basic foods for their children – and it’s worse near the holiday season,” Ms. Warwick stated. “With this event, we’ll be able to help this wonderful organization with its efforts to feed folks.”
Hunger Not Impossible website: www.notimpossible.com
For information regarding Dionne Warwick’s celebration, click here: www.officialdionnewarwick.com
