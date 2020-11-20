Entertainment
$10,000 Donation Brought DIONNE WARWICK to Tears on Joe Madison’s SiriusXM Show / LISTEN
*There was a very special moment when Sirius XM Radio’s Joe Madison surprised singer Dionne Warwick during an interview about her upcoming Christmas and 80th birthday fundraiser that will take place on Saturday, December 12 as a live online event.
Joe had Ms. Warwick’s childhood friend Gwendolyn King (former Commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration) waiting on the line, and Ms. King committed $10,000 to the organization “Hunger: Not Impossible,” which will receive portions of the proceeds from the Grammy winning legend’s upcoming live stream celebration. The surprise and the donation brought Dionne Warwick to tears.
Here is the clip of that moment (Joe also committed to donating the contents of his “swear jar”):
The full interview will air on during Sirius XM’s The Joe Madison Show on Friday, December 11th, 2020
This year held many great moments for Ms. Warwick – her appearance on Fox TV’s The Masked Singer as well as dropping by the Verzus online special with Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle being two examples. Her 80th birthday and holiday celebration taking place as a live stream event on Saturday, December 12th 2020, at 7 pm EST/4 pm Pacific will feature guests such as Johnny Mathis, the Oak Ridge Boys w/John Rich, ChloeXHalle, and Aloe Blacc, to name a few. In addition, entertainers and celebrities from around the world will share birthday and Christmas greetings.
Portions of the proceeds from the livestream event will benefit Hunger Not Impossible – a text-based service that connects kids and families in need with prepaid, nutritious, to-go meals from nearby restaurants. “Every year, there are families that cannot afford to even buy basic foods for their children – and it’s worse near the holiday season,” Ms. Warwick stated. “With this event, we’ll be able to help this wonderful organization with its efforts to feed folks.”
Hunger Not Impossible website: www.notimpossible.com
For information regarding Dionne Warwick’s celebration, click here: www.officialdionnewarwick.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mary Cosby Opens Up About Why She Had to Marry Her Step-Grandfather [VIDEO]
*Mary Cosby, the only Black cast member on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” is speaking out about her decision to marry her step-grandfather Robert Cosby.
As reported by MadameNoire, Cosby tied the knot with her granny’s widow “in order to gain access to her grandmother’s money, property and the church she led during her life,” the outlet writes. Adding, “We didn’t understand it when we wrote about it last week.”
It seems many “Housewives” fans have been side-eyeing Cosby’s personal life, which is why on a recent episode of “RHSLC,” she attempted to provide a bit of clarification on her marital situation.
See what she had to say about the marriage below.
READ MORE: Amazon Studios Sets Worldwide Launch of ‘Coming 2 America’ for March 5, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Mary: I always say I have beauty in all my mess. The reality is that I am married to my grandmother’s second husband, which was my step-grandfather. Before she passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything, that came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband. Don’t think it wasn’t weird because it was. But I did it because I trusted my grandmother. And I’m so glad I did it.
The arrangement caused Cosby to become estranged from her mother at age 19 because “she believed that she should have been the one to inherit her mother’s fortune and properties,” per MadameNoire.
“If something knocks you down, just get back up. And I learned that through my mom. I feel like she chopped my heart up. I put it back together, made a prettier one. It was hard in the beginning because that was my best friend. That’s who I went to dinner with. But then she did a switch. Money. It’s not money, it’s the love of it. It’s the root of evil.”
Further explaining the arrangement, Cosby said, “I’m not going to lie, it was all bizarre. I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church. My mom had a fit because she wanted the church. She wanted my grandmother’s place. My mom felt like she was the one who should have been marrying Robert Sr.”
When asked by one of the show’s producers if she and Robert had sex on their wedding night, Cosby explained: “No. Thank goodness I was on my period.”
Adding, “And the period lasted at least two weeks. He was like, ‘Are you still on?’ I’m like, ‘Yup, I’m still on.’ It got awkward. I stretched it to like the 28th day. I had to get past that. I started to pray myself. I started to seek higher help myself. And it worked out so good. It couldn’t have been better.”
WATCH:
Coronavirus
Geraldo Suggests Naming the COVID Vaccines After Trump to Make Him Feel Better (Watch)
*To soothe Donald Trump’s hurt feelings for losing his presidential re-election bid, his boy Geraldo Rivera proposed naming the COVID vaccine after him as a salve.
“I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump? Make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him. And years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.”
Watch below (or here on Twitter):
Geraldo WHAT: “I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump, make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him.” pic.twitter.com/UjdMXGiBYb
— The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020
Twitter had some thoughts.
Naming a vaccine after Trump would be like naming a hamburger after Jeffrey Dahmer, @Geraldo.
— Don Millard (@OTOOLEFAN) November 20, 2020
If someone asked me if I got Trumped, I’d assume they were asking me if I got screwed over. This is dumb. And so is Geraldo
— Willy The Wino (@BillWanti1) November 20, 2020
Geraldo proposes that Trump be able to put his name on something that he didn’t make or fund, but would expand his brand: https://t.co/9iW5S8MKxc
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 20, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter
Every Minnesota Football Player to Replace Name on Jersey with ‘End Racism’ (Watch)
*Before their game tonight (Nov. 20) against Purdue, the University of Minnesota will unveil a new uniform combination with one noteworthy tweak.
In place of each player’s last name on the back of their jersey will be the message “End Racism.” The move was revealed Thursday through a video shared on the Gophers’ social media.
“I think that a lot of people want to return to normalcy, but a lot of people need to realize that normalcy wasn’t really a good thing,” said a player at the video’s outset.
Watch below:
Kickoff against the Boilermakers is set for 7:30 pm EST tonight on BTN.
