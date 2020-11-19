Top News
Watch Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Run Down Both Sides of His Face on Live Television (Video)
*Just when you thought Donald Trump’s “lawyer” Rudy Giuliani couldn’t embarrass himself any worse than booking a press conference outside of a Philly Four Seasons landscaping service thinking it was the Four Seasons hotel, his black hair dye ran amok during a press conference today for the whole world to see.
The former New York City mayor was in the midst of arguing that Trump campaign reps weren’t allowed close enough to properly observe ballot counting in Pennsylvania for the presidential election, which Trump has refused to concede despite the Associated Press and other major news outlets declaring Democratic challenger Joe Biden the winner two weeks ago.
As he was sweating his hair dye down the sides of his face, Giuliani decided to re-enact a scene from the 1992 film “My Cousin Vinny” (Brooklyn accent and all) to underscore his point about how far away the Trump reps were from the ballot counters.
“Did you all watch ‘My Cousin Vinny?’ It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he began. He pointed out Joe Pesci’s character, a personal injury attorney who failed the bar multiple times, trying to defend his cousin from a murder charge in rural Alabama, where the accused faces the death penalty. Giuliana acted out the scene where Pesci’s character tried proving that a key witness for the prosecution was too far away from the scene of the crime to actually see what happened, then compared that to the distance between the Trump reps and the ballot counters.
“These [Republican poll watchers] were further away than ‘My Cousin Vinny’ was from the witness,” he said. “They couldn’t see a thing!”
Watch his runaway dye below, followed by the “My Cousin Vinny” reanactment:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Girlfriend Anna Reed Says ‘I Lost My Soul Mate’ After His Death
*Anna Reed, the girlfriend Bobby Brown Jr., posted a tribute to him on social media a day after news of his death.
We previously reported, Brown Jr., the son singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at the age of 28, according to TMZ. He was the half sibling to Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Brown Sr. and late singer Whitney Houston.
Like her mother, Bobbi Kristina died after being found unconscious in a bathtub.
Police found Brown Jr. after being called to his home for a “medical emergency,” BBC reports.
Reed wrote on her Twitter page: “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”
READ MORE: Bobby Brown’s Son (Bobby Brown Jr.) Dead At 28: Report
The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺
— babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020
Here’s more via TMZ:
A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the home, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.Bobby Jr. was the half-brother of Bobby’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, who died back in 2015 when she was just 22 years old after being found lifeless in a bathtub. The coroner determined she had drowned in the tub, but had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.
Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children. His mother is Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before getting engaged to Whitney.
Bobby Jr. and Reed often expressed their love each other on social media.
Hours before he died, he wrote, “If me and my girl can’t hit, I’m not hitting.”
He also referred to Reed as “Wifey” in a November 15 post — see below.
Wifey Alert pic.twitter.com/hFo4V0xA5E
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020
In another post on November 15, he wrote to Reed, “Hey @AnnaReed1998 I LOVE YOU.”
On November 17, Reed wrote, “Overdose is a lesson, if you ain’t learn then you lethal,” but it’s not clear what she was referring to.
Music
Nelly to Play Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly Biopic ‘Clear Lake’
*Nelly has been tapped to play Rock n’ Roll legend Chuck Berry in the Buddy Holly biopic “Clear Lake.”
According to Variety, Colin Hanks has also joined the cast as Holly’s manager Norman Petty, while Diane Guerrero and will star as Holly’s wife Maria Elena Holly.
Holly is credited for helping to give rise to rock n’ roll music. He is most celebrated for the hits “Rave On,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Peggy Sue.” The singer died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa on Feb. 2, 1959, along with fellow rock singers Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. The tragedy is referred to as the “Day the Music Died.”
Nelly has appeared in many movies and television shows over the years, inlcuding his breakout role in the 2005 football movie “The Longest Yard.” He also appeared in his own reality TV series, “Nellyville,” and he starred in the mockumentary series “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” He’s currently competing in the dance series “Dancing with the Stars.”
READ MORE: MAGA Mom Calls Her Son’s Teacher Irate Over Electoral Map Showing Biden Winning Election (Watch)
“Clear Lake” will center around how Holly and other famous musicians in the late 1950s made an impactful change in the Civil Rights movement.
Nelly and Chuck Berry headlined a free concert in their shared hometown of St. Louis in 2010.
In related news, Nelly honored his late sister Jackie Donahue with a lovely performance on “Dancing with the Stars” earlier this month.
Donahue died in March 2015 from cancer at age 31. PEOPLE previously reported that she was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in March 2001.
Prior to his performance on DWTS of the Rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project, Nelly noted that the track was one of his sister’s favorites. The dance dedication also took place on the rapper’s birthday.
Watch the performance via the YouTube video below.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Says Reuniting with Will Smith After 27 Years Was ‘Healing’
*Will Smith and actress Janet Hubert reunited for the first time in 27 years for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.
“After 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said during the taping with Smith, Today.com reports.
Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized both the series and Smith, blaming him for her allegedly being blacklisted in Hollywood. Reports of a feud between Hubert and Smith have circulated over the 27 years since.
“We never really together publicly talk about Janet, and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith tells co-stars Reid, Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) in the reunion taping.
READ MORE: Will Smith and Janet Hubert Reunite for ‘Candid Conversation’ on ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Special
View this post on Instagram
In the clip, Smith says to Hubert, “I don’t know your story,” before Hubert explains her story.
“Something I would like to clarify is, during that third season, when I got pregnant, there were a lot of things going on in my life, and in Will’s life as well,” Hubert says. “There was some friction because I was pregnant, home life was not good at all, I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking, because there were things going on that nobody knew about. The cast had no idea what was going on.”
“During that time of her pregnancy, I wasn’t sensitive, I wasn’t perceptive, and you know, now that I’ve had three kids, I’ve learned some things that I did not know at the time, and I would do things very differently, but I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet,” Smith says.
“They offered me this really bad deal in the third season,” Hubert says. “They said, ‘You’ve got two months and two weeks of work, and you cannot work anywhere else.’ So that meant my salary was cut, I had a new baby and a husband who was out of work. So, I said no, I did not accept their offer. I was never fired. So the misconception was always put out there.”
“When I left the show, I had this new baby and no one,” Hubert tells Smith. “My family disowned me; Hollywood disowned me. My family said, ‘You’ve ruined our name.’ And I wasn’t unprofessional on the set. I just stopped talking to everybody, because I didn’t know who to trust because I had been banished. And they said it was you who banished me.”
“I was 21 years old,” Smith tells Hubert. “Everything was a threat to me.”
“What you didn’t realize either is that I was going through a lot at home,” Hubert tells Smith. “You didn’t know. You guys didn’t know — very abusive marriage.”
“I can see now, the level of pain and the level of struggle that it was for you just to show up every day,” Smith says.
“But you took all that away from me, with your words,” Hubert responds. “You know, words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything, everything. And I understand you were able to move forward, but you know those words, calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death. It’s the kiss of death, and it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business. But I have felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward, and I’m sorry that I have blasted you to pieces.”
“Thank you for sharing that with me,” Smith tells Hubert. “I didn’t know that. When I look back now, it’s obvious that you were having a hard time. And I felt like you hated me. I could not do a 30-year celebration of this show and not celebrate you, celebrate your contribution to this show, celebrate your contribution to my life.” The pair then embrace.
“I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert says afterward.
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” is out on HBO Max now.
