Nelly to Play Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly Biopic ‘Clear Lake’

*Nelly has been tapped to play Rock n’ Roll legend Chuck Berry in the Buddy Holly biopic “Clear Lake.”

According to Variety, Colin Hanks has also joined the cast as Holly’s manager Norman Petty, while Diane Guerrero and will star as Holly’s wife Maria Elena Holly.

Holly is credited for helping to give rise to rock n’ roll music. He is most celebrated for the hits “Rave On,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Peggy Sue.” The singer died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa on Feb. 2, 1959, along with fellow rock singers Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. The tragedy is referred to as the “Day the Music Died.”

Nelly has appeared in many movies and television shows over the years, inlcuding his breakout role in the 2005 football movie “The Longest Yard.” He also appeared in his own reality TV series, “Nellyville,” and he starred in the mockumentary series “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” He’s currently competing in the dance series “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Clear Lake” will center around how Holly and other famous musicians in the late 1950s made an impactful change in the Civil Rights movement.

Nelly and Chuck Berry headlined a free concert in their shared hometown of St. Louis in 2010.

In related news, Nelly honored his late sister Jackie Donahue with a lovely performance on “Dancing with the Stars” earlier this month.

Donahue died in March 2015 from cancer at age 31. PEOPLE previously reported that she was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in March 2001.

Prior to his performance on DWTS of the Rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project, Nelly noted that the track was one of his sister’s favorites. The dance dedication also took place on the rapper’s birthday.

Watch the performance via the YouTube video below.