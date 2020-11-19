Music
Nelly to Play Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly Biopic ‘Clear Lake’
*Nelly has been tapped to play Rock n’ Roll legend Chuck Berry in the Buddy Holly biopic “Clear Lake.”
According to Variety, Colin Hanks has also joined the cast as Holly’s manager Norman Petty, while Diane Guerrero and will star as Holly’s wife Maria Elena Holly.
Holly is credited for helping to give rise to rock n’ roll music. He is most celebrated for the hits “Rave On,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Peggy Sue.” The singer died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa on Feb. 2, 1959, along with fellow rock singers Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. The tragedy is referred to as the “Day the Music Died.”
Nelly has appeared in many movies and television shows over the years, inlcuding his breakout role in the 2005 football movie “The Longest Yard.” He also appeared in his own reality TV series, “Nellyville,” and he starred in the mockumentary series “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” He’s currently competing in the dance series “Dancing with the Stars.”
“Clear Lake” will center around how Holly and other famous musicians in the late 1950s made an impactful change in the Civil Rights movement.
Nelly and Chuck Berry headlined a free concert in their shared hometown of St. Louis in 2010.
In related news, Nelly honored his late sister Jackie Donahue with a lovely performance on “Dancing with the Stars” earlier this month.
Donahue died in March 2015 from cancer at age 31. PEOPLE previously reported that she was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in March 2001.
Prior to his performance on DWTS of the Rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project, Nelly noted that the track was one of his sister’s favorites. The dance dedication also took place on the rapper’s birthday.
Watch the performance via the YouTube video below.
John Legend Jokes About Michael B. Jordan Taking PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title
*“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan has been announced as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, and the outgoing Sexiest Man Alive, singer John Legend, seems to be more than happy to relinquish the title.
Legend covered the annual issue in 2019, and the publication caught some heat over it because your average woman simply does not find this man sexy. Talented, yes. The Sexiest man alive? Hell no!
On Twitter, Legend congratulated Jordan on taking the Sexiest Man Alive title, writing “Congratulations to my brother Michael B!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain.”
Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020: ‘The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One’ https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs
— People (@people) November 18, 2020
Back in September, People asked Legend who should rock the “Sexiest Man” crown after him.
“I don’t know, I do not know,” the musician admits. “Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That’s the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback.”
“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title,” he joked.
Meanwhile, Jordan said in his PEOPLE cover story that the publication’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue has always been a favorite among the women in his family.
“When my grandmother was alive, [the issue] was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” the actor said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
Tory Lanez: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
*Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion after a party in the Hollywood Hills in July.
The hip-hop star (born Daystar Peterson) entered the plea during an arraignment on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, per PEOPLE.
He is also facing a “gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the DA’s office said in a press release in October.
Lanez was previously ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and have no contact with her amid his criminal case. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
Regardless of anything going on in my life . Other people are going through a lot , some things worse than me .. So I’m going to continue my work in our community and do a better job of being a positive light and helping hand … my soul is in the right place ..love u all .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) November 14, 2020
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times on July 12 during an argument. He reportedly told her to “Dance B*tch” while firing and wounding her.
The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter last month to react to the felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
He also continues to deny allegations that he shot Megan.
“I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” he said. “No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend,” he said during an Instagram Live session last month.
New Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, J-Hud Song ‘Oh Santa’ Set for Carey’s All-Star ‘Magical Christmas Special’ (Teaser)
*A quick teaser for Apple TV+’s star-studded “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” was released today ahead of the show’s debut on Apple TV+, Friday, Dec. 4.
Guest stars will include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan + Monroe.
The special combines musical performances, dancing and “groundbreaking” animation, according to the press release.
The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Grande and J-Hud, will be will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms Dec. 4.
Watch the trailer below:
Trailer: Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.
Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ Special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Mariah runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Then on Dec. 25, Mariah will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, introducing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.
