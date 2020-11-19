Today’s Video
MAGA Mom Calls Her Son’s Teacher Irate Over Electoral Map Showing Biden Winning Election (Watch)
*A third grade teacher filmed audio of an angry mother calling her to complain about her son’s assignment that involved filling in an electoral map to determine who won the election.
“The answer was nobody! That was the answer, nobody. Not Joe Biden! It was nobody,” said the mother, who is heard on the phone call arguing that six states are still in play and should not have been counted toward Biden’s win.
While filming the phone call, video shows the map belonging to her son, Anthony, with the states Trump won colored in red, and the states Biden won colored in with a blue crayon, including swing states Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Trump has filed baseless lawsuits contesting the count in all of those states. Georgia’s has been dismissed.
Anthony wrote “306” for the number of Biden’s electoral votes, and “232” for Donald Trump. He wrote with blue crayon “Joe Biden” on the line that asks, “Who won the election?”
The mother also had a problem with the teacher using Google as the source for her electoral map. “I went to the National Archives and I also went to OANN and it had exactly what he and I had been talking about.”
OANN, or One America News Network, is a digital channel that makes Fox News look like MSNBC.
Watch the phone call below:
Education
An Adorable Case of the Itis: This Cutie Is All of Us Trying to Be Professional After a Big Lunch (Watch)
*This adorable child has gone viral for her struggle to stay awake and the narrator’s hilarious decision to sync her repeated nod-offs to a boring college lecture in which the professor keeps waking her up by calling her out in front of the class.
Shared on comedian Tony Baker’s Instagram profile from @comediantommyblack, the video begins with the baby knocked out, and a man’s voice jolting her awake by saying, “Ms. Cosgrove?” in his best college professor voice.
The baby looks at the camera with a big beautiful smile as the man says, “Try to stay with us for the class. This is money. You don’t wanna waste your money. Speaking of money…”
The man then goes back into his economic lecture, and sure enough, the baby’s eyes get heavy and she again nods off, only to be jolted awake a second time with, “Ms. Cosgrove!”
It then happens a third time before the video cuts off.
Watch below (or click here to view on Instagram):
View this post on Instagram
Education
Anthony Johnson on DNA Sequencing: A Guide To Understanding Various Diseases
In a recent interview, I spoke with Anthony Johnson, President and CEO of Kodikaz Therapeutic Solutions, Inc. Mr. Johnson has over 20 years of experience in the fields of genetics and healthcare. Outside of his CEO role, he is currently a consultant to the PeopleSeq Consortium study at Harvard University.
Mr. Johnson discussed his work with the Consortium, the Consortium’s emphasis on African American participation in the PeopleSeq study and the role of DNA sequencing and genetics in medicine, along with a multitude of other interesting medical topics.
EURweb: “What is DNA sequencing and why do you think it is beneficial to people’s health?”
Anthony Johnson: “It’s looking at the basis for everyone’s genetic makeup and I think that’s important because what it means is that you’re born with your DNA and that has a determining factor in terms of a variety of characteristics, everything from your hair and eye color to also your potential to develop cancers, arthritis, and many other chronic diseases. So, getting involved in sequencing is about taking control of your health.”
MORE NEWS: Holly Robinson Peete Says Trump Called Her the N-Word on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ [WATCH]
EURweb: Why does the PeopleSeq Consortium place an emphasis on African American participation in its study and why should African Americans place trust in them when the healthcare industry in the past has used them as guinea pigs for experiments?
Anthony Johnson: “Things like the PeopleSeq project and the National Institutes of Health realize that underrepresented minorities are done a disservice by not getting access to a lot of healthcare and there is definitely bias within healthcare. So there are twofold ways that we try to address that. One is that we have a more transparent dialogue process from everything to what diseases we are researching, to how are we conducting these clinical trials… to most importantly, identifying who are the ones doing the research that benefit on the backend.”
Mr. Johnson agreed that distrust exists in the African American community towards the health industry, but promoted the positive attributes of modern medical studies.
Anthony Johnson continued: “I think what we’re trying to do with PeopleSeq is sequence the genomes of normal people to understand how they interact with disease, and frankly, what diseases they may develop in the future. A lot of underrepresented minorities do not have access to healthcare and [so] a lot of the therapies being developed are going to be developed based on one genetic makeup. It’s crucial for us to get involved in these studies.”
Click here for the full interview.
To learn more about the PeopleSeq Consortium and its study including DNA Sequencing, visit www.genomes2people.org/. If you are interested in gene therapy and further developments, go to www.kodikaz.com. If you’d like to learn more about Anthony Johnson’s documentary entitled “Our Genomes Project,” visit www.ourgenomesproject.com.
EURweb.com, Everything Urban & Radioscope (formerly The Electronic Urban Report) Covering the Culture since 1997
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
Education
‘Saved By The Bell’ is Back on NBC’s Peacock / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock is relaunching “Saved By The Bell.” I know, I know another reboot.
But, this version of “Saved by the Bell” is more of a continuation with a new generation of Bayside high students. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkely reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, who now work at Bayside high. Tiffany-Amber Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Lark Voorhies make special appearances throughout the season.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar returns as Zac Morris who is now the Governor of California. After his administration closed too many low-income schools the displaced students must now attend Bayside High, adding a different element to the show this time around. In the original, we saw the show from the perspective of the privileged kids of Bayside.
This season the show digs a little deeper into social and economical issues. We spoke with Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, who play Daisy and Aisha, about what to expect from the reboot.
MORE NEWS: ‘I Let My Guard Down’ – Gospel Star Fred Hammond Has COVID-19 / WATCH
“We’re able to have these new conversations that undoubtedly have been taboo when it comes to intersectionality and representation in these ways that hopefully will be disarming and telling people they can have these conversations at home,” says Alycia.
As she said, the show will hopefully open the door for families to have tough conversations about what’s going on in the world and even in their home. Don’t be alarmed by that. “Saved by the Bell” didn’t turn into a drama, it’s just mirroring real life.
“We tackle so many topics and it’s still very much a comedy,” says Haskiri.
The writers of the show do a good job of blending comedic timing with these serious topics so the show doesn’t come off too stuffy. We will see the students clash and bond as they try to merge their worlds together.
“Saved By The Bell” streams on Peacock November starting 25.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer