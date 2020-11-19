Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Says Reuniting with Will Smith After 27 Years Was ‘Healing’
*Will Smith and actress Janet Hubert reunited for the first time in 27 years for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.
“After 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said during the taping with Smith, Today.com reports.
Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized both the series and Smith, blaming him for her allegedly being blacklisted in Hollywood. Reports of a feud between Hubert and Smith have circulated over the 27 years since.
“We never really together publicly talk about Janet, and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith tells co-stars Reid, Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) in the reunion taping.
In the clip, Smith says to Hubert, “I don’t know your story,” before Hubert explains her story.
“Something I would like to clarify is, during that third season, when I got pregnant, there were a lot of things going on in my life, and in Will’s life as well,” Hubert says. “There was some friction because I was pregnant, home life was not good at all, I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking, because there were things going on that nobody knew about. The cast had no idea what was going on.”
“During that time of her pregnancy, I wasn’t sensitive, I wasn’t perceptive, and you know, now that I’ve had three kids, I’ve learned some things that I did not know at the time, and I would do things very differently, but I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet,” Smith says.
“They offered me this really bad deal in the third season,” Hubert says. “They said, ‘You’ve got two months and two weeks of work, and you cannot work anywhere else.’ So that meant my salary was cut, I had a new baby and a husband who was out of work. So, I said no, I did not accept their offer. I was never fired. So the misconception was always put out there.”
“When I left the show, I had this new baby and no one,” Hubert tells Smith. “My family disowned me; Hollywood disowned me. My family said, ‘You’ve ruined our name.’ And I wasn’t unprofessional on the set. I just stopped talking to everybody, because I didn’t know who to trust because I had been banished. And they said it was you who banished me.”
“I was 21 years old,” Smith tells Hubert. “Everything was a threat to me.”
“What you didn’t realize either is that I was going through a lot at home,” Hubert tells Smith. “You didn’t know. You guys didn’t know — very abusive marriage.”
“I can see now, the level of pain and the level of struggle that it was for you just to show up every day,” Smith says.
“But you took all that away from me, with your words,” Hubert responds. “You know, words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything, everything. And I understand you were able to move forward, but you know those words, calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death. It’s the kiss of death, and it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business. But I have felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward, and I’m sorry that I have blasted you to pieces.”
“Thank you for sharing that with me,” Smith tells Hubert. “I didn’t know that. When I look back now, it’s obvious that you were having a hard time. And I felt like you hated me. I could not do a 30-year celebration of this show and not celebrate you, celebrate your contribution to this show, celebrate your contribution to my life.” The pair then embrace.
“I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert says afterward.
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” is out on HBO Max now.
BLIND ITEM: A New Twist to the Shooting Tale
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
A new twist to the shooting tale. To recap, you had the A- list reality star with the lucrative side gig being very flirty with a rapper. The rapper went a little too far with the flirting. The rapper’s girlfriend, who is also a rapper, got upset and was shot. Well, the rapper’s girlfriend is now hooking up with the ex of the reality star. The ex with the money, not the broke one.
Can you guess the reality star, the rapper, the one who was shot, the ex with the money (and the broke one)?
John Legend Jokes About Michael B. Jordan Taking PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title
*“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan has been announced as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, and the outgoing Sexiest Man Alive, singer John Legend, seems to be more than happy to relinquish the title.
Legend covered the annual issue in 2019, and the publication caught some heat over it because your average woman simply does not find this man sexy. Talented, yes. The Sexiest man alive? Hell no!
On Twitter, Legend congratulated Jordan on taking the Sexiest Man Alive title, writing “Congratulations to my brother Michael B!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain.”
Back in September, People asked Legend who should rock the “Sexiest Man” crown after him.
“I don’t know, I do not know,” the musician admits. “Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That’s the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback.”
“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title,” he joked.
Meanwhile, Jordan said in his PEOPLE cover story that the publication’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue has always been a favorite among the women in his family.
“When my grandmother was alive, [the issue] was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” the actor said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
Emmy-Winning Actress/Activist Zendaya on ESSENCE’s Nov/Dec Cover!
*Zendaya is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars – and one of Black Hollywood’s wildest dreams. At just 24 years old, the actress has led two successful series on two of the biggest networks in TV land; costarred in a huge blockbuster Marvel film; and become the youngest woman ever to win the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama, Euphoria. As much as the actress and activist has broken barriers in her past, it’s her present and future in Hollywood that’s winning.
For ESSENCE’s November + December issue, Zendaya graces the cover with stunning and picturesque black and white imagery that pays tribute to icons of the past while squarely establishing her as a leading force in the present and an icon of the future. The special issue is part of the brand’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration and also features Zendaya on three bonus digital covers (with fashion styling and creative direction led by renowned celeb stylist Law Roach.) In her cover story, A Work of Art, Zendaya talks to writer Sylvia Obell about everything from her historic Emmy win, speaking truth to power and carrying our legacy forward. She tells ESSENCE:
- ON WHAT WAS GOING THROUGH HER MIND RIGHT BEFORE HER HISTORIC EMMY WINNING: “There’s a video of me that a family friend took while I was waiting, and you can see my leg shaking. In my head I was like, ‘Dude, just chill out. What will be, will be.’ I remember taking a deep breath, and then hearing my name, and then my family screamed. I was worried that if they kept screaming for too long, I wouldn’t have any time to actually say anything—but I didn’t want to stop them, because they were having a great time. It was a very special night. I’ll definitely remember that one forever…”
- ON RECEIVING SUPPORT FROM OTHER BLACK WOMEN AFTER HER EMMY WIN: “I’m honored to have that support, especially from my fellow young Black creatives. Through this Emmy’s period, especially, I felt a strong sense of support within our community, which I’m really grateful for. I think what’s slowly starting to happen is, artists like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe have created opportunities that have resulted in more of us being in these rooms. That’s such a special feeling, and I think it’s definitely changing the idea that there can only be “one at a time,” which is false. I love to see that genuine love and respect for each other’s work. I hope that we continue to expand that in all kinds of beautiful ways, because I think we’re on a really good path…”
- ON LAW ROACH’S CREATIVE + FASHION DIRECTION: “I also felt very excited that ESSENCE allowed Law [Roach] and me to be a part of the creative team and do something a little bit different. I had so much fun on this shoot paying homage to Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel. A lot of what I do, specifically within fashion, is a tribute to fashion icons who came before me—many of whom are Black women. I love the way it turned out. I’m very proud of it. It’s one of my favorite cover shoots I’ve ever done.”
- ON FILMING “MALCOLM & MARIE” WHEN THE PANDEMIC FIRST SHUT DOWN: “It was a dream, because I’ve always wanted to be able to just strip everything away. I love what I do—and like most people, I was finding ways to stay inspired and stay creative, and luckily I know people who are the same way. It was great sitting in a room with John David Washington, Marcell Rév and Sam [Levinson], literally writing scenes as we went, coming up with ideas as we moved through the characters, and finding new things every day. That was the coolest part. That is why I do this.”
- HER NEW YEAR’S WISH FOR BLACK WOMEN: “For us to continue to fully realize our power and harness it to do great things, because we are incredibly powerful. We’re often convinced that we’re not, and taught to shrink—but we have to believe in our collective power. I always think of that Beyoncé song, ‘They’ll never take my power, my power, my power.’ Let’s take that energy into the new year…”
ESSENCE’s November + December issue also includes a special Election 2020 package featuring a History Maker profile on Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris and her historic run for the White House. In the piece, News & Politics editor Tanya Christian details her year-plus coverage of the Senator—including her live appearance at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans during her presidential run. The issue also features The Black Women Behind the Biden-Harris Campaign, an article showcasing key movers and shakers who helped drive the campaign to victory.
ESSENCE’s November + December issue hits newsstands on November 24th. For more on this issue, visit ESSENCE.com. (Photo, AB+DM) Also join the conversation @Essence.
