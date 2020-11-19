Podcast
From Pigskin to Podcaster: Brandon Marshall Keeps it Real on ‘I AM ATHLETE’
*Brandon Marshall ate defensive backs for lunch during his 13-year NFL career. The 6’5″ former All-Pro receiver conquered entire defenses. Now he aims to conquer the podcast and fitness lanes.
Growing by leaps and bounds, I AM ATHLETE is in its second season. Other former NFL standouts—Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor— join Marshall for every episode. The set stays lit and the topics jump from sports and politics to relationships, money, mental health and beyond.
Like-minded but contrasting personalities set the crew apart from any other podcast. It’s off-the-cuff and in-your-face with absolutely no holding back.
Marshall’s other passion is his House of Athlete empire, which focuses on athletes’ mental and physical fitness, diet, nutrition and lifestyle habits.
MORE NEWS: Season 2 of ABC’s ‘For Life’: Pinnock and Bryant Talk Being Out of Prison, Becoming Grandparents and More
Like and subscribe to the I AM ATHLETE Podcast channel and be on the lookout for new episodes every Monday.
Percy Crawford interviewed Brandon Marshall for Zenger News.
Zenger: B Marsh! What’s good, brother?
Brandon Marshall: I’m great. How are you?
Zenger: I’m great, bro’. I’m talking to you, so I’m even better.
Marshall: Awesome. Awesome. I enjoyed my time when I was down there [New Orleans]. Y’all know how to take care of people down there.
Zenger: We were pulling for you to get on the field and for it to pan out. I hate it didn’t.
Marshall: Yeah man. So much love down there, bro’. Go into Walgreens or into a gas station and people were like, ‘When they gonna let you play?’
Zenger: I actually approached you and shook your hand in Vegas for Mayweather-Pacquiao. You were cool as hell.
Marshall: Okay, well you got me at a good time [laughing]. I’m just playing.
Zenger: I am an avid watcher of the I AM ATHLETE podcast. You guys are doing an amazing job, and Chef Nancie be doing her thing in that kitchen. You are into Season 2 now. Did you even expect this level of growth so fast?
Marshall: Yes, I did. But I didn’t know how hard it would be. I’m just one of those guys who tries to figure it out and find the answer. My thing is, if there is someone else that has done it before, why can’t I? Or why can’t we do it? That’s always been my mentality. Now, this is my first time doing this, obviously, so I didn’t know how popular it would be and how impactful I AM ATHLETE would be for our followers and viewers. That’s the most impressive thing, and shocking thing is people love tuning in. They participate in what we’re doing and give us amazing feedback. I think that’s the coolest thing so far with building I AM ATHLETE and having this opportunity to be a part of it.
Zenger: It feels like the timing for this type of podcast, one that is culturally appropriate and culturally responsible, I think the timing and topics have been perfect.
Marshall: I wanted it to be authentic and real. I wanted to pull back the curtain on the locker room. I just feel like people want authentic and organic conversations. When you think about the conversations that we’re used to, it’s too buttoned up, it’s too traditional. Everyone is wearing suits and ties and talking about X’s and O’s. I don’t think people want to hear that stuff anymore. People want to hear the stories; people want to see the characters behind the stories. I think being authentic and real was the main thing we were aiming for.
Zenger: You couldn’t have found three better personalities to match yours than Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Fred Taylor and crazy-ass Channing Crowder. What makes this group so special when behind that camera?
Marshall: I think you need guys that are going to be real. A lot of times when we tune into these major networks, people are really buttoned up and they are performing. What we set out to do is be real and give our real opinions, and whatever happens happens [laughing], good or bad, after that. Channing, I think what makes him unique is there are not too many people willing to go there, and he does it every single show. With Fred Taylor, it is his wisdom. He may get mad at me for saying this, but he’s like grandpa, the guy sitting on the porch in the rocking chair who you can always listen to his stories and you can learn something. Ocho brings this spark to the show where you never know what he’s going to say. His lifestyle, and the way he thinks and the way he approaches things, is really unique. You don’t get too many people that are the same way all the damn time. That’s Ocho. I think for me, I just try to play my part and make sure I’m giving good sound bites and leaving people with something that they can say, “You know what, I learned something.” I try to play that role of, what are we talking about today that’s going to change someone’s life?
Zenger: I think for you, B Marsh, it showed another side of you. I think there was this perception out there that you were this angry, unapproachable guy. You watch the podcast and you’re funny, you don’t have a problem laughing at yourself. It just shows a different side of you and I think that was very important.
Marshall: Yeah! When you look at the greatest and the best on television in front of the camera, you gotta be able to lean into that. Sometimes we take ourselves too serious as athletes, entertainers and people with influence. We’re just like everyone else, and that’s the way I approach it.
Zenger: We get so much news at the palm of our hands now, and social media makes it even more accessible. How do you come up with the topics to discuss show after show?
Marshall: Alicia [Zubikowski, his producer] and I will talk. We’re always talking and communicating about what’s going on in the world, in the culture, politics and business, and sports. So we look at those areas and we try to be a part of those conversations. But at the same time, we try to create the conversations. I think that’s what makes our show really good. You’ll come on the show and sometimes we’re in the discussion. We’re talking about the trends, but then you’ll also get us starting the conversation about finances and relationships and mental health. I think that’s what really makes our show unique. Alicia does a great job of just making sure that we’re just consistent in delivering great topics.
Zenger: One of my favorite episodes was the one about finances. The Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems episode. You spoke about the show being real. I was actually shocked how open and honest you guys were about your financial gains and mishaps. Not only could that serve a purpose for young athletes, but anyone in general could have learned a lesson during that episode.
Marshall: Yeah, 100 percent! It has to be that way. So many people would get up there and talk about, this is what you should do and here are the steps you should take. I just think we learn better from hearing people’s experiences and hearing how other people approached it. Using our stories to help others is why I think people are engaging with it at this level.
Zenger: Your passion for mental health stability came to life during the episode discussing Antonio Brown’s NFL return. You were very vocal during that episode. You played the same football position as Brown and you understand how important it is for him to seek help. How important was it for you to address Brown the person just as much as Brown the player?
Marshall: It’s everything. That’s my purpose. That’s literally why I’m here, to help bridge the gap in the mental health community. Use every platform that I have, whether it was when I was playing in the National Football League, or now through I AM ATHLETE, and Showtime and FS1. That’s why I wanted to be on these platforms, was to get those opportunities to just be real and organic. If you look at it, man, mental health affects all of us some way somehow. And if it’s not us it’s a loved one, which means it comes back around and affects us. We just need to have organic conversations about it because it is a taboo topic. We need to have these conversations every single day, whether it’s in our government, in our school systems, in our homes, our relationships. We gotta talk about mental health. We gotta talk about: Where is your mental fitness level today?
Zenger: I was impressed that you were encouraging people to not only focus on the major ballots, but the local ballots as well. The things you discuss, you can tell you do your due diligence, and it’s intriguing topics to you.
Marshall: Yeah, my experience, the first time I voted—I thought I was just going to vote for the president. I had no clue that there were other races. There were bills that I was voting on. I had no clue. And during this pandemic and during this time where racial tensions are soaring, everybody is saying, “Go vote, vote, vote,” and nobody was standing up and teaching people how to vote or the mechanics of voting. I just didn’t want people to go out there and vote for the first time and not be prepared. I still have a lot to learn. And I think this is a conversation that we will continue to have, more so on educating people on the mechanics and the process of voting, how to prepare to vote. There’s so much more to learn. Yeah, looks like Joe Biden is our president, a lot of people are happy about that, a lot of people are sad about that, but the job isn’t done. We still have work to do. Like you said, that’s at the local level and that’s where our power is. And there is a lot for me to learn, and I think through my journey of learning, and sharing that on the platform I AM ATHLETE, I think we will teach a lot of other people as well.
Zenger: The voting process can be intimidating, so I thought it was pretty cool for you guys to open up about your voting experience and be vulnerable enough to say, “I just started voting a year ago,” or two years ago.
Marshall: Yeah, it is intimidating. Again, there are a lot of people that are afraid to talk about politics and afraid to say “I don’t know,” so when you see Channing Crowder, myself or Ocho say, “You know what, I’m not strong in this area,” it gives other people the room to stand up and say the same thing, and maybe ask more questions.
Zenger: I cannot let you get out of here without talking about House of Athlete. Tell us about what you’re doing with that and what inspired it.
Marshall: I’m taking my 13 years of experience—so House of Athlete, I’m taking my 13 years of experience in the National Football League and I have fused it into this fitness concept. When I walked into the New York Jets facility, all the guesswork was taken out of it for me. And I was able to come in and optimize my performance, optimize my health in every single area. Whether that was around my food, whether it was around my supplements and how I train, my mindset, my body, everything was taken care of. I think there is a huge void in our industry. People are looking for a place to go, where everything is integrated, and all the guesswork is taken out of it. We can’t have the conversation around optimizing our health, when we’re not talking about food, we’re not talking about supplementation, we’re not talking about mental fitness, we’re not talking about training. It takes all of that to unlock ourselves and optimize our full potential no matter who you are or what you’re doing. We are just saying athletes are the healthiest people on the planet. Why don’t we train like them and adopt their lifestyle? And so far the response has been amazing with our athletes, and there’s big things ahead for us.
Zenger: B Marsh, it’s been a pleasure and an honor. Keep doing your thing, brother, and continue to make us proud. Is there anything else you want to add?
Marshall: No, that’s it, man. I see why you got your job. I’m happy to learn from you how to interview people. Great job!
(Edited by David Matthew and Ganesh Lakshman.)
The post From Pigskin to Podcaster: Brandon Marshall Keeps it Real on ‘I AM ATHLETE’ appeared first on Zenger News.
News
Exclusive Audio Clip of Smokey Robinson’s New Audible Original ‘Grateful and Blessed’ [LISTEN]
*Smokey Robinson has teamed with Audible for his new project “Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” in which he shares the stories behind some of his greatest hits.
This Audible original is the personal recollections of an icon and recounts a legendary career spanning 70 years with unprecedented detail through raw, unmediated storytelling and music performance.
We have an exclusive clip from Smokey’s new audio memoir, in which he recalls a moment he played a song for fellow music legend Ray Charles.
“I am a nervous wreck, I am sitting next to Ray Charles at the piano, do you hear what I’m saying? So he said, ‘Play your song baby.’ So I started to play it and I started singing. [singing] And I’m singing and he gets it- I played it almost all the way through and he said, ‘Ok baby I got it…,” Smokey explains.
Hear him tell it via the SoundCloud player below.
READ MORE: Smokey Robinson Regrets Not Recording with ‘My Close Friend’ Aretha Franklin
When asked by USA Today to define his legacy after 65 years in the business, Robinson, 80, explained: When I was a kid, I used to watch every musical variety show on TV, especially “Ed Sullivan.” I would see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., and they’d all say, “We’ve been doing this for 25 years!” And I would look at them and say, “Damn, how could somebody be doing something like that for 25 years?” But 65 years, man. That’s amazing to me. I’m very grateful and very blessed to be able to live a life that I love like this for these many years.
“Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” is available NOW exclusively on Audible.
WATCH:
We’re joined by the legendary music icon Smokey Robinson who’s talking to us about his latest project “Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” in which he shares the stories behind some of his greatest hits. pic.twitter.com/Tub0DMjhWl
— 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) November 18, 2020
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lakeside
*Episode 8 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Lakeside.
The group was promoting what would be its final album, “Party Patrol,” and the fellas were surprisingly candid regarding their concern about its direction. After an early stint at Motown and ABC Records, the Dayton, Ohio-based band signed with their manager Dick Griffey’s label Solar Records in 1978 and were given the space to write and produce their own material. It paid off big time with such soon-to-be classics as “It’s All The Way Live,” “Fantastic Voyage,” “Raid” and “Outrageous.”
But the R&B musical landscape changed in the late 80s, focusing less on the tight musicianship of funk bands like Lakeside, and more on star producers like Teddy Riley and his signature New Jack Swing sound.
The members of Lakeside expressed doubts about this album “Party Patrol,” calling it a “company album” for the way their new label Epic Records dictated its direction toward hip hop and New Jack Swing, insisted on putting a new lead singer on its first single, “Money” and took away the band’s creative control that drove their early success. Sadly, the group members were right to show frustration, as “Party Patrol” failed to even chart following its release in 1990.
But four years later, Coolio and his reworking of “Fantastic Voyage” would remind folks that Lakeside is already in the pantheon of 70s and 80s fly costume-wearing funk bands that added color and contour to the genre.
Arts & Culture
Entrepreneur JoAnn Scaife Launches Intriguing New Weekly Podcast, Black History Matters 365
*Entrepreneur and respected communicator JoAnn Scaife has launched an intriguing new weekly podcast, Black History Matters 365. Scaife was recently named the national spokesperson for Black History 365 Education (BH365), a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America.
Recent guests on the podcast have included authors Joel A. Freeman, Ph.D., and Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. of Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History; Chris Sanders, former NFL wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans; Dr. Susan West, vice president and chief of staff at Belmont University; and Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr., Civil Rights Movement activist, and Freedom Rider.
“I am thrilled to be the host of this extraordinary new podcast, which is part of Black History 365 Education, a Black-owned and operated faith-based company that has created a revolutionary educational curriculum to display the inclusiveness of African American History,” says Scaife. “In addition to hosting the podcast, I am honored to serve as Black History 365 Education’s spokesperson and Liaison Entrepreneur for the faith-based market. This is truly a God-sent mission for me.”
In her position as BH365 spokesperson, Scaife will help communicate the message of the organization and its new U.S. history textbook, Black History 365 by Freeman and Milton. Both the podcast and the new textbook are generating strong support from educators and influential community leaders.
“Scaife’s podcast is unique because of the compelling questions she asks, along with her ability to unearth creative ways to fill in the education gap in our public schools, community-based organizations and also in the faith-based community,” says Dr. Freeman, who also is the CEO of The Freeman Institute.
“I believe in and support the K-12 Black History 365 (BH365) curriculum,” says Ambassador Andrew Young. “I encourage every school district throughout the United States to strongly consider adopting the comprehensive Black History 365 curriculum as their choice for African American studies.”
MORE NEWS: HBO Offers Barack Obama Episode of LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ for Free (Watch Here)
A serial entrepreneur whose endeavors include Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles, and Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, Scaife was a natural choice to launch the Black History Matters 365 podcast.
“Entrepreneurship is a mission in my life,” she explains. “I take it seriously, and launching the Black History Matters 365 podcast is one of my most passionate projects yet. It’s an honor to interview some of the greatest history-makers of our time. The goal of the podcast is to introduce the theme, ‘African American History as American History,’ in a whole new way, by shining a light on the lives of those in the past and present who have contributed to every level of life. Creating a space for their voices to be heard and for their stories to be told is something I commit to daily.”
Scaife is also the founder and CEO of Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, which trains college students to become highly effective leaders on campus and in the community. She also is the founder of Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles. She is the published author of the devotional book, Beside Still Waters, the first in a planned series of six volumes. For more information, visit besidestillwaters30.com.
Scaife, a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, made history as the first African American female to graduate from Belmont’s School of Religion. She currently is a candidate for the Master of Divinity degree and a scholarship recipient for the Women Leadership Initiative program at Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Her master’s emphasis is on the ministries of education and finance.
With a career of more than 20 years, Scaife has worked with numerous Christian publishing companies, churches, and music industry businesses, serving in the capacity of product manager and developer, advisor, magazine editor, marketing director, publisher, producer, and more. Studying, teaching, and leading others daily to understand the Word of God, her heartbeat is to impact others with the truths of the Bible through her personal and spiritual experiences. She is a highly sought-after inspirational speaker for religious organizations, businesses, universities, and civic institutions. She has amassed numerous awards and recognition throughout her journey, including Who’s Who Women of America; Editor of CCM Urban Magazine; Urban Mission Spokesperson for Wycliffe Bible Translators; Board Member of West African Children’s Mission in Chicago; Project Manager for West African Girls Skill Center in Burkina Faso; Gospel Music Association (GMA) Industry Track Committee Member and Urban Task Force Coordinator; Miss Teen World Pageant (State Representative for Florida); Miss Black Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Miss Black Florida Pageant contestant.
A native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Scaife currently resides in Nashville, TN, where she serves as a collegiate minister, entrepreneur, and businesswoman in the financial industry.
BH365 is a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America. BH365’s purpose is to create cutting-edge resources that invite students, educators, and other readers to become critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based, respectful communicators, and action-oriented solutionists. For more information about Black History 365 Education and the organization’s history textbook, visit blackhistory365education.com.
Supporters can access the BHM 365 Podcast from a variety of podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Deezer, and many others. For more information about the BHM 365 Podcast, visit blackhistorymatters365.buzzsprout.com.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer