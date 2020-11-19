Family - Parenting - Births
Ex-Husband of Naya Rivera Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Their Son
*Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 5-year-old son Josey, following the boating accident that claimed her life four months ago.
Rivera was found dead in July, nearly a week after she disappeared during a boating outing in Ventura County, California, with her son. She was 33.
According to the investigative report, Josey said they counted “1, 2, 3” and jumped off the pontoon boat together at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Once in the water, the child said his mother told him to get back on the boat.
“She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water,” the investigative report states, per PEOPLE.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Dorey is suing Ventura County, the county’s Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
The lawsuit claims the boat Rivera rented did comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.
“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” the complaint states. “Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”
The court documents also cite the lake’s “deadly history” and notes that there wasn’t “a single sign anywhere — not at the entrance, at the dock, at the popular swimming area of Diablo Cove, not anywhere — warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds.”
Rivera was reportedly in good health at the time of her death, but she had a history of vertigo “that would get worse when she was in the water.”
“The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines,” the investigative report states.
According to the report, the “Glee” star had been treated at Cedars Sinai hospital for vertigo prior to her death.
She also had “no known history of suicidal ideation or attempt,” according to the report.
Riveria’s cause of death remains an accidental drowning.
The actress and Dorsey, 37, were married from 2014 to 2018.
Education
An Adorable Case of the Itis: This Cutie Is All of Us Trying to Be Professional After a Big Lunch (Watch)
*This adorable child has gone viral for her struggle to stay awake and the narrator’s hilarious decision to sync her repeated nod-offs to a boring college lecture in which the professor keeps waking her up by calling her out in front of the class.
Shared on comedian Tony Baker’s Instagram profile from @comediantommyblack, the video begins with the baby knocked out, and a man’s voice jolting her awake by saying, “Ms. Cosgrove?” in his best college professor voice.
The baby looks at the camera with a big beautiful smile as the man says, “Try to stay with us for the class. This is money. You don’t wanna waste your money. Speaking of money…”
The man then goes back into his economic lecture, and sure enough, the baby’s eyes get heavy and she again nods off, only to be jolted awake a second time with, “Ms. Cosgrove!”
It then happens a third time before the video cuts off.
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Roshonda Tells Her Mom to MOVE ON! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the drama set to unfold when Roshonda tells her mom to put her feelings aside and get over being cheated on by her husband — but mom ain’t trying to hear it.
While Roshonda understands her mother’s pain, she’s too focused on her own wedding plans to allow her parents’ drama distract her.
Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above.
Here’s more about this season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in the episode this week, ControlZilla Amber’s rage reaches its peak on her wedding day and a major wardrobe malfunction leaves everyone shocked. UhhhZilla Roshonda can’t make a decision about her wedding plans, but her feuding parents might force her pick between them.
Watch”Bridezillas” Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
*Former President Barack Obama recalls in his new memoir how he was forced to quit coaching his youngest daughter’s (Sasha) fourth-grade basketball team after parents from the league complained.
“They must think being coached by you is something they can put on their Harvard application,” Obama’s personal aide Reggie Love teased at the time the pair curbed coaching the youth team.
In the book “A Promised Land,” set for release on Tuesday, Obama shares his love for basketball and how the sport became a “reliable refuge” during his presidency.
But “nothing compared to the thrill—and stress—of rooting for Sasha’s” squad on Sundays, he said.
In a new excerpt from the book, Obama writes that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama tried hard not to be obnoxious cheerleaders for their kids at sporting events.
“After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team,” Obama writes in the excerpt, published by The Sunday Times in the U.K.
But it wasn’t long before other parents began to complain that their children didn’t have someone of Obama’s clout coaching their children’s teams.
“There was no denying that our status as the First Family conferred plenty of benefits,” Obama writes in the excerpt, such as after-hours trips to museums in Washington, D.C., with his daughters or getting advanced DVD copies of new movie releases to screen at the White House.
“Every parent savors such moments, I suppose, when the world slows down, your strivings get pushed to the back of your mind, and all that matters is that you are present, fully, to witness the miracle of your child growing up,” Obama writes. “Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more.”
