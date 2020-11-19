News
Boosie Had 2 Surgeries on Leg After Being Shot – But NO Amputation Despite Reports
*As we previously reported, Boosie was shot in the leg over the weekend in Dallas, just days after his friend, Mo3, was killed there last week in a fatal shooting. While earlier reports claimed that he was “ok” recent reports stated that he’s now having complications and may have to get his foot amputated.
The rapper took to his new Instagram account this Thursday morning to let fans know that he is not fine. He said: “Yes I’m not doing good. I have a short amount of time to find a specialist doctor who’s work on fixing body parts, that cost hundreds of thousands.”
Sources close to Boosie tell TMZ he is NOT getting his foot amputated — contrary to reports — but he did have a couple of surgeries for his gunshot wound. It was said that Boosie did have a procedure to remove bullet fragments, and he had some screws put in to make sure his foot properly heals. As the news site notes, the 38-year-old has diabetes, which led to speculation about potential amputation. However, sources told the site that the only medical decisions in relation to his diabetes had to do with his pre-surgery diet.
** FEATURED STORY **
In Statement Bobby Brown Says Losing Son ‘Has Devastated My Family’
*Yesterday/last night EURweb was among the first news outlets to break the news that Bobby Brown‘s namesake son, Bobby Brown Jr. had passed away at the tender, young age of 28.
Authorities don’t yet have a cause of death, but they are saying that there is no evidence that foul play was involved. Here is what the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement:
“On November 18, 2020, around 1:50 p.m., officers from LAPD West Valley Division responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5200 White Oak Avenue.
“Officers discovered a male, unconscious, and not breathing. The male was identified as Bobby Brown Jr (son of Bobby Brown Sr.) and was pronounced at scene. The Coroner’s Office was notified and is handling the investigation, there is no evidence of foul play.”
Meanwhile, Attorney Christopher Brown of the of Boston based Brown & Rosen LLC, has issued a statement on behalf of Bobby Brown:
November 19, 2020 Boston, MA On November 18, 2020, Bobby Brown Jr died. He was 28 years old. “Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms. This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.” Said Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC, counsel to Bobby Brown.
“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.” Said Bobby Brown.
“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time and there will be no further comments.” Said Attorney Brown.
Entertainment
THE REAL: Jeannie Visits With Some Good News! + En Vogue is Here / WATCH
*On Thursday, Nov. 19, The Real has a treat for viewers when co-host Jeannie Mai drops in to “say” hello – and even though she’s on vocal rest, she has some special messages and good news for her fellow hosts and the Real Fam!
And the ladies welcome guest co-host Ryan Michelle Bathe, who explains what fans can expect from Season 2 of All Rise.
Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett of En Vogue visit and share what it was like to return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards! Terry Ellis also reveals if they consider themselves “icons” as they prepare to accept the Urban Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors.
Also, the hosts discuss how Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush was addressed as “Breonna” by some colleagues confused by her Breonna Taylor face mask. Co-host Adrienne Houghton feels that people are minding their own business when they should be minding the business of the country and Ryan wonders how elected officials can understand the laws with Breonna’s name going through Congress if they don’t know who she is.
Jeannie Drops In To Visit With “Signs” Of Some Good News!
The Ladies Of En Vogue Share What It Was Like To Return To The Stage At The Billboard Music Awards!
Terry Ellis Of En Vogue Reveals If the Group Considers Themselves “Icons”
Congresswomen-Elect Cori Bush Was Called “Breonna Taylor” By Colleagues Confused By Her Face Mask
The Ladies Of En Vogue Share What It Was Like To Return To The Stage At The Billboard Music Awards!
Adrienne Houghton: The Billboard Music Awards performance from this year – you guys crushed it!
Loni Love: Crushed it!
Adrienne: How did it feel to be back on stage performing “Free Your Mind” for a whole new generation of viewers? Cindy, let’s start with you!
Cindy Herron: You know, it felt really amazing, because we’d been off – first of all, no live performances for, gosh, about 7 or 8 months. And when we finally do come back to the stage to perform, we are live in front of a virtual audience but no one in the actual theater sitting in those chairs. And so it was really different for us to mentally fuse the two – we’re performing and we have to give our all to no one sitting here, but at the same time, there are millions of people somewhere watching, and so… we didn’t get that instant, give and take energy that we’re used to. So definitely a different… different world. But so exciting, and so honored to be able to close that show with “Free Your Mind.”
Loni: Wow.
Terry Ellis: Yeah, we had to dig deep on that one, because we’re so used to the energy exchange between us and the audience, so to not have an audience, we were like, “Oh my gosh,” we had to go into a whole ‘nother head space, and we had to go deep on that one and bring it out. So, it was a lot of fun.
Adrienne: You did it.
Ryan Michelle Bathe: Well, you guys did it. I’m just sitting here desperately trying to be professional, but my cheeks hurt from smiling, I’m like in a full flop sweat, like, I’m like hyperventilating, I’m trying so hard…
News
Dave Chappelle Talks Trump, 2020 Election and COVID-19 on New Episode of Joe Rogan Podcast [WATCH]
*Joe Rogan welcomed Donnell Rawlings and Dave Chappelle to his podcast this week, where COVID-19 and the 2020 election were two of the hot topics they touched on.
“I’m far from an economist, but I will say that planning for your future is a good thing,” Chappelle said about two hours into the discussion. “It’s a necessary thing. Even though it’s uncertain, you have to remember the sun does rise every morning. So just keep moving.”
Chappelle then noted the terrible way Americans have handled the pandemic
“I’ve never seen this before,” Chappelle said. “You’ve never seen something as large as the American economy stop and then start back up. But it’s a global phenomenon. It’s not like it’s just happening to us. We’re just handling it terribly.”
READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Shares His Thoughts on Black Lives Matter with David Letterman [WATCH]
“I feel like, here in America, we just discard people,” Chappelle said, noting the criticism of Biden’s age.
“That’s what I mean,” he said. “I like when Trump calls the elderly ‘the elderly’ as if that somehow doesn’t apply to him.”
For the entire episode, scroll and up and watch it via the YouTube vlip above. Chappelle joins Rogan and Rawlings about two hours into their conversation.
In related news, the Houston Chronicle reports that Chappelle has a three-night comedy engagement at The House of Blues Houston this upcoming weekend. Social-distancing guidelines will be enforced, with mandatory masks. Here’s more from the report:
[M]asks will be required at all times while inside the venue. In addition to wearing masks, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test prior to entering the venue. Those with negative test results will be allowed to enter.
Customers with a positive test result will not be allowed inside the venue, but refunds will be available.
