Bobby Brown Jr.’s Girlfriend Anna Reed Says ‘I Lost My Soul Mate’ After His Death
*Anna Reed, the girlfriend Bobby Brown Jr., posted a tribute to him on social media a day after news of his death.
We previously reported, Brown Jr., the son singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at the age of 28, according to TMZ. He was the half sibling to Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Brown Sr. and late singer Whitney Houston.
Like her mother, Bobbi Kristina died after being found unconscious in a bathtub.
Police found Brown Jr. after being called to his home for a “medical emergency,” BBC reports.
Reed wrote on her Twitter page: “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”
READ MORE: Bobby Brown’s Son (Bobby Brown Jr.) Dead At 28: Report
The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺
— babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020
Here’s more via TMZ:
A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the home, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.Bobby Jr. was the half-brother of Bobby’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, who died back in 2015 when she was just 22 years old after being found lifeless in a bathtub. The coroner determined she had drowned in the tub, but had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.
Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children. His mother is Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before getting engaged to Whitney.
Bobby Jr. and Reed often expressed their love each other on social media.
Hours before he died, he wrote, “If me and my girl can’t hit, I’m not hitting.”
He also referred to Reed as “Wifey” in a November 15 post — see below.
Wifey Alert pic.twitter.com/hFo4V0xA5E
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020
In another post on November 15, he wrote to Reed, “Hey @AnnaReed1998 I LOVE YOU.”
On November 17, Reed wrote, “Overdose is a lesson, if you ain’t learn then you lethal,” but it’s not clear what she was referring to.
Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Says Reuniting with Will Smith After 27 Years Was ‘Healing’
*Will Smith and actress Janet Hubert reunited for the first time in 27 years for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.
“After 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said during the taping with Smith, Today.com reports.
Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized both the series and Smith, blaming him for her allegedly being blacklisted in Hollywood. Reports of a feud between Hubert and Smith have circulated over the 27 years since.
“We never really together publicly talk about Janet, and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith tells co-stars Reid, Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) in the reunion taping.
READ MORE: Will Smith and Janet Hubert Reunite for ‘Candid Conversation’ on ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Special
View this post on Instagram
In the clip, Smith says to Hubert, “I don’t know your story,” before Hubert explains her story.
“Something I would like to clarify is, during that third season, when I got pregnant, there were a lot of things going on in my life, and in Will’s life as well,” Hubert says. “There was some friction because I was pregnant, home life was not good at all, I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking, because there were things going on that nobody knew about. The cast had no idea what was going on.”
“During that time of her pregnancy, I wasn’t sensitive, I wasn’t perceptive, and you know, now that I’ve had three kids, I’ve learned some things that I did not know at the time, and I would do things very differently, but I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet,” Smith says.
“They offered me this really bad deal in the third season,” Hubert says. “They said, ‘You’ve got two months and two weeks of work, and you cannot work anywhere else.’ So that meant my salary was cut, I had a new baby and a husband who was out of work. So, I said no, I did not accept their offer. I was never fired. So the misconception was always put out there.”
“When I left the show, I had this new baby and no one,” Hubert tells Smith. “My family disowned me; Hollywood disowned me. My family said, ‘You’ve ruined our name.’ And I wasn’t unprofessional on the set. I just stopped talking to everybody, because I didn’t know who to trust because I had been banished. And they said it was you who banished me.”
“I was 21 years old,” Smith tells Hubert. “Everything was a threat to me.”
“What you didn’t realize either is that I was going through a lot at home,” Hubert tells Smith. “You didn’t know. You guys didn’t know — very abusive marriage.”
“I can see now, the level of pain and the level of struggle that it was for you just to show up every day,” Smith says.
“But you took all that away from me, with your words,” Hubert responds. “You know, words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything, everything. And I understand you were able to move forward, but you know those words, calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death. It’s the kiss of death, and it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business. But I have felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward, and I’m sorry that I have blasted you to pieces.”
“Thank you for sharing that with me,” Smith tells Hubert. “I didn’t know that. When I look back now, it’s obvious that you were having a hard time. And I felt like you hated me. I could not do a 30-year celebration of this show and not celebrate you, celebrate your contribution to this show, celebrate your contribution to my life.” The pair then embrace.
“I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert says afterward.
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” is out on HBO Max now.
BLIND ITEM: A New Twist to the Shooting Tale
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
A new twist to the shooting tale. To recap, you had the A- list reality star with the lucrative side gig being very flirty with a rapper. The rapper went a little too far with the flirting. The rapper’s girlfriend, who is also a rapper, got upset and was shot. Well, the rapper’s girlfriend is now hooking up with the ex of the reality star. The ex with the money, not the broke one.
Can you guess the reality star, the rapper, the one who was shot, the ex with the money (and the broke one)?
John Legend Jokes About Michael B. Jordan Taking PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title
*“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan has been announced as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, and the outgoing Sexiest Man Alive, singer John Legend, seems to be more than happy to relinquish the title.
Legend covered the annual issue in 2019, and the publication caught some heat over it because your average woman simply does not find this man sexy. Talented, yes. The Sexiest man alive? Hell no!
On Twitter, Legend congratulated Jordan on taking the Sexiest Man Alive title, writing “Congratulations to my brother Michael B!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain.”
READ MORE: John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills / Pics
Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020: ‘The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One’ https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs
— People (@people) November 18, 2020
Back in September, People asked Legend who should rock the “Sexiest Man” crown after him.
“I don’t know, I do not know,” the musician admits. “Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That’s the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback.”
“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title,” he joked.
Meanwhile, Jordan said in his PEOPLE cover story that the publication’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue has always been a favorite among the women in his family.
“When my grandmother was alive, [the issue] was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” the actor said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
