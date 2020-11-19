Barack Obama’s ‘Promised Land’ Memoir Sells Over 887,000 Copies in 1 Day

*Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” memoir sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours after release on Tuesday, in all formats including pre-orders, e-books and audio.

The first-day sales was a record for publisher Penguin Random House.

“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”

As noted on the former president’s official website, the “highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.”

My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world. pic.twitter.com/hdZysCpCN9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2020

The book summary goes on to state, “Obama takes readers on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to the pivotal Iowa caucus victory that demonstrated the power of grassroots activism to the watershed night of November 4, 2008, when he was elected 44th president of the United States, becoming the first African American to hold the nation’s highest office.”

Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, also hit record breaking sales when her “Becoming” memoir sold 725,000 copies in North America its first day. The book has sold 10 million worldwide since its release in 2018.

“So far it has been neck and neck with Michelle Obama’s book,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, about “A Promise Land.”

Obama’s 768-page memoir came out Tuesday and has a list price of $45.