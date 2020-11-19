Books
Barack Obama’s ‘Promised Land’ Memoir Sells Over 887,000 Copies in 1 Day
*Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” memoir sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours after release on Tuesday, in all formats including pre-orders, e-books and audio.
The first-day sales was a record for publisher Penguin Random House.
“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”
As noted on the former president’s official website, the “highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.”
READ MORE: Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world. pic.twitter.com/hdZysCpCN9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2020
The book summary goes on to state, “Obama takes readers on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to the pivotal Iowa caucus victory that demonstrated the power of grassroots activism to the watershed night of November 4, 2008, when he was elected 44th president of the United States, becoming the first African American to hold the nation’s highest office.”
Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, also hit record breaking sales when her “Becoming” memoir sold 725,000 copies in North America its first day. The book has sold 10 million worldwide since its release in 2018.
“So far it has been neck and neck with Michelle Obama’s book,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, about “A Promise Land.”
Obama’s 768-page memoir came out Tuesday and has a list price of $45.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Was Forced to Quit Coaching Sasha’s Basketball Team After Parents Complained
*Former President Barack Obama recalls in his new memoir how he was forced to quit coaching his youngest daughter’s (Sasha) fourth-grade basketball team after parents from the league complained.
“They must think being coached by you is something they can put on their Harvard application,” Obama’s personal aide Reggie Love teased at the time the pair curbed coaching the youth team.
In the book “A Promised Land,” set for release on Tuesday, Obama shares his love for basketball and how the sport became a “reliable refuge” during his presidency.
But “nothing compared to the thrill—and stress—of rooting for Sasha’s” squad on Sundays, he said.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
In a new excerpt from the book, Obama writes that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama tried hard not to be obnoxious cheerleaders for their kids at sporting events.
“After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team,” Obama writes in the excerpt, published by The Sunday Times in the U.K.
But it wasn’t long before other parents began to complain that their children didn’t have someone of Obama’s clout coaching their children’s teams.
“There was no denying that our status as the First Family conferred plenty of benefits,” Obama writes in the excerpt, such as after-hours trips to museums in Washington, D.C., with his daughters or getting advanced DVD copies of new movie releases to screen at the White House.
“Every parent savors such moments, I suppose, when the world slows down, your strivings get pushed to the back of your mind, and all that matters is that you are present, fully, to witness the miracle of your child growing up,” Obama writes. “Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more.”
Arts & Culture
Ta-Nehisi Coates on Why He Didn’t Celebrate Biden Win, Going to Howard with Chadwick Boseman & More (Watch)
*Ta-Nehisi Coates appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday to promote the adaptation of his book “Between the World and Me” coming to HBO this month.
The author also spoke about out why he didn’t celebrate Joe Biden’s win, talks about the difficulties of having his book “The Water Dancer” adapted into a film and shares a story about interviewing Chadwick Boseman while covering a protest for their college newspaper.
Watch below:
Books
Terry McMillan Confirms ‘Waiting to Exhale’ TV Series in the Works
*A Television series is in the works based on Terry McMillan’s beloved novel “Waiting to Exhale.”
McMillan shared the news on Twitter and also revealed that Lee Daniels is producing.
“So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out,” she tweeted.
The book followed four close friends dealing with love, motherhood, and career. The 1995 film starred Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late, great Whitney Houston.
READ MORE:Family of Singer Selena Hit with $1M Lawsuit Over New Netflix Series
So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out.
— Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) November 12, 2020
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for a much talked about sequel to the movie.
While speaking with Tamron Hall, Loretta Devine spoke of the film’s impact and shared an update on the sequel.
“I know that Terry [McMillan] and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because he’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale back for so many years because it changed so much for everybody, not just Black women but also so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they used,” she said.
“I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women and I think that’s going to be coming out,” she said of the plot to the sequel.
McMillan’s success with the “Waiting to Exhale” novel opened the doors for many black writers.
“I might have spent years trying to publish my black horror fiction if not for Terry McMillan,” the author Tananarive Due tells the Guardian. “After Terry’s success, black writers would often receive lavish book tours for their hardcover releases and then another book tour a year later for the paperback. One publisher gave me a company Amex card! This probably still happens now, but it’s not happening to the degree it was for a lot of us in the 1990s, when publishing was giddy with the discovery of black readers and was willing to take chances on a wide variety of writing to court that audience.”
