Will Smith Teases ‘Aunt Viv’ Encounter with New Instagram Reel Video Ahead of ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion / WATCH
*If you somehow missed it, today, Will Smith took to Instagram Reels to share a new teaser for the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion featuring both ‘Aunt Viv’ actresses, Janet Hubert and Daphne Maxwell Reid together, in a video post that playfully acknowledges the season 4 cast shakeup.
The Reel from Smith – which features the caption “Two Queens, One Thrown, All Love!” – opens with Reid taking her seat inside the iconic Bel-Air mansion set before the video makes a quick transition to Hubert sitting up in the same chair – with Smith’s surprise reaction in the background.
Smith also just announced on Instagram The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will be dropping a day earlier, streaming tonight on HBO Max.
Emmy-Winning Actress/Activist Zendaya on ESSENCE’s Nov/Dec Cover!
*Zendaya is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars – and one of Black Hollywood’s wildest dreams. At just 24 years old, the actress has led two successful series on two of the biggest networks in TV land; costarred in a huge blockbuster Marvel film; and become the youngest woman ever to win the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama, Euphoria. As much as the actress and activist has broken barriers in her past, it’s her present and future in Hollywood that’s winning.
For ESSENCE’s November + December issue, Zendaya graces the cover with stunning and picturesque black and white imagery that pays tribute to icons of the past while squarely establishing her as a leading force in the present and an icon of the future. The special issue is part of the brand’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration and also features Zendaya on three bonus digital covers (with fashion styling and creative direction led by renowned celeb stylist Law Roach.) In her cover story, A Work of Art, Zendaya talks to writer Sylvia Obell about everything from her historic Emmy win, speaking truth to power and carrying our legacy forward. She tells ESSENCE:
- ON WHAT WAS GOING THROUGH HER MIND RIGHT BEFORE HER HISTORIC EMMY WINNING: “There’s a video of me that a family friend took while I was waiting, and you can see my leg shaking. In my head I was like, ‘Dude, just chill out. What will be, will be.’ I remember taking a deep breath, and then hearing my name, and then my family screamed. I was worried that if they kept screaming for too long, I wouldn’t have any time to actually say anything—but I didn’t want to stop them, because they were having a great time. It was a very special night. I’ll definitely remember that one forever…”
- ON RECEIVING SUPPORT FROM OTHER BLACK WOMEN AFTER HER EMMY WIN: “I’m honored to have that support, especially from my fellow young Black creatives. Through this Emmy’s period, especially, I felt a strong sense of support within our community, which I’m really grateful for. I think what’s slowly starting to happen is, artists like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe have created opportunities that have resulted in more of us being in these rooms. That’s such a special feeling, and I think it’s definitely changing the idea that there can only be “one at a time,” which is false. I love to see that genuine love and respect for each other’s work. I hope that we continue to expand that in all kinds of beautiful ways, because I think we’re on a really good path…”
- ON LAW ROACH’S CREATIVE + FASHION DIRECTION: “I also felt very excited that ESSENCE allowed Law [Roach] and me to be a part of the creative team and do something a little bit different. I had so much fun on this shoot paying homage to Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel. A lot of what I do, specifically within fashion, is a tribute to fashion icons who came before me—many of whom are Black women. I love the way it turned out. I’m very proud of it. It’s one of my favorite cover shoots I’ve ever done.”
- ON FILMING “MALCOLM & MARIE” WHEN THE PANDEMIC FIRST SHUT DOWN: “It was a dream, because I’ve always wanted to be able to just strip everything away. I love what I do—and like most people, I was finding ways to stay inspired and stay creative, and luckily I know people who are the same way. It was great sitting in a room with John David Washington, Marcell Rév and Sam [Levinson], literally writing scenes as we went, coming up with ideas as we moved through the characters, and finding new things every day. That was the coolest part. That is why I do this.”
- HER NEW YEAR’S WISH FOR BLACK WOMEN: “For us to continue to fully realize our power and harness it to do great things, because we are incredibly powerful. We’re often convinced that we’re not, and taught to shrink—but we have to believe in our collective power. I always think of that Beyoncé song, ‘They’ll never take my power, my power, my power.’ Let’s take that energy into the new year…”
ESSENCE’s November + December issue also includes a special Election 2020 package featuring a History Maker profile on Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris and her historic run for the White House. In the piece, News & Politics editor Tanya Christian details her year-plus coverage of the Senator—including her live appearance at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans during her presidential run. The issue also features The Black Women Behind the Biden-Harris Campaign, an article showcasing key movers and shakers who helped drive the campaign to victory.
ESSENCE’s November + December issue hits newsstands on November 24th. For more on this issue, visit ESSENCE.com. (Photo, AB+DM) Also join the conversation @Essence.
THE REAL: NeNe Leakes Addresses Those French Montana Rumors & Eboni K. Williams Co-hosts
*On Wednesday, Nov. 18, The Real welcomes guest co-host Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member of The Real Housewives of New York, who recently debuted her new podcast Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams.
NeNe Leakes drops in to visit the hosts and addresses those rumors about French Montana! She also reveals the advice she would give her younger self and talks with the ladies about her new Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia, which she has plans to open soon!
And Susan Kelechi Watson is here to discuss her HBO special, Between the World and Me. She also reveals why she feels a responsibility to portray her This Is Us character Beth Pearson as a “whole” woman.
And, as Megan Thee Stallion is named Rapper Of The Year by GQ, the hosts discuss the fact that, when Black women achieve success, they are attacked and torn down on social media.
NeNe Leakes Addresses Those French Montana Rumors!
The Advice NeNe Leakes Would Give Her Younger Self!
Susan Kelechi Watson Feels A Responsibility To Portray Beth Pearson As A “Whole” Woman
Why Do We Try To Tear Down Successful Black Women?
NeNe Leakes Addresses Those French Montana Rumors!
Garcelle Beauvais: NeNe, you are always making headlines! Now, there’s always rumors about you, but the most recent one I just heard about is that you were cheating on Greg with French Montana? Have you heard from French? Is this true? Give me the details! What’s happening? Give me the tea!
NeNe Leakes: Yeah, honey, for light-skinned French Montana, honey! Not my type, OK? Ok? I love French, he’s super-fine, he’s shown me a lot of love, but he’s not my type of guy. Uh, so – I didn’t get a chance to cheat on Greg – dang!
[EVERYBODY LAUGHS]
NeNe: No, you know, there’s always rumors, there’s always rumors about me doing something – unfortunately that’s not a true rumor.
Adrienne Houghton: What does Greg say about these rumors?
NeNe: I think Greg kind of knows… you know, when you’ve been with somebody as long as I’ve been with Greg, for 25 years, you know, you know your mate. You know what they will do and what they won’t do. And… you sort of… like Greg, I know his type and I think he knows mine, so hearing French Montana, I think Greg was like, “Chile… bye.”
[EVERYBODY LAUGHS]\
Loni Love: We love Greg. We love Greg.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Bobby Brown’s Son (Bobby Brown Jr.) Dead At 28: Report
*Unfortunately there’s tragic news involving Bobby Brown that’s being reported by TMZ.
The site says the singer has lost another child. Reportedly, his son Bobby Brown Jr. has died.
MORE NEWS: Ben Crump on BCSO Dashcam Footage in A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce Killings / Watch Shooting
Here’s more via TMZ:
A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the home, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.Bobby Jr. was the half-brother of Bobby’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, who died back in 2015 when she was just 22 years old after being found lifeless in a bathtub. The coroner determined she had drowned in the tub, but had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.
Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children. His mother is Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before getting engaged to Whitney.
Bobby Jr. was only 28.
RIP
Story developing …
