Trump Fires DHS Cyber Chief After Refuting GOP Election Fraud Claims [VIDEO]

*President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to fire top U.S. election security official Chris Krebs amid his agency contradicting GOP disinformation about voter fraud.

Krebs’ termination was sparked by a statement that declared 2020 the most secure election in history.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” the statement said, adding, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

If you wanna know why officials are hesitant to recognize obvious truths like Joe Biden won the election and Donald Trump didn’t, Chris Krebs is a prime example of how, in this White House, you can be fired for contradicting the president, even if he is wrong. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2020

Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security, retweeted an election law expert who called out Trump for spreading misinformation.

“Please don’t retweet wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even if they’re made by the president. These fantasies have been debunked many times,” wrote David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

Krebs hinted last week that he expected to be fired.