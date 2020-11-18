Politics
Trump Fires DHS Cyber Chief After Refuting GOP Election Fraud Claims [VIDEO]
*President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to fire top U.S. election security official Chris Krebs amid his agency contradicting GOP disinformation about voter fraud.
Krebs’ termination was sparked by a statement that declared 2020 the most secure election in history.
“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” the statement said, adding, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
READ MORE: Trevor Noah Breaks Down the ‘Faithless Electors’ That Could Put Trump Back in the White House (Watch)
If you wanna know why officials are hesitant to recognize obvious truths like Joe Biden won the election and Donald Trump didn’t, Chris Krebs is a prime example of how, in this White House, you can be fired for contradicting the president, even if he is wrong.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2020
Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security, retweeted an election law expert who called out Trump for spreading misinformation.
“Please don’t retweet wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even if they’re made by the president. These fantasies have been debunked many times,” wrote David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.
“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”
Krebs hinted last week that he expected to be fired.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Broke Hoe
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Borrowing a bunch of expensive cars for a photo shoot, does not mean you can actually afford to buy any of them or even lease one. The celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter just doesn’t want her clients (to) know she is broke, because then they will want to pay less.
Can you guess the celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter ?
Entertainment
Check Out the Official Trailer For New Amazon Original Series THE WILDS
*The official trailer and key art for season one of “The Wilds” is available now.
The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, December 11, 2020 in more than 240 territories around the world.
Additionally, the first episode will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Amazon Prime Video YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles starting at 12:00 a.m. PT on December 11-25, 2020. The first episode will also be available to stream on Prime Video with no Prime account necessary, December 11-25, 2020.
Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.
MORE NEWS: Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
The series stars industry veteran Rachel Griffiths, as well as a mix of familiar and fresh faces that include Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box).
Entertainment
Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
*Spike Lee is set to direct a musical based on the creators of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.
According to Variety, the film is based on David Kushner’s Esquire article titled: All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.
Lee will direct from a screenplay penned by Kwame Kwei-Armah. Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures will produce the film alongside 40 Acres and Mule Filmworks, per Variety.
“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow, Rusty Behind’ Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn,” Lee said in a statement announcing the film.
“My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals,” he continued. “So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”
READ MORE: Spike Lee to Receive American Cinematheque Award in 2021
Lee most recently directed Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman. The film debuted on the streaming platform amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“I cannot take any credit for this. The film was shot when it was shot; it was ready to come out when it was ready to come out. And then the world changed for everybody,” Lee told Variety about the timing of the film’s release. “When something is repeated all the time it becomes a cliché … but that doesn’t mean it’s not the truth. And the truth I’m talking about is timing is everything. This film’s coming out at the right time for the world we live in.”
We previously reported, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will receive the American Cinematheque Award during a virtual tribute on Jan. 14, 2021.
“As a cultural arts organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque’s annual award,” said American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita. “Spike’s ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from ‘Do the Right Thing,’ ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘American Utopia.’ We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light.”
